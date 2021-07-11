How Many Atoms Are In the Observable Universe? (livescience.com) 62
Long-time Slashdot reader fahrbot-bot quotes LiveScience's exploration of the math: To start out 'small,' there are around 7 octillion, or 7x10^27 (7 followed by 27 zeros), atoms in an average human body, according to The Guardian. Given this vast sum of atoms in one person alone, you might think it would be impossible to determine how many atoms are in the entire universe. And you'd be right: Because we have no idea how large the entire universe really is, we can't find out how many atoms are within it.
However, it is possible to work out roughly how many atoms are in the observable universe — the part of the universe that we can see and study — using some cosmological assumptions and a bit of math.
[...]
Doing the math
To work out the number of atoms in the observable universe, we need to know its mass, which means we have to find out how many stars there are. There are around 10^11 to 10^12 galaxies in the observable universe, and each galaxy contains between 10^11 and 10^12 stars, according to the European Space Agency. This gives us somewhere between 10^22 and 10^24 stars. For the purposes of this calculation, we can say that there are 10^23 stars in the observable universe. Of course, this is just a best guess; galaxies can range in size and number of stars, but because we can't count them individually, this will have to do for now.
On average, a star weighs around 2.2x10^32 pounds (10^32 kilograms), according to Science ABC, which means that the mass of the universe is around 2.2x10^55 pounds (10^55 kilograms). Now that we know the mass, or amount of matter, we need to see how many atoms fit into it. On average, each gram of matter has around 10^24 protons, according to Fermilab, a national laboratory for particle physics in Illinois. That means it is the same as the number of hydrogen atoms, because each hydrogen atom has only one proton (hence why we made the earlier assumption about hydrogen atoms).
This gives us 10^82 atoms in the observable universe. To put that into context, that is 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 atoms.
This number is only a rough guess, based on a number of approximations and assumptions. But given our current understanding of the observable universe, it is unlikely to be too far off the mark.
Many inaccuracies
This estimate contains many silly inaccuracies.
For instance, it assumes all atoms are in stars. Actually, only about 10% of atoms are in stars, with the remainder in the interstellar medium.
It also assumes that there are 1e24 atoms per gram. Anyone who passed high school chemistry should know that is wrong by a factor of two.
>1e24 is wrong by a factor of two
So 2e24? That sort of distinction is discarded in back-of-the-envelope math
No, in the other direction: roughly 6e23 (more precisely, Avogadro's number) protons in a gram.
It doesn't take many errors like that to add up to several orders of magnitude. The star vs interstellar gas difference mentioned elsewhere, if accurate, is an order of magnitude all by itself.
6e23 is 0.6e24 which is (at the scale we're talking about) roughly 1e24.
6e23 is 0.6e24 which is (at the scale we're talking about) roughly 1e24.
Sure, the inaccuracy is just one extra universe. That doesn't really matter if you are just looking for a ballpark exponent.
But an article published on the front page of Slashdot perhaps should be a bit less half-assed about it.
6e23 is for hydrogen. The universe is 25% helium, and about 2% other stuff.
Bigger Inaccuracies (Score:2)
So 2e24? That sort of distinction is discarded in back-of-the-envelope math
True, but that's far from the only error this guy made. First, most of the stuff in stars is not actually atoms because stars are hot it's a heavily ionized plasma not atoms. If you want to count atoms you need to estimate the cold, baryonic matter which is non-luminous. This is hard because you also have non-baryonic Dark Matter as well and about 6 times as much of it.
The original article is a hodge-podge of half-understood physics and unforced errors where the author adds in irrelevant facts to show o
The real answer is nine. I checked and checked again.
This gives us 10^82 atoms in the observable universe. To put that into context, that is 100,*lots of zeros removed due to ascii art filter* atoms.
No, 10^82 = 10,*lots of zeros removed due to ascii art filter*
81 is a factor of three, so 82 only adds one more order of magnitude, not 2. Even students trained with the common core math syllabus would get this one right.
ps: had to modify because including all the zeros makes the filter think my comment looks like ascii art. I'm quoting the summary you useless system!
Indeed - my favorite inaccuracy is from the summary:
my favorite part too! saying that expressing a huge number in decimal form "puts it in context" is a quite elaborate way to say that the whole context is just bogus nonsense.
It also assumes that "dark matter" is a real thing, and that if it exists rather than merely being experimental skew of extraordinarily ancient and remote cosmological objects, and that "dark matter" is not difficult to detect baryonic matter such as rogue planets.
Quite right. Have to take into account every sun shepherding gases out of their solar system, the solar wind versus gravity, not in orbit, either falls inward till it is or escape to form dust clouds between stellar systems and then out to between clusters of stellar systems, eventually forming new systems through gravitational pull after the distant solar winds pushed them together over aeons, they would high in hydrogen and form large stars.
Then there is the point that atoms and be created and destroyed
"we have no idea how large the entire universe really is"
I think we have a pretty god idea, actually.
Definitely far more idea than most of the other assumptions made in that summary.
No. We don't even know whether the universe is infinitely large or not (and if infinite, which order of infinity). We've got guesses, with reasonable arguments, but they go in multiple directions. What we've got a good estimate for is "the observable universe'.
Now if you assume that "the big bang" was the creation of the universe, then it's possible to make more detailed estimates, but we still wouldn't know how large it really was by a few orders of magnitude. And that assumption is just an assumption.
high by a factor of 100 to 1000
Honestly, I would have no idea where to even start with a calculation like that, especially given our ability to accurately estimate things like the number of stars in a really distant galaxy.
