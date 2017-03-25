Supermassive Black Hole Rocketing Out of Distant Galaxy At 5 Million MPH (blastr.com) 10
The Bad Astronomer writes: Astronomers have found a supermassive black hole barreling out of its home galaxy at 5 million miles per hour. The 3 billion solar mass behemoth formed from the merger of two slightly smaller black holes after two galaxies collided and themselves merged. The resulting blast of gravitational waves is thought to have been asymmetric, causing a rocket effect which launched the resulting black hole away. It's currently 40,000 light years from the galaxy's core. Source: ESA/Hubble
Why not use the NASA article instead? (Score:2)
Article found here: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/g... [nasa.gov]
currently? (Score:2)
currently 40,000 years ago.