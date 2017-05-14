Nuclear Experts Form International 'Nuclear Crisis Group' (teenvogue.com) 19
Slashdot reader Dan Drollette shares an article by the executive director and publisher of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists:On Friday, an elite group of the world's nuclear experts and advisers launched a Nuclear Crisis Group, to help manage the growing risk of nuclear conflict. The group includes leading diplomats with decades of experience, and retired military officers who were once responsible for launching nuclear weapons if given the order to do so. China, India, Pakistan, Russia, and the United States, all countries that have nuclear weapons, are represented. The group intends to create a "shadow security council," or an expert group capable of providing advice to world leaders on nuclear matters...
Building on grass-roots support, the Nuclear Crisis Group could serve as a brake on nuclear escalation and be an early step in reversing the downward nuclear security spiral. Not only will they be able to offer expertise to inexperienced leaders who are dabbling in nuclear security, but they will be able to develop and endorse proposals that could make the world safer such as expanding the decision time that leaders have to respond to a nuclear threat, further protecting nuclear systems against cyber attacks and unintended escalations, reenergizing the appetite for arms control negotiations, and questioning global nuclear upgrade programs.
Two minor details:
War is NOT a rational act; and
Wars are only fought when BOTH sides think they can win.
I personally would be EXTREMELY cautious in calling China's bluff - it could very well be that they're not bluffing at all.
Wars are only fought when BOTH sides think they can win.
That is not always true. Sometimes nations blunder into wars that are clearly not in their best interest. When I was in high school, my history teacher made us read The Guns of August [amazon.com], a book about how Europe blundered into the First World War through a serious of diplomatic misunderstandings and misjudgements about the intentions of both their adversaries and allies.
Before I read that book I had the naive belief that, although politicians may make self-serving statements in public, in private they were a
Piffle. War can be a very rational act to obtain something that one nation wants. The fact that it is immoral does not change the fact that it can be rational. Countries have been gaining treasure, minerals, slaves, property, land, rights and technology that they otherwise could not have gotten for thousands of years by declaring war.
When you think about it, the whole original point of treaties was to make less rational to attack you to begin with. Nations paid tribute as declaring war often was a rational
Will they have doomsday clock like the other bunch?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Will they have doomsday clock like the other bunch?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Maybe more like an egg timer at this point...
http://westeastonpa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Egg-timer.jpg [westeastonpa.com]
Will they have doomsday clock like the other bunch?
They are the same bunch.
So this is a private group of experts that will help prevent Nuclear war. So how exactly do they do that?
The group formed in 1947, seven decades ago. Since then there have been ZERO nuclear wars. So they have been doing a damned good job so far.
These are the same people that have been presenting the doomsday clock. The same doomsday clock that for decades has been around 5 minutes from midnight & DOOM!!! They present themselves as non-partisan and neutral when in reality they are vehemently anti-nuclear.
Sounds like the old name has become so tarnished that a new name is is needed for propaganda purposes. Clearly their hyperbole and public messaging positions are effectively the same. Anybody want to bother seeing how close related the boards are between the two?
Slashdot is tentatively a science based site and should know better than to post an article for shills like this. Can the editors please do a bit better in the future?
Crap like this article would never have been posted in Cmdr Taco's day.
Teen Vogue. What the fuck?
Teen Vogue seems to have become totally SJW-converged since Trump won the election. I presume they're trying to ensure the next generation of female voters will be solidly Democrat.
"all countries that have nuclear weapons, are represented"
What about Israel and N. Korea?
Change the button that launches ICBMs into a button that kills the person that presses the button.
You cannot convince a fool using logic.