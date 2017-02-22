Thrilling Discovery of Seven Earth-Sized Planets Orbiting Nearby Star

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


At a press conference on Wednesday, NASA scientists announced that they have spotted seven Earth-sized planets orbiting closely around a small, ultra-cool star. The star is 39 light years away. From a report on The Guardian: It is the first time that so many Earth-sized planets have been found in orbit around the same star, an unexpected haul that suggests the Milky Way may be teeming with worlds that, in size and firmness underfoot at least, resemble our own rocky home. The planets closely circle a dwarf star named Trappist-1, which at 39 light years away makes the system a prime candidate to search for signs of life. Only marginally larger than Jupiter, the star shines with a feeble light about 2,000 times fainter than our sun. "The star is so small and cold that the seven planets are temperate, which means that they could have some liquid water and maybe life, by extension, on the surface," said Michael Gillon, an astrophysicist at the University of Liege in Belgium. [...] While the planets have Earth-like dimensions, their sizes ranging from 25 percent smaller to 10 percent larger, they could not be more different in other features. Most striking is how compact the planet's orbits are. Mercury, the innermost planet in the solar system, is six times farther from the sun than the outermost seventh planet is from Trappist-1.

  • I am not saying it was aliens... but these were alien worlds.

  • Sterile and shattered. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 22, 2017 @01:27PM (#53912553)
    The blast of sterilizing radiation at that distance, combined with being tidally locked and probably wracked with catastrophic earthquakes at that distance would make life on these planets an unlikely impossibility.

    • I think that greatly depends. Without a strong magnetic field, the Earth would look a lot like Mars, with much of its ancient primordial atmosphere blown away. I can imagine if one or more of those planets do indeed have a strong magnetic field, then I don't see how it is improbable that they could not harbor life. At the moment, we can't even declare with a high degree of assurance that Mars does not host life.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Gorobei ( 127755 )

      Bacteria living underground/underwater don't care much about radiation or earthquakes. Of course, it's bacteria, so we aren't going to be swapping porn or MP3s with them anytime soon.

    • But you can bet there will be a bunch of space cadets saying we should mount a mission to explore these "earth like" planets in our intergalactic back yard.. Never mind that it will take tens of thousands of years with current technology to actually get there and back at the speeds we can manage right now...

  • Names for 7 planets orbiting a red dwarf star (Score:5, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Wednesday February 22, 2017 @01:31PM (#53912585)
    How about: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy?

  • Why would I not want to visit other planets that are the most likely so far to contain life?

    Simple - it's a Trappist!

  • Anyone note how similar this system is to the solar system in Firefly?

  • This must be where we eventually go to form the Alliance.

