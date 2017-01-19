Female Shark Learns To Reproduce Without Males After Years Alone (newscientist.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from New Scientist: A female shark separated from her long-term mate has developed the ability to have babies on her own. Leonie the zebra shark (Stegostoma fasciatum) met her male partner at an aquarium in Townsville, Australia, in 1999. They had more than two dozen offspring together before he was moved to another tank in 2012. From then on, Leonie did not have any male contact. But in early 2016, she had three baby sharks. Intrigued, Christine Dudgeon at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, and her colleagues began fishing for answers. One possibility was that Leonie had been storing sperm from her ex and using it to fertilize her eggs. But genetic testing showed that the babies only carried DNA from their mum, indicating they had been conceived via asexual reproduction. Some vertebrate species have the ability to reproduce asexually even though they normally reproduce sexually. These include certain sharks, turkeys, Komodo dragons, snakes and rays. However, most reports have been in females who have never had male partners. In sharks, asexual reproduction can occur when a female's egg is fertilized by an adjacent cell known as a polar body, Dudgeon says. This also contains the female's genetic material, leading to "extreme inbreeding", she says. "It's not a strategy for surviving many generations because it reduces genetic diversity and adaptability." Nevertheless, it may be necessary at times when males are scarce. "It might be a holding-on mechanism," Dudgeon says. "Mum's genes get passed down from female to female until there are males available to mate with." It's possible that the switch from sexual to asexual reproduction is not that unusual; we just haven't known to look for it, Dudgeon says.
I know what happened (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
It's not the Messiah! It's a very naughty little fry.
Cue Jeff Goldblum (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you are in the 99.999% of species that went extinct.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet life is still here - so life DID find a way.
Re: (Score:2)
Life finds a way, life survives - any particular species may not. Life is resilient - but species are not. Indeed it could be argued that life is resilient BECAUSE species are not.
Cool, but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, in the spirit of South Park and Butters, soon women will only need us for our jokes. Sperm not required apparently.
Well, sperm is eventually needed. FTS: "leading to "extreme inbreeding"".
Extreme inbreeding produces males.
More Lawyers... (Score:2)
Now, with lasers on their heads!
She did what? (Score:2)
She _learned_ it did she? Hopefully the same book that taught her about asexual reproduction doesn't have a chapter on lasers.
They should have just done an ask /. (Score:2)
This place is filled with people with the world's most experienced experts on asexual reproduction.
War on men (Score:1)
More ammo for the war on men....
Us men are doomed (Score:2)
Doomed I tell you! We are no longer needed at all what-so-ever
I honestly wonder... (Score:2)
... if this has ever happened to a human, or near-human creature through human history.
I'm not even trying to make a joke. This genuinely intrigues me.
What biological mechanisms allow this? And what mechanisms trigger it?
Jesus Christ! (Score:2)
Prior art in humans.