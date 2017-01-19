Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Science

Sitting Too Much Ages You By 8 Years (time.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the how-things-work dept.
Sitting too much during the day has been linked to a host of diseases, from obesity to heart problems and diabetes, as well as early death. It's not hard to understand why: being inactive can contribute to weight gain, which in turn is a risk factor for heart attack, stroke, hypertension and unhealthy blood sugar levels. On top of everything else, sitting has detrimental effects on cells at the biological level, according to a new report published in the American Journal of Epidemiology. From a report on Time: In the new study, scientists led by Aladdin Shadyab, a post-doctoral fellow in family medicine and public health at the University of California San Diego, traced sitting's impact on the chromosomes. They took blood samples from nearly 1,500 older women enrolled in the Women's Health Initiative, a long-term study of chronic diseases in post-menopausal women, and focused on the telomeres: the tips of the tightly packed DNA in every cell. Previous studies have found that as cells divide and age, they lose bits of the telomeres, so the length of this region can be a marker for how old a cell (and indirectly the person the cells belong to) is. The researchers compared telomere length to how much the women exercised, to see if physical activity affected aging.

Sitting Too Much Ages You By 8 Years More | Reply

Sitting Too Much Ages You By 8 Years

Comments Filter:
  • doing some exercise daily increases your life expectancy by 8 years.

  • >Sitting Too Much Ages You By 8 Years

    Crap! That means that I could have retired 8 years ago, better notify the tax offices.

  • Some things are common sense. Most of us would agree we feel better if we get a bit of exercise, and that remaining in the same position for hours makes us feel like crap... excluding a good night's sleep.

    Beware of the autoplayer, and beware of things that begin with Studies have shown... and then attempt to ascribe a definitive value like eight years off your life.

  • For many sitting starts in a car during a long commute to/from work followed by sitting for another 8+ hours. When I was faced with that I would spend a portion of my lunch break walking around my work site.

  • As opposed to the 'mineral' level, maybe?

  • My commute time equated to over 2 hours a day. At one point in my career, I was able to offer up a great trade-off to work remotely. In exchange for getting an additional hour of work from me every day, I spent the other hour exercising. A win-win for both parties involved.

    Sadly, I now deal with a boss who is so old-fashioned that the concept of working remotely isn't even an option, even when enticed with the benefit of getting an additional 20 - 40 hours more work out of me every month. Very frustrati

Slashdot Top Deals

Life is a whim of several billion cells to be you for a while.

Close