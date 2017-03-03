Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin To Offer 'Amazon-Like' Moon Delivery By 2020 (geekwire.com) 36
Less than a week after Elon Musk's SpaceX announced it would soon offer space tourists a cruise around the moon, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he would be launching an Amazon-like service shipping supplies, experiments, and crew to the Moon by 2020. From a report: Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space venture has proposed sending a robotic lander to the moonâ(TM)s south polar region by 2020, as an initial step toward an "Amazon-like" lunar delivery system and eventually a permanently inhabited moon base. The report says the company's seven-page proposal, dated Jan. 4, has been circulating among NASA's leadership and President Donald Trump's transition team. It's only one of several proposals aimed at turning the focus of exploration beyond Earth orbit to the moon and its environs during Trump's term.
I mean, "I'll give you the moon," is just a figure of speech...
When the moon hits your eye...
Nobody said it would be THE Moon you'd be receiving, just A moon. You always need to read the fine print before ordering an astral body.
I would be over the moon if someone gave it to me.
Suborbital? (Score:2)
Last I checked, Blue Origin was strictly suborbital right now. Do they really expect to go from suborbital to lunar surface in only three years???
Or are they planning on getting to Earth orbit atop someone else's boosters, and going the rest of the way on their own?
I'm sure you could gravity assist a package to the moon...
...the resulting crater would be much smaller than the average terrestrial FedEx delivery
RTFA (Score:1)
Yeah, they are about to roll-out ICBM terrestrial delivery next week... and it's a straight road ahead after that...
I think the idea in this case is:
1) Make big claim.
2) Collect a lot of money from investors
3) In 2060 fulfill promise a little late.
I would not be surprised if going to the Moon is a lot like that. Unfortunately none of those Amazon women are actually on the Moon, especially since Phil Spektor murdered one of them.
Offering a one-click ordering service? (Score:2)
Everything involving space is so complex and expensive right now. Perhaps, the idea is to simplify it down to a one-click ordering service with the option to return it within 30 days if it is not as described on delivery.
Everything involving space is so complex and expensive right now. Perhaps, the idea is to simplify it down to a one-click ordering service with the option to return it within 30 days if it is not as described on delivery.
I'm pretty sure you'll only get one lunar month to return your items to get a full refund.
What happens if the package falls off the moon? (Score:1)
It could destroy an entire city falling from that high!
"Fall off"? You, sir, take the short bus to the moon.
Prime? (Score:2)
I wonder if you can get free delivery if you have Prime?
Every item is considered an add-on item on the Amazon.moon website. Total purchases of add-on items must equal or surpass $5,000,000 (Moon Dollars) for free shipping.
$1 Moon Dollar = $10 USD
Instant Jetsons (Score:2)
Is there really enough demand by the rich, or even enough rich people to justify all this?
Any idea that sounds like Instant Jetsons usually flops, or only happens gradually.
Paint me mega-skeptical. And, first give us (practical) flying cars for petesakes, Bezos. Why only help the rich?
"Amazon-like" delivery? (Score:2)
All the deliveries I get from Amazon are via an independent delivery company (e.g. UPS, USPS, etc.) So in my mind, "amazon-like" delivery would involve contracting the work out to a 3rd party.
All the deliveries I get from Amazon are via an independent delivery company (e.g. UPS, USPS, etc.)
Here in the Puget Sound area, Amazon has gradually been rolling out its own delivery service, with Amazon-hired delivery people and Amazon-branded vans. We see them pretty often nowadays.
To me, "Amazon-like delivery" - as opposed to UPS or Fedex delivery - means the package is going to be tossed over a fence into the yard and left exposed to the rain, or sitting in the middle of the driveway where hopefully I'll notice it before backing my car over it. Or left, again exposed to the rain, below the sign sayi
Only suborbital (Score:1)
Elon's response (Score:2)
Space X will launch a Solar City and Tesla like service. It will launch on exploding Lithium cells and then use Solar power to run an Electric Engine to get to the moon