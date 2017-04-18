Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Earth Science

Researchers Discover New Species of Giant Spider (mentalfloss.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the creepy-crawling dept.
adeelarshad82 writes: Califorctenus cacachilensis, recently named by researchers at the San Diego Natural History Museum, was first located in 2013 in a mountain range in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The eye pattern led researchers to believe it was potentially part of a group of wandering spiders from the Ctenidae family. Knowing Ctenidae are nocturnal, the researchers returned to the cave at night, where they spotted a living specimen. Their research further led them to confirm that it was a previously unidentified species related to the Brazilian wandering spider. The findings have been published in Zootaxa.

Researchers Discover New Species of Giant Spider More | Reply

Researchers Discover New Species of Giant Spider

