Earth Hit Record Hot Year in 2016: NASA (news.com.au) 74
Earth sizzled to a third-straight record hot year in 2016, government scientists have said. They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared. From a report: Measuring global temperatures in slightly different ways, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record. NOAA calculated that the average 2016 global temperature was 14.84 degrees Celsius (58.69 degrees Fahrenheit) -- beating the previous year by 0.04 Celsius (0.07 degrees F). NASA's figures, which include more of the Arctic, are higher at 0.22 degrees (0.12 Celsius) warmer than 2015. The Arctic "was enormously warm, like totally off the charts compared to everything else," said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute of Space Studies in New York, where the space agency monitors global temperatures. Records go back to 1880. This is the fifth time in a dozen years that the globe has set a new annual heat record. Records have been set in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2010 and 2005.
Re: (Score:3)
WE'RE ALL GONNA BE DEAD IN 10 YEARS! Isn't that the oft-repeated timeline?
No.
This is a long term effect. The timeline is many decades.
We're all going to be slightly warmer in 10 years.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
You're vastly understating the timeline here.
We're actually going to be 20C warmer in six months, in contrast to the UN disastrous projection of 2C... someday.
This civilization-ending temperature rise is already gaining widespread awareness, even though some are trying to keep it from the public with an insidious codename...
It's called "Summer".
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Right, so you're saying that because a car wheel rotates on itself the car itself can't drive up a hill. Got it.
No one ever says that (Score:2)
Do you want to discredit research with your false comments? Really. Some effects are already present and other effects will hit the net generation. Massive sea level rise, which would require to relocate many of our larger cities on this globe will be necessary in 200-300 years. Anyway, we will have problems with food supply long before that.
Re: (Score:1)
I agree, too much food would be a massive problem.
What do we do with all that food? We still have a transportation and distribution problem to deal with.
Re: (Score:2)
WE'RE ALL GONNA BE DEAD IN 10 YEARS!
If by "WE" you mean the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, then yes you'll be extinct.
Re: (Score:2)
No, that'd be the straw man you've been swallowing for the past ten years.
Chicken Littles forget the El Nino (as usual) (Score:2)
Robert Rohde, Lead Scientist with Berkeley Earth, said “The record temperature in 2016 appears to come from a strong El Nino imposed on top of a long-term global warming trend that continues unabated.”
Re: (Score:2)
Of course El Nino contributed. But it's still hotter than every other El Nino year we've ever seen.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Henceforth it is decreed that no government record or communication shall exceed 140 characters.
For most civilian functions of government, I could actually live with that...
Re: (Score:3)
Except for the problem that the majority of action researchersin these fields reject your "natural oscillation" claim.
Hard to believe (Score:2)
They don't think El Nino/ PDO/AMO affects global temperatures? Really?
Re: (Score:1)
Not overly to be sure, but only an idiot would think that pumping around 40 GIGATONS of CO2 per year isn't going to have a significant effect on the environment. I think the entire atmospheric CO2 cycle is only around 700 gigatons. That represents around 5% increase each year. Imagine if you increased the salinity of your blood, the temperature of a pond, or practically aspect of anything by 5% a year, it wouldn't take long for disaster to ensue. Luckily the planet can generally take quite a beating, an
No references? (Score:1, Interesting)
Data source (Score:5, Informative)
I was disappointed that the article didn't provide links to NASA's and NOAA's findings.
The Goddard Institute for Space Science data is here: https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gis... [nasa.gov]
A press release from Columbia University about the findings is here:
http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/... [columbia.edu]
Alternate sources per request (Score:2)
Maybe msmash could find the same article on a more reputable site, like Buzzfeed or CNN.
Easy enough. Don't Anonymous Cowards have google?
Buzzfeed: https://www.buzzfeed.com/peter... [buzzfeed.com]
CNN: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/18/... [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe msmash could find the same article on a more reputable site, like Buzzfeed or CNN.
Easy enough. Don't Anonymous Cowards have google?
Sure they do, and I assume they know how to use it. This doesn't change the fact that the summary didn't include them because the editors were too lazy to put them there.
Start the clock (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry alarmists, El Nino's are cyclic. A new shipment of scare is on backorder. Approx ETA ~ 2020.
Here's a graph [wikipedia.org] of temp anomalies vs El Nino events from 1950 - 2012. Notice anything unusual?
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry, deniers. With 2015's El Nino now over, you can look forward to cooler temperatures in 2017, and then when 2018 rolls around, you can declare that 2017's lower average global temperature proves that global warming has ended (again). Patience is key. Good luck!
Keep crying wolf. Its worked out so well for your cause so far.
Utter nonsense! (Score:1)
In other news... (Score:1)
Trump announces he's firing half of the staff at NOAA and NASA.
(and bans either organization from owning a thermometer.)
The Issue is Settled? (Score:1)
CO2 acts as a greenhouse gas. It's effect is logarithmic, not linear. How much warming will we see if we continue pumping CO2 at current rates?
We currently sit just over 400ppm CO2. According to the actual science, an additional 100ppm will result in an increase of 0.1C warming. It will then take 200ppm more to get another 0.1C of warming. And then 400ppm to get a third 0.1C.
The additional warming they're saying is going to happen comes from unproven, unsettled, feedback loo
Data is here (Score:4, Informative)
Show the raw temperature measurements NASA! We don't want to see those "corrected" data sets from James Hansen et al. anymore.
All of the data is available on the GISS site, which I assume you haven't bothered to look at: https://www.giss.nasa.gov/ [nasa.gov]
The site includes the source code for the analysis and a discussion of what all the data corrections are, why they were done, and what the data looks like before and after corrections.
You might want to start with the FAQ on how the data analysis is done, here: https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gis... [nasa.gov]
If you don't like the way NASA does the data analysis, there's an independent analysis from Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature project, here: http://berkeleyearth.org/ [berkeleyearth.org]
NASA and I have different definitions of enormous (Score:1)
The Arctic "was enormously warm, like totally off the charts compared to everything else," said Gavin Schmidt
Gavin, wow, that is shocking. How much warmer is it from last year?
Gavin: "0.1 degree!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Me: Rolls eyes, ok global warming kook.
Where are the error bars? (Score:2)
There is a time-series of global average temperature, but there is not a description of the error. I'd like a full statistical treatment, including the number of measurements varying as a function of time, as well as an assessment of the quality of the measurements (I'm sure the thermometer technology has changed in the last 100 years).
The reason why I ask this is when you peruse Figure 6.1 [www.ipcc.ch] of the IPCC Carbon and Other Biogeochemical Cycles report, the listed errors of natural carbon sources far exceed tho
Re: (Score:2)
There is a time-series of global average temperature, but there is not a description of the error. I'd like a full statistical treatment, including the number of measurements varying as a function of time, as well as an assessment of the quality of the measurements (I'm sure the thermometer technology has changed in the last 100 years).
So, look on their site.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gis... [nasa.gov]