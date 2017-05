What NASA Found Beyond The Rings Of Saturn

NASA's Cassini spacecraft explored the inner edge of the rings of Saturn for the first time, and Phys.org reports that it made a surprising discovery: nothing. "Scientists have been surprised to find that not all that much -- not even space dust -- lies between Saturn's iconic rings ." After the first pass, the NASA official managing the project described the the region between the rings and Saturn as " the big empty ." An anonymous reader quotes the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: