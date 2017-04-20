Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


China Space

China's First Cargo Spacecraft Launch a 'Crucial Step' To Space Station (cnn.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the making-progress dept.
Earlier today, China launched its first unmanned cargo spacecraft on a mission to dock with the country's space station, marking further progress in the ambitious Chinese space program. Chinese state media Xinhua described the event as a "crucial step for China's plan to have an operational space station by 2020." From a report: The Tianzhou-1 took off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China's southern Hainan province, on track to dock with the orbiting space lab Tiangong-2. The launch was the latest in a series of major announcements by the Chinese space program, which celebrated its longest-ever space mission in November.

