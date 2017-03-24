Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Alcohol Is Good for Your Heart -- Most of the Time (time.com) 41

Posted by msmash
Alcohol, in moderation, has a reputation for being healthy for the heart. Drinking about a glass of wine for women per day, and two glasses for men, is linked to a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and death from heart disease. From a report on Time: A new study of nearly two million people published in The BMJ adds more evidence that moderate amounts of alcohol appear to be healthy for most heart conditions -- but not all of them. The researchers analyzed the link between alcohol consumption and 12 different heart ailments in a large group of U.K. adults. None of the people in the study had cardiovascular disease when the study started. People who did not drink had an increased risk for eight of the heart ailments, ranging from 12 percent to 56 percent, compared to people who drank in moderation. These eight conditions include the most common heart events, such as heart attack, stroke and sudden heart-related death.

  • So is this another study that doesn't differentiate between 'never drink' and people who drank so much that they had to quit for health reasons and thus 'no longer drink'?

    Studies that differentiate between the two tend to show that the never drink people are the healthiest, it is the drank to near death and quit that skew the numbers - and thus the '1 or 2 glasses' are only healthier relative to heavy drinking not to actual abstinence.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So is this another study that doesn't differentiate between 'never drink' and people who drank so much that they had to quit for health reasons and thus 'no longer drink'?

      Studies that differentiate between the two tend to show that the never drink people are the healthiest, it is the drank to near death and quit that skew the numbers - and thus the '1 or 2 glasses' are only healthier relative to heavy drinking not to actual abstinence.

      ... you're clearly not reading the same article as the rest of us. From the article:

      The study's findings are particularly interesting because the researchers separated drinkers into categories that are typically lumped together in these kinds of studies. "Non-drinkers" often include people who have never drank, as well as those who quit drinking (who may have been heavy drinkers in the past, and so may have a higher risk of heart problems). This may have inflated the risk of non-drinkers; in some cases, grouping people this way might make drinking alcohol look better for the heart than it actually is.

    • So is this another study that doesn't differentiate between 'never drink' and people who drank so much that they had to quit for health reasons and thus 'no longer drink'?

      I know this is Slashdot so you are not expected to read the article but really you could not be more wrong if you tried. From the article:

      The study's findings are particularly interesting because the researchers separated drinkers into categories that are typically lumped together in these kinds of studies. "Non-drinkers" often include people who have never drank, as well as those who quit drinking (who may have been heavy drinkers in the past, and so may have a higher risk of heart problems).

      If you actually go further and click on the link to the BMJ article then they have "Non-drinker" and "Former drinker" categories with both of these showing statistically equivalent rates of cardiovascular and heart disease in the categories they looked at and in all cases both categories were statistically significantly higher than the rate for moderate drinkers.

      So y

    • Makes me wonder if the rate of drinking is going down because it is not a necessity. They are searching for profit. Same garbage statistics on coffee. They used to have a search on " 100 reasons why coffee is bad for you but they scrubbed it from the Web.

  • Wrong terminology (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Under Trumpcare, sudden death is now referred to as "the preferred, least costly outcome"

  • As usual, more detail needed (Score:3)

    by Aqualung812 ( 959532 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @01:32PM (#54103683)

    I really hate these studies, because they don't give us actionable information.
    What I'd like to see:

    -Those that never drank in their lives vs those that drank moderately vs those that were heavy drinkers at a younger age and drink moderately now vs those that were moderate drinkers and quit, and several other permutations.
    -"Drinks per day/week" replaced with "ml of pure alcohol per kg of body weight, per day/week". A woman drinking a "glass" of wine at 110 lbs is not the same as a man drinking a "beer" at 300 lbs, and both the wine and the beer can vary wildly from one size glass to another, or a 5% standard beer vs a 7-10% craft beer.

  • I don't drink every day. When I do it feels like a habit and it is less enjoyable, so I limit myself to one or two drinks a week. How many people fall into this group?
  • Are the people likely to have heart problems report high levels of perceived stress?

  • Who would have guessed? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lowering stress leads to a longer, healthier life.

    More at 11.

  • The linked article quotes relative risk ratios for specific ailments without giving the baseline. This is a sure sign of an incompetent journalist and hides the actiual result.

    E.G. 10% increase of dying of X
    Compared with: Probability of dying from X went from 0.001 to 0.0011.

  • Usual headline for article about studies performed by doctors, studies funded by companies in the Napa county area of Calif when wine sales are sluggish. Need positive articles to help boost sales. I haven't RFTA, done data analysis on wine sales, but I wonder at times...
  • Back about 10 years ago one of my doctors suggested that I drink a glass of wine every evening after dinner. I tried and tried, but I couldn't stand it. I tried red wine, white wine, cheap wine, and expensive wine. None of it was tasty enough to make me want to drink it every day. I'd rather have a glass of cold water.

    Now, I have gout and there's no way I can drink any alcoholic beverage. Alcohol goes to the liver and burns through ATP like it was kindling, and the result is more uric acid in the bloodstrea

  • ...now if it was only good for your LIVER and kidneys too.

    I wonder if drinking gasoline is good for one organ before it destroys the rest of your body.

