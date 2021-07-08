Death Rates Are Declining For Many Common Cancers In US (statnews.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Stat News: Death rates are declining for more than half of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S., according to a sweeping annual analysis released Thursday. The new report -- released by the American Cancer Society, the National Cancer Institute, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other collaborators -- found that between 2014 and 2018, death rates dropped for 11 out of 19 of the most common cancers among men and 14 of the 20 most prevalent cancers among women.
Accelerating declines in lung cancer deaths may account for much of the overall progress seen in recent years, the authors of the report said. Over the past two decades, the death rate for lung cancer has declined even faster than the rate at which patients are diagnosed with the disease. And while part of the early success in preventing lung cancer can be attributed to the massive drop in smoking rates, the authors note the most recent downward trends seem to correspond with the approval of new treatments for non-small cell lung cancer that improved the likelihood of survival. Death rates from melanoma also saw an accelerated decline in the past decade, despite a growing number of diagnoses. Like in lung cancer, authors point to the introduction of novel treatments around the same time as the turnaround on the death rate. New targeted and immune checkpoint inhibitors were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011, one year before major declines in death rates were seen in women and two years before they were seen in men.
While the report showed improved survival rates for many patients over recent years, others, such as prostate, colorectal, or female breast cancers, have seen progress stalled or stopped. Breast cancer continues to be one of the three deadliest cancers for women of all races, and the most frequently fatal cancer for Hispanic women. While the rates of death from breast cancer are declining, the pace of the decline has slowed over the past two decades, according to the report. And across the board, racial health disparities persist. Black women and white women are diagnosed with breast cancer at similar rates, but the mortality rate for Black women is 40% higher. Overall, cancer is more common among white individuals than Black individuals, but Black people die from cancer at higher rates. [The report] emphasized the importance of preventive measures for certain cancers, noting that while cancers related to smoking have continued to decrease, those related to excess body weight have increased. Early and consistent access to screenings has also been critical, as demonstrated by the apparent effect of adapted screening guidelines for colorectal cancer.
Accelerating declines in lung cancer deaths may account for much of the overall progress seen in recent years, the authors of the report said. Over the past two decades, the death rate for lung cancer has declined even faster than the rate at which patients are diagnosed with the disease. And while part of the early success in preventing lung cancer can be attributed to the massive drop in smoking rates, the authors note the most recent downward trends seem to correspond with the approval of new treatments for non-small cell lung cancer that improved the likelihood of survival. Death rates from melanoma also saw an accelerated decline in the past decade, despite a growing number of diagnoses. Like in lung cancer, authors point to the introduction of novel treatments around the same time as the turnaround on the death rate. New targeted and immune checkpoint inhibitors were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011, one year before major declines in death rates were seen in women and two years before they were seen in men.
While the report showed improved survival rates for many patients over recent years, others, such as prostate, colorectal, or female breast cancers, have seen progress stalled or stopped. Breast cancer continues to be one of the three deadliest cancers for women of all races, and the most frequently fatal cancer for Hispanic women. While the rates of death from breast cancer are declining, the pace of the decline has slowed over the past two decades, according to the report. And across the board, racial health disparities persist. Black women and white women are diagnosed with breast cancer at similar rates, but the mortality rate for Black women is 40% higher. Overall, cancer is more common among white individuals than Black individuals, but Black people die from cancer at higher rates. [The report] emphasized the importance of preventive measures for certain cancers, noting that while cancers related to smoking have continued to decrease, those related to excess body weight have increased. Early and consistent access to screenings has also been critical, as demonstrated by the apparent effect of adapted screening guidelines for colorectal cancer.
Re: Cancer is one of the top killers (Score:5, Informative)
They were marked as COVID. It will return to normal once there isnt an in incentive to force people to mask up and funnel billions to pharmacies for experimental mRNA vaccines. You can mod me down nowâ¦
If only you were smart enough to read the first part of the summary before spouting your conspiracy bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
You realize that humans experience time in one direction, right?
Once you grasp that, perhaps we can move on to what is and is not a wild conspiracy theory.
Re: (Score:3)
Eight months ago, there was a case for calling the COVID vaccines "experimental". By December 11, the acceptance testing had been signed off on.
The statement that cancer deaths are being reported as COVID doesn't even make sense.
