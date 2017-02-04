Massive Study Links IP Addresses Per Capita To GDP (itnews.com.au) 13
Three researchers "decided to scan the entire IPv4 address range every 15 minutes between 2006-2012 to work out what insights they could gain from humanity's mass connection to the internet," reports ITnews. The study...analysed data from 411 large regions from middle to high-income countries and found a positive correlation between GDP per capita and the number of IP addresses per head. A 10% increase in IP addresses per capita was associated with an 0.8% hike in GDP, the analysis found. The researchers cautioned that the output and productivity growth they noted when the number of IP address increased was correlation rather than causation. Service-oriented sectors -- such as publishing, news, film production, administrative support, and education -- appear to have suffered a negative effect from increasing internet penetration [PDF]. The researchers believe these sectors were susceptible to competition from cheaper outsourcing providers.
Slashdot Bismillah pointed out that the researchers also measured sleeping patterns over seven years, assuming IP addresses of internet-connected devices generally correlated to people who were awake. According to the article, "They found that sleep patterns may be changing and converging around the world: Europeans slept less, East Asians more, while Americans' sleeping patterns remained static over the seven-year period."
Slashdot Bismillah pointed out that the researchers also measured sleeping patterns over seven years, assuming IP addresses of internet-connected devices generally correlated to people who were awake. According to the article, "They found that sleep patterns may be changing and converging around the world: Europeans slept less, East Asians more, while Americans' sleeping patterns remained static over the seven-year period."
IPV6 - The worlds savior (Score:2)
A 10% increase in IP addresses per capita was associated with an 0.8% hike in GDP
Well since there are 4.2Ã--10^37 42 undecillion IPv6 addresses [rednectar.net], that means that we can boost the GDP of every nation on earth a thousands times greater than what it is now!
Behold starving citizen of a war-torn nation (take your pick which nation): We bring you more addresses than you could possibly comprehend! Even if you lose a limb or two, it can have its own IPV6 address!
How to make your town inconceivably rich (Score:2)
Just get the local internet providers to support IPv6.
Check out the wireless... (Score:2)
In other news... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other news, people that have more debt on average also have more "stuff" to keep up with people who have more money.
FTFY — A.K.A., The American Dream.
The Internet of Shit (Score:2)
You've gotta be fucking kidding me with this. Of course more IP addresses = higher GDP. I'm going to see if I can get funded to conduct a study on whether or not areas with more IP addresses also have more routers and wifi hotspots.