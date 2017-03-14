Arctic Ice Loss Driven By Natural Swings, Not Just Mankind, Says Study (reuters.com) 46
Alister Doyle, reporting for Reuters: Natural swings in the Arctic climate have caused up to half the precipitous losses of sea ice around the North Pole in recent decades, with the rest driven by man-made global warming, scientists said on Monday. The study indicates that an ice-free Arctic Ocean, often feared to be just years away, in one of the starkest signs of man-made global warming, could be delayed if nature swings back to a cooler mode. Natural variations in the Arctic climate "may be responsible for about 30-50 percent of the overall decline in September sea ice since 1979," the U.S.-based team of scientists wrote in the journal Nature Climate Change. Sea ice has shrunk steadily and hit a record low in September 2012 -- late summer in the Arctic -- in satellite records dating back to 1979. The ice is now around the smallest for mid-March, rivaling winter lows set in 2016 and 2015. The study, separating man-made from natural influences in the Arctic atmospheric circulation, said that a decades-long natural warming of the Arctic climate might be tied to shifts as far away as the tropical Pacific Ocean.
I smell a rat...or alternative facts (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Nature is responsible for 30-50%. That still leaves 50-70% responsibility to mankind.
Re: (Score:1)
Guestimation of ranges based on no science what-so-ever. Good one.
Re: (Score:2)
Guestimation of ranges based on no science what-so-ever. Good one.
What? It's based on the study that is being discussed here. Based on the article, I don't have enough details about the study to find how they came up with those figures, but neither do you have enough information to say that it was based on "no science what-so-ever".
Re:I smell a rat...or alternative facts (Score:4, Informative)
Just a bad summary... this article is better: https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
"Anthropogenic forcing is still dominant -- it's still the key player," said first author Qinghua Ding, a climate scientist at the University of California Santa Barbara who holds an affiliate position at the UW, where he began the work as a research scientist in the UW's Applied Physics Laboratory. "But we found that natural variability has helped to accelerate this melting, especially over the past 20 years."
...
"In the long term, say 50 to 100 years, the natural internal variability will be overwhelmed by increasing greenhouse gases," Ding said. "But to predict what will happen in the next few decades, we need to understand both parts."
Re: (Score:2)
I think you mean arguing against facts, because that's all that xkcd comic was. Which sounds exactly like something an anonymous coward would do.
Scary stuff (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
propose a solution that doesn't bounce us into the dark ages please.
Re: (Score:2)
How about a partial solution (increased efficiency) that would be relatively painless while there are still low-hanging SUV's to be picked, and might buy us some time to figure out how to really solve the problem without bouncing us into the dark ages? Nobody's saying to simply stop using fossil fuels right now - but certainly we can use less of them - and pollute the environment less while doing it. But of course, folks like you will raise red herrings about the dark ages as an excuse to do nothing. So
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
certainly we can use less of them
I can't tell you how many liberals I know use Amazon Delivery for something they forgot at the store
... because they are too lazy and can't wait till the next time they drive by.
Rich Liberals who love to tell us the world is burning/melting because of AGW, but still fly around the world on private jets to private islands and gated communities, who arrive in three car SUV entourages.
The only authentic liberal I know of is Ed Begley, who lives like he preaches. I don't agree with him on much, but at least he
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, there are plenty of bits of progress that don't take us back to the dark ages being proposed.
For example, lets invest heavily in solar, wind and nuclear power.
Even those are opposed by the coal/oil drilling nut jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
what do we do about it?
Move to higher ground.
Re: (Score:2)
One question I have is: At what point does global warming become so evident that there is no more argument as to whether it is occurring, and the argument becomes what do we do about it? I'm pretty sure we should already be there, but we aren't.
Harldy anyone disputes the fact there is global warming. The dispute is over how much of it we're causing and whether or not its actually abnormal given that in the history of the planet it has been far warmer many many times over the millennia. Then there's what we should do about it and given how almost every other month something new is being found out about our climate and what affects it I hardly think we're in a position to be deliberately messing about with it. Sure reduce/eliminate what we put in th
Re: (Score:2)
At what point does global warming become so evident...the argument becomes what do we do about it?
Answer: At no point will some people who are $10K short of buying that in-ground pool for their summer home not seek to elude paying towards communal goals.
Re: (Score:2)
We are already there, the problem is that there's a bunch of people who's opinion is "well, it doesn't affect my property, since that's all in oil that's well inland; thus the answer is we do nothing".
They all like to disguise the argument "we do nothing, and fuck everyone that isn't me" as "well, the evidence really isn't very strong, I mean, I'm not convinced it's really happening"
Re: (Score:2)
Doing something about it requires economic adjustments and likely some sacrifices, at least for some people in the short term.
Because a lot of people have their incomes, wealth, and material comfort tied to the current carbon-intensive economy, most doing something about it takes a back seat to current economic wants. That's true for very rich oil barons who don't want to see any laws or regulations interfere with oil production and regular folks who want run their ACs all summer with low power bills.
Sad t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
From the "no shit" department (Score:1)
We know this, everyone in the world says. (Score:1)
The natural swings are evident with the seasons, periodic shifts based on geo-solar geometry, probably sun cycles and everything else in the universe - *BUT the base/background temperature before those variations *IS* increasing *AS* we have measured C02 and greenhouse insulating gases, methane etc, reaching historic (in paleological terms, during all of human civilization and a long time before that, millions of years) proportions of our atmosphere. We know we've caused some acidifying of the oceans, whic
Re: (Score:3)
Who are these scientists? (Score:1)
And why haven't they been sent to the Ministry of Truth for reeducation yet?
percentages (Score:2)