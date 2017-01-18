Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
NASA Earth Science

Earth Hit Record Hot Year in 2016: NASA (news.com.au) 74

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Earth sizzled to a third-straight record hot year in 2016, government scientists have said. They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared. From a report: Measuring global temperatures in slightly different ways, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record. NOAA calculated that the average 2016 global temperature was 14.84 degrees Celsius (58.69 degrees Fahrenheit) -- beating the previous year by 0.04 Celsius (0.07 degrees F). NASA's figures, which include more of the Arctic, are higher at 0.22 degrees (0.12 Celsius) warmer than 2015. The Arctic "was enormously warm, like totally off the charts compared to everything else," said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute of Space Studies in New York, where the space agency monitors global temperatures. Records go back to 1880. This is the fifth time in a dozen years that the globe has set a new annual heat record. Records have been set in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2010 and 2005.

Earth Hit Record Hot Year in 2016: NASA More | Reply

Earth Hit Record Hot Year in 2016: NASA

Comments Filter:

  • No references? (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I was disappointed that the article didn't provide links to NASA's and NOAA's findings.

  • Start the clock (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @03:56PM (#53691487) Journal
    Don't worry, deniers. With 2015's El Nino now over, you can look forward to cooler temperatures in 2017, and then when 2018 rolls around, you can declare that 2017's lower average global temperature proves that global warming has ended (again). Patience is key. Good luck!
    • Don't worry alarmists, El Nino's are cyclic. A new shipment of scare is on backorder. Approx ETA ~ 2020.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by haruchai ( 17472 )

        Don't worry alarmists, El Nino's are cyclic. A new shipment of scare is on backorder. Approx ETA ~ 2020.

        Here's a graph [wikipedia.org] of temp anomalies vs El Nino events from 1950 - 2012. Notice anything unusual?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      Don't worry, deniers. With 2015's El Nino now over, you can look forward to cooler temperatures in 2017, and then when 2018 rolls around, you can declare that 2017's lower average global temperature proves that global warming has ended (again). Patience is key. Good luck!

      Keep crying wolf. Its worked out so well for your cause so far.

    • I went out today and it was really cold! I had to put wooly socks on and a thermal vest. *ducks*

  • In other news... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump announces he's firing half of the staff at NOAA and NASA.

    (and bans either organization from owning a thermometer.)

  • The Arctic "was enormously warm, like totally off the charts compared to everything else," said Gavin Schmidt

    Gavin, wow, that is shocking. How much warmer is it from last year?

    Gavin: "0.1 degree!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

    Me: Rolls eyes, ok global warming kook.

  • There is a time-series of global average temperature, but there is not a description of the error. I'd like a full statistical treatment, including the number of measurements varying as a function of time, as well as an assessment of the quality of the measurements (I'm sure the thermometer technology has changed in the last 100 years).

    The reason why I ask this is when you peruse Figure 6.1 [www.ipcc.ch] of the IPCC Carbon and Other Biogeochemical Cycles report, the listed errors of natural carbon sources far exceed tho

    • There is a time-series of global average temperature, but there is not a description of the error. I'd like a full statistical treatment, including the number of measurements varying as a function of time, as well as an assessment of the quality of the measurements (I'm sure the thermometer technology has changed in the last 100 years).

      So, look on their site.
      https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gis... [nasa.gov]

Slashdot Top Deals

The earth is like a tiny grain of sand, only much, much heavier.

Close