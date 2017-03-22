No, We Probably Don't Live in a Computer Simulation, Says Physicist (gizmodo.com) 108
Science doesn't have all the answers. There are plenty of things it may never prove, like whether there's a God. Or whether we're living in a computer simulation, something proposed by Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom. From an article on Gizmodo: This kind of thinking made at least one person angry, theoretical physicist and science writer Sabine Hossenfelder from the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies in Germany. Last week, she took to her blog Backreactions to vent. It's not the statement "we're living in a simulation" that upsets Hossenfelder. It's the fact that philosophers are making assertions that, if true, should most certainly manifest themselves in our laws of physics. "I'm not saying it's impossible," Hossenfelder told Gizmodo. "But I want to see some backup for this claim." Backup to prove such a claim would require a lot of work and a lot of math, enough to solve some of the most complex problems in theoretical physics.
In Other Words (Score:5, Interesting)
In other words, "the universe is a simulation" is an unevidenced assertion, much like the multiverse. Yes, there may be some extrapolations of the underlying math that might point in such a direction, but at the moment, it's simply a cool-sounding idea with absolutely no experimental evidence at all. Of course, I feel the same way about string theory, though one thing string theory has produced is some pretty useful mathematical tools, so even when a theory is wrong or indemonstrable, it can still be of some use.
Re: (Score:3)
To describe it as simply such is a bit dismissive. It is a provocative speculation that can spur interest, thought, and motivation to devise new experiments. I agree, it can be of some use.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem comes when a theory such as this is "abused" as it were to justify a whole bunch of metaphysical claptrap. It's like every New Age fruitcake using the word "quantum" in sentences to make the word salads and bullshit they spew somehow sound "sciency". The fact is that demonstrating the Universe is a simulation is very far out of reach at this stage, and really, as the article makes pretty clear, there's little point to direct inquiry since the problems that need to be solved to make it a viable c
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike String Theory, which has produced some good tools and new conceptual innovations, I don't see any great new tools being produced by simulation theory.
I do. It can give us insights into how we can better run simulations, which can teach us a whole lot about the universe.
Re: (Score:2)
But Elon Musk say it's a billion to one likelihood that we live in a simulation! He can't be wrong, can he????
Explain Trump (Score:2)
If the universe is a simulation then one can speculate on the purpose of the simulation. A good bet, based on our own world, would be it's a role playing game. If so the "players" are presumably the Elites in the game. A logical conclusion for any non-player character, such as yourself would then be that your highest calling in life is to become a groupie. That role is the only role that has any meaning beyond window dressing.
Re: (Score:2)
If the universe is a simulation then one can speculate on the purpose of the simulation. A good bet, based on our own world, would be it's a role playing game. If so the "players" are presumably the Elites in the game. A logical conclusion for any non-player character, such as yourself would then be that your highest calling in life is to become a groupie. That role is the only role that has any meaning beyond window dressing.
I wouldn't bet on that. Because it's easier to simulate a single brain and its input than it is to simulate Life, the Universe and Everything, my thinking is that the overwhelming number of simulations will be of individual brains. I.e. a solipsistic simulation. I don't exist other than as input for your brain, while you are the only one in your simulation that exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless the simulation has major bugs, the simulated entities will never be able to prove that they are, in fact, simulated, unless the entity running the simulation allows it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there may be some extrapolations of the underlying math that might point in such a direction, but at the moment, it's simply a cool-sounding idea with absolutely no experimental evidence at all.
There is a big difference between a scientific theory with a mathematical model that has been demonstrated to have predictive utility via experimental evidence being used to make predictions of a multiverse via extrapolation and... God.
Granted Newton's Laws were also found to be wrong outside of a limited domain and break when applied to the very very large, small or fast. So it is certainly still possible that the multiverse is an equally wrong extension of a theory outside of the range of our experimenta
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, "the universe is a simulation" is an unevidenced assertion, much like the multiverse. Yes, there may be some extrapolations of the underlying math that might point in such a direction, but at the moment, it's simply a cool-sounding idea with absolutely no experimental evidence at all.
You are wrong about there being no evidence for "the multiverse." There's actually more evidence for the existence of level 1 multiverses than there is for just our one being the only: https://arxiv.org/pdf/astro-ph... [arxiv.org]
There is no God (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I haven't investigated all green curtains, but once you've looked behind the first there is no need.
PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE MAN BEHIND THE GREEN CURTAIN.
