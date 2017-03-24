'Moore's Law' For Carbon Would Defeat Global Warming (technologyreview.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: A streamlined set of goals for reducing carbon emissions could simplify the way nations approach the quest to reduce human impact on the planet. A group of European researchers have a refreshingly straightforward solution that they call a carbon law -- or, as the Guardian has coined it, a "Moore's law for carbon." The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade. That's essentially it. The rule would ideally be applied "to all sectors and countries at all scales," and would encourage "bold action in the short term." Dramatic changes would naturally have to occur as a result -- from quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations, to longer-term policies like phasing out combustion-engine cars and carbon-neutral building regulations. If policy makers followed the carbon law, adoption of renewables would continue its current pace of doubling energy production every 5.5 years, and carbon dioxide sequestration technologies would need to ramp up in order for the the planet to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, say the researchers. Along the way, coal use would end as soon as 2030 and oil use by 2040. There are, clearly, issues with the idea, not least being the prospect of convincing every nation to commit to such a vision. The very simplicity that makes the idea compelling can also be used as a point of criticism: Can such a basic rule ever hope to define practical ideas as to how to change the world's energy production and consumption? The study has been published in the journal Science.
Re: (Score:1)
And then on the eighth day, Al Gore proclaimed that there shall be unicorns and happiness, for a true believers.
It Doesn't Work That Way (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:It Doesn't Work That Way (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Great idea! Half the wars every 10 years means world peace by the end of the century!
Good grief (Score:4, Insightful)
It really doesn't take much to get published in Science these days, does it?
MODERATORS ARE CENSORING POSTS (Score:1, Informative)
Virtually all of the posts critical of global warming are now at -1. These views are being censored, despite raising very credible objections. This is incredibly biased and is clearly a strong effort to censor the truth. Notice that nobody ever addresses the objections, because it's simply not possible for the AGW supporters to do so.
Re: (Score:2)
See also: creationism. vaccines cause autism. chemtrails. lizards control whitehouse. smoking is good for you.
wake up sheeple!
Re: (Score:3)
See also: people of all races are the same, men are the same as women, taxation doesn't hurt business, Karl Marx was a good person.
Two can play that game.
Invalid and dishonest generalizations serve no good purpose.
Even easier: (Score:2, Funny)
Law mandated technology (Score:2)
I love how political types think that we just need to mandate using less power, oh and this time at ever increasing rates because that worked for a few decades for transistors.
Ironically, computers are one of the least regulated industries on the planet.
If you want to see what mandated goals do, check out your health insurance bill, the government has been regulating that industry for 40 years.
great insight! (Score:3)
Great! While you're at it, why don't you also legislate other simple overaching goals, like halving the murder rate every decade, doubling economic output every decade, doubling IQs every decade, and halving deaths from cancer every decade? Heck, go all the way and double life expectancy every decade too! You can probably hire some of the central planners of the former USSR to make that happen, they have nearly half a century of experience in how to set goals like that and achieve them.
If by "bold action", you mean government corruption, followed by economic collapse and hunting rats for food, and finally bloody revolutions, that is certainly true.
what's the next plan? (Score:3)
The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade.
And if we don't do that, say because developing world countries have better things to do than turn their economies upside down for First World causes? What's plan B? Sooner or later we're going to have to deal with the real world strategy of adaptation not the imaginary ones of radical greenhouse gases emission reduction.
Moores Law (Score:2)
"quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations"
Good Grief!! Shakes Head
Beyond idiotic (Score:3, Interesting)
Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.
It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.
The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.
Re: (Score:2)
In that case ... (Score:2)
Technology Review (Score:2)