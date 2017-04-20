Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
IT Science Technology

CC'ing the Boss on Email Makes Employees Feel Less Trusted, Study Finds (hbr.org) 51

Posted by msmash from the psychology-of-work dept.
Do you ever loop your boss when having a conversation with a colleague when his or her presence in the thread wasn't really necessary? Turns out, many people do this, and your colleague doesn't find it helpful at all. From an article: My collaborators and I conducted a series of six studies (a combination of experiments and surveys) to see how cc'ing influences organizational trust. While our findings are preliminary and our academic paper is still under review, a first important finding was that the more often you include a supervisor on emails to coworkers, the less trusted those coworkers feel (alternative link). In our experimental studies, in which 594 working adults participated, people read a scenario where they had to imagine that their coworker always, sometimes, or almost never copied the supervisor when emailing them. Participants were then required to respond to items assessing how trusted they would feel by their colleague. ("In this work situation, I would feel that my colleague would trust my 'competence,' 'integrity,' and 'benevolence.'") It was consistently shown that the condition in which the supervisor was "always" included by cc made the recipient of the email feel trusted significantly less than recipients who were randomly allocated to the "sometimes" or "almost never" condition. Organizational surveys of 345 employees replicated this effect by demonstrating that the more often employees perceived that a coworker copied their supervisor, the less they felt trusted by that coworker. To make matters worse, my findings indicated that when the supervisor was copied in often, employees felt less trusted, and this feeling automatically led them to infer that the organizational culture must be low in trust overall, fostering a culture of fear and low psychological safety.

CC'ing the Boss on Email Makes Employees Feel Less Trusted, Study Finds More | Reply

CC'ing the Boss on Email Makes Employees Feel Less Trusted, Study Finds

Comments Filter:

  • I BCC the entire company... (Score:3)

    by Tesen ( 858022 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @05:23PM (#54272549)

    haha! suck it paranoid bastards!

    • http://bjk5.com/post/718871964... [bjk5.com]
      "Every team has two email addresses: one for team members and one for the team's "blackhole." [For example: ] analytics-team@khanacademy.org and analytics-blackhole@khanacademy.org.
      The -team@ address is for emailing all members of the team. When you send email to analytics-team@, you expect everyone on the analytics team to read it. Subscribing to analytics-team@ means analytics-related email will land in your priority inbox as soon as it's sent, and you're ex

  • Do you ever loop your boss when having a conversation with a colleague when his or her presence in the thread wasn't really necessary?

    Them's fighting words!

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Turns out, many people do this, and your colleague doesn't find it helpful at all.

      Hey Colleague! I'm not CC'ing the boss to help you out.

      • Anytime I've been on a questionable CC of any boss I quietly and discreetly ask the sender (out of band, verbal if possible) why the boss was CC'd, prompting with is it a CYA thing, or is there a reason you need to look like you're applying extra pressure?

        At least 80% of the time it's more about that person maintaining visibility to their boss that they're working (over there) than it is about trying to apply pressure to me or my team.
        Now, this discounts all the times I already know why the boss was copied,

  • ... and I might provide some light entertainment for the boss.

  • And in other news... 'Water is WET'. Film at 11.

  • That's the point... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 20, 2017 @05:34PM (#54272595)

    That's often kind of the point isn't it?

    You don't trust someone to do their job, possibly they've been screwing around or taking their sweet time.
    A swift CC to the boss and a "hey, what's the progress on this?" is one way to get it moving.

    On the other hand, doing it all the time is poor form if it's really a one to one conversation where escalation isn't needed.

  • Just assume that every single email that you send is eventually being copied to every single person in the company. Problem solved.

  • If metrics are poor, cc'ng the boss is the only way he will know what you are working on.

  • From the land of duh? (Score:3)

    by crashumbc ( 1221174 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @05:38PM (#54272625)

    Of course, it isn't meant to make them feel trusted.

    99% of the time I cc' my boss it's because the co-worker is trying to get me involved in something I shouldn't be, or make a "end-round" my boss.

    I don't have time for that shit.

  • >"Do you ever loop your boss when having a conversation with a colleague when his or her presence in the thread wasn't really necessary?"

    Yes. It is rare, but does happen. And when it does, I usually will ignore the Email and delete it. It is usually when another Director/VP thinks it will motivate me to do something, and I quietly illustrate to them it has the exact opposite effect. If they later ask me about the Email, I will say something like "well, looked like you were trying to talk to the CEO a

  • 1. The first email is only between the two pertinent parties.
    2. If there is no response, the second email has the other person's supervisor CC'd.
    3. If there is still no response, the supervisor's supervisor is CC'd
    4. Repeat until desired results achieved, or reprimanded. (I've yet to be reprimanded).
  • Sometimes, like when there are competent people under him, the boss just wants to be kept in the loop. I work with a bunch of good people. We get things done and make things happen. If we didn't CC him he'd have no clue what we were up to and he'd be way behind real quick. Sometimes it takes a while to get something done and impatient people ask the boss, "What's taking so long?" He just doesn't want to look like an idiot and say, "Uhhhhhh....I have no idea what you're talking about." Makes him look incompe

  • Wrong perspective (Score:3)

    by TFlan91 ( 2615727 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @05:49PM (#54272687)

    My boss gives me the freedom to handle clients as needed. He requests being kept in the loop for some of the more wealthy clients, but honestly I cc him most email correspondence.

    CC'ing my boss ensures that my boss sees the ridiculousness from clients I have to deal with everyday.

  • My email etiquette (Score:3)

    by Ogive17 ( 691899 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @05:51PM (#54272701)
    I only include the "higher ups" if they specifically requested to be part of the update/email chain or if the person I am trying to contact has been unresponsive through multiple channels (email/phone for suppliers, face to face discussions for internal people).

  • The author of an email that cc's their boss should be more worried about the boss's perception than whether the coworker feels less trusted. Copying the boss on an email is often an attempt to create a CYA moment with, "Well, I told you about it," or a passive-aggressive way to tell on a co-worker without taking responsibility or a way of telling a co-worker, "You better do what I'm asking or mommy/daddy are going to come after you."

    I used to get copied on stuff all the time and finally told those reporting

  • If I write you an email and Cc your boss, then you have done something that I believe needs to be corrected.
    You are right to feel less trusted, that is exactly what I am attempting to communicate.

  • I had supervisor who thought I tried to get the last supervisor fired because I documented everything — and refused to stop documenting everything when he told me to do so after he became supervisor. He told me to cc'd him on all emails because he didn't trust me. So I did. Unlike other people in the department, I had a lot of emails going in and out of my inbox. He got a flood of emails. Since he insisted on being cc'd to my emails, I kept deferring to him for decisions on everything. He gave up on t
  • Where did the money come from for this useless "study"? Everybody knows this. I only CC the boss when either I know he's watching the project, or the person I'm email needs prompting to get their shit done.
  • "Sponsored Links". That box is annoying AF. Dammit! Shrink the whole comments area or something! There's only a tiny vertical space where the comments are visible, because that box covers the whole right side of the comment content.

Slashdot Top Deals

The amount of weight an evangelist carries with the almighty is measured in billigrahams.

Close