CC'ing the Boss on Email Makes Employees Feel Less Trusted, Study Finds (hbr.org) 51
Do you ever loop your boss when having a conversation with a colleague when his or her presence in the thread wasn't really necessary? Turns out, many people do this, and your colleague doesn't find it helpful at all. From an article: My collaborators and I conducted a series of six studies (a combination of experiments and surveys) to see how cc'ing influences organizational trust. While our findings are preliminary and our academic paper is still under review, a first important finding was that the more often you include a supervisor on emails to coworkers, the less trusted those coworkers feel (alternative link). In our experimental studies, in which 594 working adults participated, people read a scenario where they had to imagine that their coworker always, sometimes, or almost never copied the supervisor when emailing them. Participants were then required to respond to items assessing how trusted they would feel by their colleague. ("In this work situation, I would feel that my colleague would trust my 'competence,' 'integrity,' and 'benevolence.'") It was consistently shown that the condition in which the supervisor was "always" included by cc made the recipient of the email feel trusted significantly less than recipients who were randomly allocated to the "sometimes" or "almost never" condition. Organizational surveys of 345 employees replicated this effect by demonstrating that the more often employees perceived that a coworker copied their supervisor, the less they felt trusted by that coworker. To make matters worse, my findings indicated that when the supervisor was copied in often, employees felt less trusted, and this feeling automatically led them to infer that the organizational culture must be low in trust overall, fostering a culture of fear and low psychological safety.
I BCC the entire company... (Score:3)
haha! suck it paranoid bastards!
How Khan Academy handles email transparency (Score:3)
http://bjk5.com/post/718871964... [bjk5.com]
"Every team has two email addresses: one for team members and one for the team's "blackhole." [For example: ] analytics-team@khanacademy.org and analytics-blackhole@khanacademy.org.
The -team@ address is for emailing all members of the team. When you send email to analytics-team@, you expect everyone on the analytics team to read it. Subscribing to analytics-team@ means analytics-related email will land in your priority inbox as soon as it's sent, and you're ex
Fighting words (Score:2)
Do you ever loop your boss when having a conversation with a colleague when his or her presence in the thread wasn't really necessary?
Them's fighting words!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Turns out, many people do this, and your colleague doesn't find it helpful at all.
Hey Colleague! I'm not CC'ing the boss to help you out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Anytime I've been on a questionable CC of any boss I quietly and discreetly ask the sender (out of band, verbal if possible) why the boss was CC'd, prompting with is it a CYA thing, or is there a reason you need to look like you're applying extra pressure?
At least 80% of the time it's more about that person maintaining visibility to their boss that they're working (over there) than it is about trying to apply pressure to me or my team.
Now, this discounts all the times I already know why the boss was copied,
What if they didn't know? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
By the time you have to CC the boss about coworkers BCC usually works better.
It's not like this was the first time. What you want is for him/her to do his/her usual bullshit, but for all to see.
The fact that I'm CCing the boss says: 'I don't trust you' not 'you should feel less trusted'.
Squeaky wheel syndrome (Score:2)
... and I might provide some light entertainment for the boss.
Duh (Score:2)
That's the point... (Score:3, Insightful)
That's often kind of the point isn't it?
You don't trust someone to do their job, possibly they've been screwing around or taking their sweet time.
A swift CC to the boss and a "hey, what's the progress on this?" is one way to get it moving.
On the other hand, doing it all the time is poor form if it's really a one to one conversation where escalation isn't needed.
Re:That's the point... (Score:4, Insightful)
"...more often you include a supervisor on emails to coworkers, the less trusted those coworkers feel..."
It's probable that the author has reversed the causality - it's the less trusted coworkers who more often find bosses cc:'d on emails.
Re: (Score:2)
Email = Billboard (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
In my experience and of what I have observed with others, those who talk with their bosses or otherwise keep them informed about what they do at work often have more opportunity for advancement at work. Two people can do the exact same thing, but the one that talks about the process and the milestones and keeps the boss informed of these will get recognition, the other one will not.
You can call that shitty management if you want, but you are responsible for protecting your own interest, and arguably you ar
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck off with your feelings. This is a business, not gender studies class.
To: Bob in HR
CC: TheBoss
Subject: Sensitivity Training
Hi Bob,
I'd like to bring to your attention that Sam in Accounting is a blatant misogynist, can we please address this?
Thank you
Re: (Score:2)
To: Whiners.
'Genders studies' classes have nothing to do with misogyny or the real world in any way. Fuck your feelings too.
Issue addressed.
Thank you
The boss.
Bad metrics (Score:2)
If metrics are poor, cc'ng the boss is the only way he will know what you are working on.
From the land of duh? (Score:3)
Of course, it isn't meant to make them feel trusted.
99% of the time I cc' my boss it's because the co-worker is trying to get me involved in something I shouldn't be, or make a "end-round" my boss.
I don't have time for that shit.
Yep (Score:2)
>"Do you ever loop your boss when having a conversation with a colleague when his or her presence in the thread wasn't really necessary?"
Yes. It is rare, but does happen. And when it does, I usually will ignore the Email and delete it. It is usually when another Director/VP thinks it will motivate me to do something, and I quietly illustrate to them it has the exact opposite effect. If they later ask me about the Email, I will say something like "well, looked like you were trying to talk to the CEO a
Escalate! (Score:2)
2. If there is no response, the second email has the other person's supervisor CC'd.
3. If there is still no response, the supervisor's supervisor is CC'd
4. Repeat until desired results achieved, or reprimanded. (I've yet to be reprimanded).
Sometimes it's not about trust. (Score:1)
Wrong perspective (Score:3)
My boss gives me the freedom to handle clients as needed. He requests being kept in the loop for some of the more wealthy clients, but honestly I cc him most email correspondence.
CC'ing my boss ensures that my boss sees the ridiculousness from clients I have to deal with everyday.
My email etiquette (Score:3)
As A Recipient (Score:2)
The author of an email that cc's their boss should be more worried about the boss's perception than whether the coworker feels less trusted. Copying the boss on an email is often an attempt to create a CYA moment with, "Well, I told you about it," or a passive-aggressive way to tell on a co-worker without taking responsibility or a way of telling a co-worker, "You better do what I'm asking or mommy/daddy are going to come after you."
I used to get copied on stuff all the time and finally told those reporting
If I CC your boss (Score:2)
If I write you an email and Cc your boss, then you have done something that I believe needs to be corrected.
You are right to feel less trusted, that is exactly what I am attempting to communicate.
This never ends well... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Another argument for BCC.
Duh (Score:2)
From the Web (Score:2)