Re: (Score:2)
The quinque viæ is a collection of weak arguments. All of its forms boil down to: "I don't understand how this could happen, so it must be God."
Physics has already chipped away at the First Mover and Uncaused Cause. The field does not offer a complete formal explanation, but there are enough details that these arguments are no longer compelling.
Basic learning theories explain how we acquire idealized concepts, which basically eliminates the Argument from Degree. Most criticisms of Platonic idealism can
Re: (Score:2)
They are simply not needed for our universe to exist.
As there are no "turtles all the way down [wikipedia.org]". That's it.
Cognitive Dissonance (Score:2)
Is it me, or does it seem like those who argument so adamantly against the concept of a supreme being are perfectly happy to entertain the idea that we are part of a stimulation?
Are not simulations created by some intelligent being? Someone who can change the simulation on a whim?
How is that not a "supreme being" with respect to our existence if we are in a simulation?
There is some real cognitive dissonance going on here.
Re: (Score:2)
The difference is that a simulation would have to respect a set number of rules of physics, whereas the commonly held properties of gods allows them to tamper with high level objects as they please.
Re: (Score:2)
Are not simulations created by some intelligent being?
Not necessarily, no. It is possible for emulations to evolve. You dream, don't you?
And one big difference is that religion presupposes that the creator is willing to intervene and modify the simulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it me, or does it seem like those who argument so adamantly against the concept of a supreme being are perfectly happy to entertain the idea that we are part of a stimulation?
Your assertion would imply that Sabine Hossenfelder is at least a deist. Do you have evidence for that?
More importantly, if the Universe is a simulation, that -- by definition -- means that there are supernatural beings (aka "gods") out there, which would totally crush atheism.
Re: There is no God (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Root can dump its core. God cannot.
I'm pretty sure Larry Ellison lost his shit from time to time.
I pondered this problem as a kid... (Score:3)
How about as an Adult? (Score:2)
Descartes proved self existence. "I think, therefor I am". It is simple, brilliant, and is not challenged by these wacky theories. If you take the theory of living in a simulation to it's logical conclusion, there is no self determination or self reliance. Life is predetermined, and there is nothing you can do to improve your position in life.
People who believe in no self determination and no self reliance are quite disturbing. This is an extreme view supporting communist ideology.
Re: (Score:2)
People who believe in no self determination and no self reliance are quite disturbing.
I ran into those people all time when I went to church. They were always disturbed that when God handed out lemons I made lemonade while they suck down their lemons.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only difference between what you describe and what these "simulation" theorists are is who their god is.
Their God is an angry white dude from the Old Testament. My God is a beautiful black woman from the New Testament.
;).
Ummmm..... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
the likelihood of our reality being "Programmed" goes up many thousands of percent
As a statistician I'm curious to learn what comes after "100% likelihood", or as we colloquially like to call it, "certainty".
Re: (Score:2)
As a statistician I'm curious to learn what comes after "100% likelihood", or as we colloquially like to call it, "certainty".
Rain with a chance of meatballs.
Re: (Score:2)
He may have worded it poorly, I'll grant you that; but his intent should have
Re: (Score:2)
If the previous probability was 0.00000000001%, then a 'many thousands of percent increase' is perfectly sensible.
Re: (Score:2)
As a statistician I'm curious to learn what comes after "100% likelihood", or as we colloquially like to call it, "certainty".
If the current likely hood is 0.002%, and it went up 5,000% (50 times) the new likely hood would be 0.1%.
Re: (Score:2)
Unified theory would also provide STRONG evidence for our living in a simulation.
Why, exactly ?
Re: (Score:2)
The claim is that if we exist in a reality that can be simulated accurately, it is pure hubris to assume that we are the top tier attempting to perform such a simulation.
Why assume there's a simulation at all ? Even if we knew all the rules of physics, there's no way we could run a meaningful simulation of a universe. We can't even do an accurate simulation of a single glucose molecule.
Religion 2.0 (Score:1)
Sorry to hear you haven't been able to let go of religious thinking entirely. "Yeah, those Abrahamic religions are bullshit. Reality is, we live in a simulation obviously made by some god or gods in the real area of existence, which I'll call Hevin."
Re: (Score:2)
So you're making the same argument as Intelligent Design advocates. You're saying that because an artist can paint a realistic representation of a sunset, that the real sunset must have been "painted" by an artist too.
