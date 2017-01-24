Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
China Science Technology

China Is Splashing $168 Million To Make It Rain (fortune.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the playing-god dept.
China, the world's second largest economy, is pouring 1.5 billion yuan ($168 million) into a program aimed at making it rain in its usually arid northwestern region. From a report: No stranger to using technologies like cloud seeding to influence and even control weather patterns, China's top economic planners recently gave the go ahead for what will be one of the country's largest weather-modification projects, reports the South China Morning Post. According to the Post, a feasibility study by the country's meteorological agency concluded that the three-year program could see a rise in precipitation over an area of 960,000 sq km, or as much as 10% of the country's landmass. The multi-million dollar budget allocated by the National Development and Reform Commission will reportedly cover the cost for four new aircraft and updates to eight existing planes, nearly 900 rocket launch systems and over 1,800 digital control devices.

China Is Splashing $168 Million To Make It Rain More | Reply

China Is Splashing $168 Million To Make It Rain

Comments Filter:

  • Oh great, one country hacks our elections, the other rains on them to affect voter turnout.

  • I sure hope COBRA doesn't get their hands on this technology...
  • This is ridiculously cheap for a government project by US standards. How come we didn't do it here in California a few years ago?

Slashdot Top Deals

"For a male and female to live continuously together is... biologically speaking, an extremely unnatural condition." -- Robert Briffault

Close