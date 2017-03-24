Alcohol Is Good for Your Heart -- Most of the Time (time.com) 41
Alcohol, in moderation, has a reputation for being healthy for the heart. Drinking about a glass of wine for women per day, and two glasses for men, is linked to a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and death from heart disease. From a report on Time: A new study of nearly two million people published in The BMJ adds more evidence that moderate amounts of alcohol appear to be healthy for most heart conditions -- but not all of them. The researchers analyzed the link between alcohol consumption and 12 different heart ailments in a large group of U.K. adults. None of the people in the study had cardiovascular disease when the study started. People who did not drink had an increased risk for eight of the heart ailments, ranging from 12 percent to 56 percent, compared to people who drank in moderation. These eight conditions include the most common heart events, such as heart attack, stroke and sudden heart-related death.
So is this another study that doesn't ... (Score:2, Interesting)
So is this another study that doesn't differentiate between 'never drink' and people who drank so much that they had to quit for health reasons and thus 'no longer drink'?
Studies that differentiate between the two tend to show that the never drink people are the healthiest, it is the drank to near death and quit that skew the numbers - and thus the '1 or 2 glasses' are only healthier relative to heavy drinking not to actual abstinence.
... you're clearly not reading the same article as the rest of us. From the article:
The study's findings are particularly interesting because the researchers separated drinkers into categories that are typically lumped together in these kinds of studies. "Non-drinkers" often include people who have never drank, as well as those who quit drinking (who may have been heavy drinkers in the past, and so may have a higher risk of heart problems). This may have inflated the risk of non-drinkers; in some cases, grouping people this way might make drinking alcohol look better for the heart than it actually is.
Absolutely wrong: it did differentiate! (Score:3)
So is this another study that doesn't differentiate between 'never drink' and people who drank so much that they had to quit for health reasons and thus 'no longer drink'?
I know this is Slashdot so you are not expected to read the article but really you could not be more wrong if you tried. From the article:
The study's findings are particularly interesting because the researchers separated drinkers into categories that are typically lumped together in these kinds of studies. "Non-drinkers" often include people who have never drank, as well as those who quit drinking (who may have been heavy drinkers in the past, and so may have a higher risk of heart problems).
If you actually go further and click on the link to the BMJ article then they have "Non-drinker" and "Former drinker" categories with both of these showing statistically equivalent rates of cardiovascular and heart disease in the categories they looked at and in all cases both categories were statistically significantly higher than the rate for moderate drinkers.
So y
1 glass of wine doesn't even use up your quiescent ADH levels. It is quickly metabolized. The third and fourth glasses are past the point that the metabolization rate is determined by the production rate of ADH and so stays around a lot longer.
It might affect your athletic performance, but a single glass of wine a day makes little measurable difference to most people, other than it's enjoyable to drink.
Unless you're burning more energy than you're eating and you have no glycogen or fat stores, this doesn't matter.
If you are burning more energy than you're eating and you have no glycogen or fat stores, you're going to die unless you eat something like straight sugar right now.
Wrong terminology (Score:1)
Under Trumpcare, sudden death is now referred to as "the preferred, least costly outcome"
As usual, more detail needed (Score:3)
I really hate these studies, because they don't give us actionable information.
What I'd like to see:
-Those that never drank in their lives vs those that drank moderately vs those that were heavy drinkers at a younger age and drink moderately now vs those that were moderate drinkers and quit, and several other permutations.
-"Drinks per day/week" replaced with "ml of pure alcohol per kg of body weight, per day/week". A woman drinking a "glass" of wine at 110 lbs is not the same as a man drinking a "beer" at 300 lbs, and both the wine and the beer can vary wildly from one size glass to another, or a 5% standard beer vs a 7-10% craft beer.
Not every day (Score:2)
Missing correlations (Score:1)
Who would have guessed? (Score:1)
Lowering stress leads to a longer, healthier life.
More at 11.
Relative risk ratios. (Score:2)
The linked article quotes relative risk ratios for specific ailments without giving the baseline. This is a sure sign of an incompetent journalist and hides the actiual result.
E.G. 10% increase of dying of X
Compared with: Probability of dying from X went from 0.001 to 0.0011.
Dark beers are made by toasting malt, the Maillard reaction. Which at high temperatures can produce carcinogens (acrylamide) that are soluble in ethanol.
I seriously doubt it's in high enough quantities to matter, but it should exist if I understand it correctly. And likely there are beneficial things in a pint of Guinness worthy of research.
"glass of wine has heathful benefits" (Score:2)
I can't do it (Score:2)
Now, I have gout and there's no way I can drink any alcoholic beverage. Alcohol goes to the liver and burns through ATP like it was kindling, and the result is more uric acid in the bloodstrea
Good for your heart... (Score:2)
...now if it was only good for your LIVER and kidneys too.
I wonder if drinking gasoline is good for one organ before it destroys the rest of your body.