At first a margin of error of two orders of magnitude seems like a pretty big deal. Then you think about the size of the problem (Douglas Adams: “Space is big. Really big.”) and suddenly that limitation on
What are the error bars on those estimates? That's the kind of number where I'd be suspicious about a few orders of magnitude being significant What I find interesting is that it's considerably higher than 10^66 and a lot less than 10^132.
Big number,but...
still a long way to a googol.
still a long way to a googol.
A googol is the number of cubic microns in the Universe.
A googol is also the number of years for the largest black holes to evaporate through Hawking Radiation. But by then, the Universe will be a googol times bigger than it is today, and almost every particle will be beyond the observable horizon from every other particle.
The heat death of a universe is a sad and lonely process.
No, googol was really an outrageous pay demand from a woman left out of Square One Television...
googol needs to go back to the crawls of the universe to keep their engine from looking stupid.
Reminds me of Epic Rap Battles
Damn Libs
Imagine using pounds for anything scientific.
Imagine using pounds for anything scientific.
Well, if you can’t pay in euros, it may be the only option.
Number is wrong
perhaps the ultimate example of "it's relative"
But given our current understanding of the observable universe, it is unlikely to be too far off the mark.
It's kind of crazy to be talking about a number that wouldn't be "far off the mark", in fact would be surprisingly close, if it were only off by the number of atoms in a few hundred galaxies.
Aristotle? calculated grains of sand on a beach
It was one of those ancients, anyone remember who? Was the first to sort of use scientific notation to deal with big numbers. Which is what this is about.
Re: Math
I was thinking it could be a factor of 10,000 either way.
Roughly close to standard estimates
Eddington's answer
To save you from counting the digits, that's about 1.57 x 10^79.
Zero
I have never even seen one atom, yet we are told there are millions of them. Do they even exist? Anyway, carry on I am late for my flat earther meeting.
I have never even seen one atom, yet we are told there are millions of them. Do they even exist? Anyway, carry on I am late for my flat earther meeting.
wait a minute, they do claim some of the atoms are... "round", that can't be true, got to be flat! Let's schedule a few more meetings and do a press release next week.
Re: Zero (Score:2)
it's flat Earth not flat everything. The Earth is a specia case that is flat. The Moon and Sun are still spheres. (seriously, that's what most of them believe). It does explain the Moon landing hoax, you can't just walk around on a sphere.
Been there, done that.
I always ask stupid questions like these from myself, and after I do some estimations in my head, I always come to the conclusions of "who gives a shit?" I mean, It's not like this number is as important of the speed of light or Avogadro's constant. Besides thinking that the number is almost unimaginable and might bring a smile to your face for 5 seconds, it has no consequential bearing.
Some other stupid questions I've asked myself:
- I wonder if there's a perfect mate for me out there. Answer: Who gives a shit? I'm never gonna leave my wife.
- Will Aliens invade us? Answer: Who gtives a shit? I don't have any control over it.
Next up...
... how many angels can dance on the head of a pin?
Zero. Angels are human-like, mostly females.
That was actually an interesting question. Given the assumptions of those considering it, the question was really "Can an infinite number of angles dance on the head of a pin? Or is there a maximum number?" Angels were assumed to be able to be any size from extremely large to very small, but how small? Of course, they didn't consider that the head of a pin was particulate at a really small scale, as that wasn't really relevant to the theological matter they were interested in.
This may be related to the
433,851
Oh...Atom! Never mind... [mynamestats.com]
About tree-fity
Octillion?
Always changing....
There's always exchanges where we activate e=mc^2, like where we're turning gas into energy... like whenever we're using transportation or cars, be it to space or any trip to the other side of town.
So, there's no way to count atoms completely without asking everybody to freeze for a moment.
Isn't that a trick question?
That's not quite right. It was protons and electrons appearing, and the idea was from (or at least supported by) the astronomer Fred Hoyle as part of the "Steady State" theory of the universe. That's been pretty much abandoned.
a large but decreasing number
As the universe expands, more of it is going beyond our visible horizon.
And all the time Hydrogen is fusing into Helium, so there are fewer, but larger atoms.
Significant digits on estimates!
> On average, a star weighs around 2.2x10^32 pounds (10^32 kilograms)
It's amazing to me that science journalists (or their editors) completely don't understand significant digits or orders of magnitude in estimates. The average for these purposes is the same for pounds and kilograms!
Science journalism keeps getting worse and worse.
Different format, not context
This gives us 10^82 atoms in the observable universe. To put that into context, that is 1-and-83 zeroes atoms.
Re-writing 10^82 as 1 followed by 83 zeroes does not "put that into context" - it's simply a different (and incorrect) way of writing it.
But...
Is the number of hairs that Slashdotters can split greater or less than the number of observable atoms????
When trying to guess the number of atoms in the universe if we can get within two or three orders of magnitude I'd be surprised. But it does raise some interesting questions, like does a neutron star count as a single nucleus?? What about the matter inside black holes, does that still count as observable?
Finally a good application for ipv6
Let's assign an ip address to each atom.
The real answer is ...
I'm an American
And you have my permission to leave out pounds when measuring the mass of a star, planet, moon, or asteroid. I can handle kilograms well enough to manage in a science article.
Problem solved