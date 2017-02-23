Most Scientists 'Can't Replicate Studies By Their Peers' (bbc.com) 45
Science is facing a "reproducibility crisis" where more than two-thirds of researchers have tried and failed to reproduce another scientist's experiments, research suggests. From a report: This is frustrating clinicians and drug developers who want solid foundations of pre-clinical research to build upon. From his lab at the University of Virginia's Centre for Open Science, immunologist Dr Tim Errington runs The Reproducibility Project, which attempted to repeat the findings reported in five landmark cancer studies. "The idea here is to take a bunch of experiments and to try and do the exact same thing to see if we can get the same results." You could be forgiven for thinking that should be easy. Experiments are supposed to be replicable. The authors should have done it themselves before publication, and all you have to do is read the methods section in the paper and follow the instructions. Sadly nothing, it seems, could be further from the truth.
Many studies have been done on anthropic climate change, but almost no experiments.
Its worst than that. Most of the "data" comes from a very limited set of instruments and is passed around as defacto "fact". Questioning the collection methods and the post collection data manipulation = Heresy!
Fake science/sloppy science (Score:3, Insightful)
Then why not describe the novel techniques you developed to complete the research in the paper? Any process that is claimed to require special abilities is actually one the needs training.
I have to disagree. To me, "a fair amount of success comes down to technique, not the written protocol" means you're not documenting your protocol adequately.
It would certainly be fair to say that some manual actions could take a lot of practice before the experimenter would likely be skilled enough to perform them, but there shouldn't be anything missing from the protocol documentation that someone attempting to reproduce the results would have to learn from scratch.
Excepting well-established standard pr
If it's not a standard protocol, why isn't it documented?
If you can't reproduce it, it's either fake or you were just being sloppy. Either way, it's no wonder ordinary civilians have doubts.
Or perhaps this is the reason why you need to build a consensus among many scientists with similar results before you put much validity in any cutting edge research. All research is going to include assumptions, specialized techniques, biases, random variability of data, and many other factors which can reduce the validity of its conclusions.
Your comment reeks of a double standard where if scientists cannot come to a consensus they are being fake or sloppy, but if they point out an overwhelming consensus th
Bad "instructions" or bad (bought?) science (Score:2)
From the article, it seems like people are trying to write things in a way to make them prettier... and less accurate. Quote: "The trouble is that gives you a rose-tinted view of the evidence because the results that get published tend to be the most interesting, the most exciting, novel, eye-catching, unexpected results. "
This is slightly on topic... take the wording from wikipedia that seems to be designed to appeal to the masses and probably has misinformation (looks like big pharmacy got their hands in
If they have trouble reproducing studies maybe they need to go back to science school. Or look up "science" on wikipedia and do more learning.
Ah, because there's no way in hell that the initial experiments could have been fabricated to favor certain outcomes, especially within the trillion-dollar Cancer Treatment Complex, right?
Yeah, you're right. Over 65% of trained researchers must be stupid or something...
Reproducibility is hard. (Score:3)
In the experimental protocols listed in a paper, it is not unusual to have a method's section that is more or less an executive summary rather than a very detailed account of the underlying protocol. This is for two reasons: to great a level of detail leads to a methods section as big as the publication that the paper appears in, and second because many protocols more or less boil down to using a particular series kit or out-sourced lab service. Most journals require data supplements where an author must share their datasets in electronic form as an online addendum to the publication. I would support a similar requirement for a long-form protocol for reproduction of the study.
That said, some protocols necessarily take a lot of money, special equipment, a carefully selected population of volunteers, and time. Reproducing some studies can be outright impractical.
In computational biology and other computational extensions of the physical science, the reproducibility basically comes in the form of requirements to provide the software and raw data for a study. It's easy for the individual that compiles this information to verify that they get the same result as the one they report in the article. The concern there boils down to the provenance of the source data, which may be from registries, public data sets, or some combination of public and private data.
Why are we still using printed journals?
Why is the amount of space a report takes up still an issue?
Details are important. If you want a short version, then make a summary, but don't cut out the detail available to do that.
In terms of ascii/unicode text, we're not going to run out of bytes to explain important scientific details.
Heck - make videos of the processes, mention part numbers, and even show mistakes that you encountered along the way in your notes! Video hosting is free, and shouldn't be going a
The purpose
can't make $$$ if your study fails (Score:2)
getting the results you need means you can push a drug through trials and make a lot of money
if you hurt or kill someone it won't happen for 20-30 years and by that time you will be retired and the person in charge at the time will be legally responsible while you chill in your nice house
Drug tests occur in an area where mistakes can ruin a company through lawsuits. I think the reliability there is far above average. That is, reliability where health hazards are concerned. I would not be so sure about effectivity testing but I still suspect that this more visible area of science is one where experimental rigor is way above average. I may be a sceptic about what average means.
Finding out whether your medicine will hurt someone in thirty years time can be pretty hard. Failing to do so doesn't
that's the point. look at vioxx. it was first developed in the 80's and the lawsuits didn't happen until 20 years later. the people who originally developed it and oversaw it being released to market were long gone by then. and during the whole lawsuit hype there were old scientists on TV who read the original research at the time and said it would most likely cause problems due to the way it worked
The trillion-dollar answer to Why. (Score:2)
Science is facing a "reproducibility crisis" where more than two-thirds of researchers have tried and failed to reproduce another scientist's experiments...
Well, damn, that's a rather huge issue. I wonder what the motivator would be to create experiments of questionable validity in the first place?
Ah, there's the trillion-dollar answer. I see Greed N. Corruption is still in charge...
Whose greed?
Foolish you. You assume greed == corporations.
Greed for fame?
Greed for advancement?
Greed for pushing a personal agenda?
Publish or Perish.
The rush to "publish or perish" (Score:1)
The authors should have done it themselves before publication
In the rush to "publish or perish," you don't have time to re-run your experiment.
A "solution" would be "split publication" - publish results after the first experiment but call it "unverified." Then when you or another researcher reproduces the experiment, publish again.
The first researcher would receive the primary "credit" but only if the results held up under scrutiny.
Over time, researchers who accumulated a lot of "un-verified" initial publications would see their reputations suffer.
Not Science, Medicine (Score:4, Informative)
This leads to a different approach using the tools of science. Medical researchers tend to focus far more on correlation over causation because that is what is most important to this. Unfortunately this approach leaves them open to random statistical effects which require a very good understanding of statistics to avoid and even then it can still be very easy to fool yourself e.g. the Monty Hall effect [wikipedia.org].
So lets call this problem what it is: a problem with medical research.
NB: most medical scientists (Score:2)
The human body is the most complex organism in the known universe so there's nothing to be sneezed at or be surprised by. For instance recent studies have shown that for a lot of people placebo works even when people have a perfect knowledge [harvard.edu] that they are given placebo.
As another confirmation, the brain has the ability to directly change/affect the chemical processes in the body as demonstrated by Wim Hof [wikipedia.org] who can manage his body's temperature at will.
Science Isn't Broken (It’s just a lot harder (Score:2)
For a different view:
Science Isn't Broken (It’s just a hell of a lot harder than we give it credit for.) [fivethirtyeight.com]
Financial motives... (Score:2)
If I were publishing a paper on something that could lead to a serious pile of greenbacks, you can be damn sure my paper is going to exclude some details that would prevent others from monetizing off of my work...
After all, science these days is not solely for the pursuit of truth and knowledge. Research is bought and paid for, and like any venture capital, the investments are expected to pay off.