The objection ignores Bostrom's basic argument (Score:3)
The objection in question ignores Bostrom's basic argument. Bostrom's primary argument for being in a simulation boils down to the observation that it is very likely that an advanced civilization would have the ability to run very accurate simulations. Moreover, one of the things they'd be obviously interested in would be their own past ancestors; if that's the case, then over the very long period that such civilizations will exist one will expect many more "copies" of people on ancient Earth than any of the originals, unless one expects civilization to die out well before we get to that technology level. If the laws of physics are simulated badly enough that we can notice, then they aren't doing an effective ancestor simulation, so the objection here doesn't make sense.
There are a lot of issues with Bostrom's argument; for example, one might question whether simulations of that level of detail will ever be able to be made on a large scale. But the argument being made here doesn't grapple with the fundamental issues.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a lot of issues with Bostrom's argument; for example, one might question whether simulations of that level of detail will ever be able to be made on a large scale.
But do you need to simulate on a large scale? I'd think the minimal undetectable simulation would be of *one* person's brain.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps this simulation is actually a tiny scale in the view of the simulators. Perhaps the real universe is a quadrillion times larger.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps the real universe is a quadrillion times larger.
The "real universe" is also a simulation.
It's simulations all the way down.
Re: (Score:2)
And the objection is basically that simulating our universe is hard, or at least enough paragraphs in a row that I stopped reading.
Discontinuity between quantum and classical effects makes more sense on a simulated plane than a real one. The ability of an AI to notice such things seems like a quirk of the AI framework, and believable. So the argument here actually supports the simulation more than hurts it. Making a simulation and this is how it turned out, in other words, is easier than getting everything
Re: (Score:3)
That is an unfounded assumption. You're taking a mere 50 years of computational progress and extrapolating to infinity. But there are physical limitations to computational density and mathematically intractable problems (like the many-body problem) that don't go away no matter how many iterations of Moore's law that you throw at them. Even simple, well-defined sets of differential equations, like the Na
Proof (Score:3)
That she demands proof is equivalent to others demanding proof that we do not live in a simulation. It is likely impossible to prove unless you're the one running the simulation.
What's needed are ways to falsify either theory, not to prove either.
And it may be that neither can be falsified either.
Re: (Score:2)
+3 garbage. Occam's razor says the simulation side is the one that needs to provide proof.
Occam's razor does not say anything about proof.
And the scientific principle isn't about proving anything, but providing ways of falsification, and still not being able to disprove.
Re: (Score:2)
In which case, we reject the idea that we live in a simulation. I see no proof that the world was created last Thursday. I can't disprove that either, so in lack of an ability to do anything either way, I take the simpler approach and reject the notion until further data becomes available. The burden of proof is on those making the extraordinary claim, not those asking for evidence, and anything said without sufficient proving evidence can be rejected without disproving evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
That she demands proof is equivalent to others demanding proof that we do not live in a simulation.
No, it's not. It's the responsibility of the person who proposes a hypothesis to provide evidence for it, or a path to find such evidence (i.e. specific predictions of what we'd see if the hypothesis were true). It is, in fact, impossible to prove a negative, so asking people who say we're probably not in a simulation for evidence is literally asking for the impossible: it is always possible to say "well, the simulation must just be slightly better than any of our observations!" In science, we therefore acc
Universe Quantitized at Low Enough Level (Score:1)
At least currently, energy states and organization of energy into matter appear to be discrete rather than analog.
Like bits.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed - and Quantum effects are discrete if someone is looking at them, which sounds a lot like a computing optimization... "Hey, I can save a lot of cycles if I just flip a coin if someone happens to look at an electron that closely and return a random spin for that electron rather then keeping track of a whole universe worth of electrons. Cool!"
Min
Re: (Score:2)
True, but some food for thought...
1) With simulation idea, we get the infinite regress problem (it's turtles all the way down - simulations all the way up) which leaves the question: what are the properties of the outer (unsimulated) universe, and how did they come about (other than by simulation)....Unless you can come up with some kind of self-simulating outer beyond-spacetime ether-fabric thingy running in some kind of self-generating loop or recursion or whatever....
2) My intuition is something along th
Re: (Score:2)
Good movies appropriate for the topic (Score:2)
Since you are reading this topic, you might enjoy the movies "The 13th Floor" and "Dark City". Less on this topic, but still good, I would recommend "Source Code" and "Moon".
Nice try (Score:4, Funny)
This is exactly what an Agent would say.
