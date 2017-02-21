Health Apps Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good, Warn Scientists (theguardian.com) 22
According to several scientists, fitness apps might be doing more harm than good because they don't work but force people to focus on ambitious goals that they will never reach. Some are so appalled by these apps that they have called it "snake oil salesmen of the 1860s." From a report on The Guardian: Greg Hager, professor of computer science at Johns Hopkins University, said that in the absence of trials or scientific grounding it was impossible to say whether apps were having the intended effect. "I am sure that these apps are causing problems," he told the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting in Boston. [...] Hager claimed the 10,000 steps target dated back to a 1960s Japanese study that showed there were health benefits for men who burned at least 2,000 calories per week through exercise -- roughly equivalent to 10,000 steps each day. An early pedometer was known as the manpo-kei, which means "10,000-step meter" in Japanese. "But is that the right number for any of you in this room?" Hager asked. "Who knows. It's just a number that's now built into the apps." "We have an incredible number of apps in the wild basically being downloaded by people who may or may not understand what they are actually telling them or what the context for that is," he said. "Until we have evidence-based apps you could amplify issues. I mean, imagine everyone thinks they have to do 10,000 steps but you are not actually physically capable of doing that, you could actually cause harm or damage by doing so."
Leave it to the scientists....
Without scientific study we can't say for sure that these apps are working, but we can say for sure that they're causing problems... Makes sense. As to pushing someone to walk 10,000 steps per day, if a person's not physically capable of walking 10,000 steps it's on them and their doctor to determine that. No app is going to force me to do something I'm not capable of just because it says on the screen that I should.
No app is going to force me to do something I'm not capable of just because it says on the screen that I should.
If your liver is not working right, and an app advises you to eat certain amounts of certain foods, you won't know you were not capable of eating those foods until your doctor is telling you you have only 4 days to live unless you luck into a liver transplant.
You're right though, the claim "I'm sure they are doing harm" would require some evidence.
If your doctor hasn't already told you not to eat certain foods because of your liver, how does the app have any more probability of harming you than your own subjectively selected diet? If the doctor has warned you but you weren't listening, then how is the app any more likely to be harmful than your own subjectively selected diet?
A lot of people don't have any individual to call "my doctor" and an app may ask you to do unusual things or things that push you past limits that you are unaware of.
They get you off your ass
Scientific study of the benefit or harm is good. No doubt.
But, from a common sense 30,000 foot perspective, if there is even the slightest effect among the majority of these apps of embarrassing you into getting off your ass a little more often, isn't that likely to be a net health positive?
Re:
But, from a common sense 30,000 foot perspective, if there is even the slightest effect among the majority of these apps of embarrassing you into getting off your ass a little more often, isn't that likely to be a net health positive?
Damn it! 10,000 steps a day was hard enough! Now you're saying 30,000 feet is the common sense amount? That's an extra 2000-3000 steps per day!
isn't that likely to be a net health positive?
Answering questions like that is why we need scientific study. The answer could quite well vary greatly depending on the individual.
Also answering whether having an app tell you to get off your ass actually does get you off your ass will vary greatly. Personally I'm so contrarian I go out for a cigarette every time I see an anti-smoking TV ads. Except for the tiny guy in the wife-beater. That one's actually funny and somewhat true.
Not built into app - built into HR's health plan
It's worse that being built into a crappy little "health app" - it can actually cost you hundreds of dollars a month.
I was recently at a company where you got a discount on your health care plan if you walked 3,500 steps a day. With that in mind, I downloaded the related health-care app so I could reverse-engineer the web services and feed them the appropriate numbers each day to avoid paying m
I was fat before fitbit. Now I'm stylishly fat.
Tech too often a veneer for Snake Oil
Of course there's no science behind 95% (guess) of apps that really need science behind them. Science does not fit well into a devops release schedule.
I don't know whether to view this as the inevitable creep of snake oil into every market orifice, or tech giving snake oil a shot in the arm by virtue of people thinking "well, it took smart tech people to make this sniny modern 'app' so it must have the blessing of smart people."
"snake oil salesmen of the 1860s."
Overstated
The example of 10,000 steps being too much for some people seems like a silly criticism. It's like saying just because some people are missing a finger, (5-fingered) gloves are bad.
Not to say that research isn't needed, just that decrying something for not being a universal solution is pretty weak.
