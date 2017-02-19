Serious Computer Glitches Can Be Caused By Cosmic Rays (computerworld.com) 54
The Los Alamos National Lab wrote in 2012 that "For over 20 years the military, the commercial aerospace industry, and the computer industry have known that high-energy neutrons streaming through our atmosphere can cause computer errors." Now an anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: When your computer crashes or phone freezes, don't be so quick to blame the manufacturer. Cosmic rays -- or rather the electrically charged particles they generate -- may be your real foe. While harmless to living organisms, a small number of these particles have enough energy to interfere with the operation of the microelectronic circuitry in our personal devices... particles alter an individual bit of data stored in a chip's memory. Consequences can be as trivial as altering a single pixel in a photograph or as serious as bringing down a passenger jet.
A "single-event upset" was also blamed for an electronic voting error in Schaerbeekm, Belgium, back in 2003. A bit flip in the electronic voting machine added 4,096 extra votes to one candidate. The issue was noticed only because the machine gave the candidate more votes than were possible. "This is a really big problem, but it is mostly invisible to the public," said Bharat Bhuva. Bhuva is a member of Vanderbilt University's Radiation Effects Research Group, established in 1987 to study the effects of radiation on electronic systems.
Cisco has been researching cosmic radiation since 2001, and in September briefly cited cosmic rays as a possible explanation for partial data losses that customer's were experiencing with their ASR 9000 routers.
A "single-event upset" was also blamed for an electronic voting error in Schaerbeekm, Belgium, back in 2003. A bit flip in the electronic voting machine added 4,096 extra votes to one candidate. The issue was noticed only because the machine gave the candidate more votes than were possible. "This is a really big problem, but it is mostly invisible to the public," said Bharat Bhuva. Bhuva is a member of Vanderbilt University's Radiation Effects Research Group, established in 1987 to study the effects of radiation on electronic systems.
Cisco has been researching cosmic radiation since 2001, and in September briefly cited cosmic rays as a possible explanation for partial data losses that customer's were experiencing with their ASR 9000 routers.
This is news...? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I really would like to visit your house. After I eat a lot of fiber, maybe some bran muffins or flax seeds. That way I can take a great big SHIT and put a very large, moist turd in your microwave. You will just LOVE what happens when it's in there on high for about ten minutes!
You need to have a better diet. Healthy shit has the consistency of toothpaste.
It makes for an interesting conversation piece.
I had a roommate who left a squash inside a toaster oven on low heat overnight. The squash was carbonized all the way through. Charred on the outside, charred on the inside. Now that was a conversation piece.
That is why Excel crashes all the time on OSX (Score:2)
Why not blame the manufacturer? (Score:1)
When your computer crashes or phone freezes, don't be so quick to blame the manufacturer.
Why not? According to the article, it is well-known phenomena:
For over 20 years the military, the commercial aerospace industry, and the computer industry have known that high-energy neutrons streaming through our atmosphere can cause computer errors.
So if it is a well-known problem, and manufacturers are ignoring the problem and creating devices susceptible to such interference, why can I not blame the manufacturer for making hardware with known problems? I would blame the manufacturer if a hearing aid was picking up local radio stations, so why not here?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There's something you can do about it. It's very easy, but you won't like it.
Make every component in triplicate. Everything in the CPU, everything in the RAM, everything in storage, etc. If the three aren't equal, go with the value shared by two of them and rewrite the different one with that value.
Re: (Score:2)
There's something you can do about it. It's very easy, but you won't like it.
Make every component in triplicate. Everything in the CPU, everything in the RAM, everything in storage, etc. If the three aren't equal, go with the value shared by two of them and rewrite the different one with that value.
Not only is this not actually all that easy (all of your triplicate systems have to be clocked together in sync, you need a shitload of extra hardware to do the comparison, etc.) it's grossly unnecessary. Standard off-the-shelf error detection and correction can (and routinely does) handle radiation induced errors. It just costs a bit more, because it's a business-level feature. It doesn't matter if that MP3 of Taylor Swift gets mildly corrupted (might even sound better that way, zing), but it very much *do
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, wouldn't cosmic rays be capable of flipping bits even in ECC memory and processors, thereby making the whole ECC thing useless?
No, this is what ECC is for. If a bit is flipped, you can detect it. If you have enough parity bits, you can even detect which bit is flipped, and correct it on the fly. Computation occurs as normal and an error shows up in the syslog.
Re: (Score:2)
Are people really less knowledgeable about computers now than they were in the 80's?
Re: (Score:2)
Are people really less knowledgeable about computers now than they were in the 80's?