The proof would disprove itself (Score:3)
If we can calculate how reality "should" act, we've per definition calculated how to simulate it. So the only thing we could catch is a bad simulation. But that would assume they don't have error margins, if we start looking at something with an electron microscope then it starts simulating that particular part of reality to that detail. Just like a pair of VR glasses doesn't have to simulate more than I can see.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. My problem is the term "computer simulation". We are making assumptions right away about what the words computer and simulation mean in this context. If a simulation is defined as something that has a set of "pre-programmed" reactions to stimulus then by virtue of the laws of physics governing our universe I would say that we are quite obviously living in a "simulation". The use of "computer" in this context is simply laughable, but it may imply (by the authors) that there is a processing outco
No, We Probably Don't Live in a Computer Simulatio (Score:2)
Sounds like, "I'm a physicist and I disagree to disagree because I believe I'm better than a philosopher".
I don't hold physics in contempt, in fact I love and respect it, but such statements make average people question physics and its methods. Please, don't do it unless you have a proof in your hands.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone needs a little blue pill. (Score:2)
Or her husband does.
Either way, I'm sure she'll feel better about all this when she wakes up in her bed after a good night's sleep...
She has no idea what she is talking about (Score:2)
Sabine Hossenfelder is conflating "living in a simulation" and "spacetime is discrete". For fucks sake, she is saying that we should see evidence of discretization via violations of Lorentz symmetry. Yes, this is true, a discrete universe is not compatible with the continuity of Lorentz transforms, but this has nothing to do with their simulatability. Lorentz transforms are trivial to simulate. Heck, all of physics we know can be simulated even in a classical computer, they are just differential equations.
J
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, you can. Physicists solve Schrödinger's equation numerically in classical computers all the time. It is inefficient, of course, but efficiency plays no role in Hossenfelder's argument.
To simulate probabilistic outcomes you calculate the probabilities and use a random number generator.
Re: (Score:2)
Just look back at Newto
God vs Computer Programmers (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, LISP, of course. And they would use emacs to edit the source.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously not enough of you have been replaced by H1Bs yet. We need more layoffs to break your delusion.
Who will replace H1Bs when they think they're the elite programmers of the universe?
EM drive (Score:3)
Or do we? (Score:1)
She and other simulation-sceptics probably have had a mind-manipulating intervention done by our Simulator, as an attempt to hide the fact that we do live in one.
I find it more probable that we do live in one. There might even be a person somewhere, that is an avatar for the Simulator, just to get a 1'st person view in simulation game.
Re: (Score:2)
[...] a reason we got away from DOS [...]
I read a science fiction novel written in the 1980's. Eight characters dot three-character extension (i.e., README84.TXT) and fax machines were alive and well on other planets in the future.
Nihilistic Philosophy (Score:2)
Uncertainty principle! (Score:2)
Oh, and it's simulations all the way down.
Expected (Score:2)
On the other hand... (Score:2)
"I'm not saying it's impossible," Hossenfelder told Gizmodo. "But I want to see some backup for this claim."
Prove we're *not* in a computer simulation. I imagine that, for any sufficiently well designed/implemented simulation, proving the case either way may be impossible. Might as well ask to prove we're all alive or that we all exist or, to quote HHGTTG, we're not all products of a deranged imagination.
Classical physics, er, error (Score:2)
She falls into the same trap that most do who think about this problem -- that the super-universe in which our simulation is embedded has physics anything like what is being simulated for us (or with us as a side effect.)
If it can do uncounted googleplex operations per second, with similar abailability of storage space (or equivalent for an analog computer!) then none of her speed concerns are valid. Indeed, the cosmic speed limit here is a curious oddity, perhaps deliberately ala Vinge's Zones of Thought.
FFS the summary goes against method (Score:2)
There isn't even a need for each particle to have a specific value, a simulation isn't limited to a binary operation in this universe much less any conceivable one. Nor is computational complexity a way to explain
"Philosophy of the Gaps" (Score:2)
A lot of religious ideas and speculation can be explained by the "God of the Gaps" theory. That is, before human beings had acquired a worthwhile body of reliable scientific knowledge, interesting or scary things that were otherwise inexplicable were attributed to God. Like thunder and lightning, for instance. The more science has advanced, the more that kind of theological phenomenon has been squeezed out.
Much the same is true of philosophy. Since the Enlightenment or even before - say the time of Francis
If the universe is a simulation.... (Score:2)