If you mean on average, I think the answer is probably yes. More people know how to operate them now, but then, operating them has become orders of magnitude simpler.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, absolutely! Have you never sat down with a IT graduate from the 2000's to figure out what they actually know about computer hardware?
Re: (Score:2)
Odds (Score:2)
The odds of a cosmic ray hitting your memory at the exact right spot to flip a bit are one in hundreds of millions. There are just enough computers out there that it happens from time to time. The odds of FIVE rays hitting just the right locations to flip four bits and a parity bit are, pardon the pun, astronomical.
Re: (Score:2)
Your ECC RAM won't matter much if the cosmic ray hits the CPU registers. Or a cell in a block of your flash storage.
Re: (Score:2)
Your ECC RAM won't matter much if the cosmic ray hits the CPU registers.
Some modern CPUs have ECC cache RAM. Is it not possible to have ECC registers?
Or a cell in a block of your flash storage.
Filesystems can have ECC, too. And in fact, so can storage devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe that's the case for now, but who knows what will happen with stacked 3D memory?
Sun Microsystems cache failure (Score:1)
Sun blamed cosmic rays for causing CPU cache corruption and system crashes in their high-end enterprise systems. http://www.forbes.com/forbes/2... [forbes.com]
ECC (Score:4, Insightful)
This is why ECC is used to protect memory and data busses. At least on the good stuff
:-) . One of the issues is die shrink. As the minimum detail slze of the IC process gets smaller, the potential for radiation to flip a bit gets higher.
Silicon-on-sapphire is the main way to implement silicon-on-insulator, which is more protective of radiation bit flips and less likely to latch-up. But since these have historically been required only for space satellites, they have been horribly expensive. Imagine running an entire IC fabrication just to make a few chips. As there are more applications for rad-hard chips, the price could fall.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: ECC (Score:2)
We are already there:
http://www.pcworld.com/article... [pcworld.com]
http://arstechnica.com/gadgets... [arstechnica.com]
As the IBM article states they are working with Samsung and Global Foundries while the other article is about Intel that is 3 of the major chip fab companies stating they are moving to silicon-germanium hybrid crystal over pure silicon for exactly this reason. Also the fabs on a new process node take time to setup and they need to be ready before circuit design comes in to fab prototype batches so they are usually a coupl
Re: (Score:2)
Now if only companies like Intel would actually provide
Yes, if only [wikimedia.org]
...
"Of course it can," says government (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: "Of course it can," says government (Score:2)
Accept what are being talked about here is not low frequency radiation but extremely higher frequency radiation, wavelengths smaller than gaps between atoms that are only stopped on that direct hit which if it happens to just the right atom on that added circuit or whatever. Now the are extraordinarily rare events it the probability of any single ray is calculated but are being constantly but by these rays all day every day making the probability of causing an issue somewhere on the plant quite high. There
explains so much (Score:1)
preposterous! (Score:3)
When your computer crashes or phone freezes, don't be so quick to blame the manufacturer.
If my computer crashes or phone freezes, it's almost certainly the fault of the person who released the software without properly debugging it. Cosmic rays are very low on the list of reasons why your device has malfunctioned.
Re: (Score:2)
You are right in the lottery sense : if your particular phone or app crashes, it is very unlikely that it is due to cosmic rays. However, it might be likely that it happens fairly often around the world. This is similar to the lottery : it is unlikely that you will win, but it is likely that someone will win.
It's all a matter of cross-section of the devices actually. If we want to compare, the IPhone 4 (an old baseline, smaller than today's generation but close to most of the low-cost devices) measures 0.00
NOT bringing down a passenger jet (Score:2)
Follow through the links: a cosmic ray caused problems, the jets misbehaved for a bit but the duplicated systems protected them from a crash - as they are supposed to after a malfunction.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm. (Score:2)
Shouldn't "News for Nerds" be news to nerds?
Stock markets and the BOFH (Score:2)
Even though market participents are warned about this by exchanges, you do have to wonder, if it makes it into the BOFH excuse calendar, can you really take it seriously?
Goddamit where was this ... (Score:2)
... during my IT career?
I could have used this as a dodge after I fucked something up in the system.
I did the sunspot thing back in 2012.
"Russia," seems to work well, though.
Yep. Cosmic rays. (Score:2)
I'm certain it's on the list [wisc.edu] somewhere.
Yep, Cosmic rays CAN cause problems (Score:2)
But much more frequently, problems are caused by somebody f**king something up. You shouldn't be looking to cosmic rays until you're pretty sure it's not just stupidity in action.