Re: (Score:3)
Eight months ago, there was a case for calling the COVID vaccines "experimental". By December 11, the acceptance testing had been signed off on.
The statement that cancer deaths are being reported as COVID doesn't even make sense.
In particular because the report covers the time between 2014-2018.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Don't expect Republicans to understand complicated things like dates.
What their leaders say is the truth, no need to do math or fact check anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Cancer deaths being reported as COVID makes perfect sense if you look at the CDC breakdowns. COVID-19 is overwhelmingly mild or asymptomatic but if you look at the breakdown half are co-morbidity deaths with causes that don't relate to respiratory symptoms of CO
Re: (Score:3)
Death certificates can list more than one cause of death. Even if your moronic theory was correct (and the article was about 2020 at all), cancer deaths due to complications of COVID would still also be counted as cancer.
Re: Cancer is one of the top killers (Score:1)
I'm happy when the *suffering* rates decline.
From what I see, the suffering rates rose. We are merely keeping people artificially alive for longer. Even against their will. And while I gladly pay into pension funds to support te older generations, as that's just plainly not being a dick, we're still paying through the nose for it because of this.
Can we please work on keeping the elderly actually happy and actually alive? I promise you it would be worth the investment ten times over.
Re: (Score:3)
How about we let people get old first by surviving cancer? Cancer is not only for the old.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not really sure how they say cancer deaths are trending downward. Cancer deaths are almost always cancer deaths they just get delayed longer now. There are still very few cancers that can be completely and utterly cured. You just may go into regression now for 10-15 years instead of 5 or not at all. Are they classifying those as NOT deaths?
Re: And between 2019 and today . . . (Score:1)
We will find out, when Covid is over and things become normal again.
. . . Who am I kidding?
:/
Re: (Score:3)
. . . They're plummeting.
If anyone dies, it's due to COVID-19, not their Other co-morbidity
That could well happen. As a result of both the cancer itself, and that of various cancer treatments - especially chemotherapy - the patient's immune system is lowered severely. So the mortality rate from Covid would be expected to be much higher than for the general population. So while the cancer might have killed them off in time, Covid does it much quicker.
I'm sorry if that was not the conspiracy theory you wanted.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If people did in fact die of COVID between 2014 and 2018, the death record would list the co-morbidities and would be counted as a cancer death in the cancer statistics too.
Re: (Score:3)
You do realize that the medical chart has spots for more than one diagnosis.
So one could die of COVID-19 AND Cancer
So when you pull a report of people who died of Cancer you will find them.
Also Doctors are rather good at their job, so they may point out that someone with say Skin Cancer may have died from Covid. Because the damage was in the lungs (which was not cancerous)
Please realize you are a stupid ignorant person especially with this topic, and refrain making comments on stuff you really don't know a
Re: And between 2019 and today . . . (Score:1)
I'm not implying a conspiracy.
I'm implying an misrepresented counting of COVID deaths for any number of reasons, including financial gain, bad doctoring, and lot's of other possible grounds.
The numbers will eventually come out, even if it takes another 5 years. It's just too difficult to spin facts.
We're going to be asking a lot of questions of our supposed experts very soon. I hope they are ready.
Are they actually declining? (Score:5, Insightful)
"Survival rates" are generally calculated based on how many people are alive 5 years after diagnosis. The catch is that nowadays, we have developed new ways (like mammograms and colonoscopies) of detecting cancers early on. So if we catch cancer 2 years earlier now on average, the 5 year survival rate is what previously would have been the 3 year survival rate, which is obviously higher. So maybe we are not actually saving lives, but the improvement in survival rates is a statistical artifact. Or maybe, despite that effect, there is also progress in real survival rates.
Here is a good overview of the subject for starters. [slatestarcodex.com]
Re:Are they actually declining? (Score:5, Informative)
I think early detection does increase the chance of survival and in the case of melanoma this is a very strong pattern. Early detection generally means the tumor is still superficial (they use the thickness to classify the risk) and has not had the chance to spread.
A factor which is far more problematic is the benefit of often very costly treatment:
https://blogs.scientificameric... [scientificamerican.com]
Re: (Score:3)
That is insightful, but isn't the article about counting dead people and the trends in those numbers?
Re: (Score:3)
Early detection helps significantly.
The earlier it's detected, the smaller it is, and the less chance it's metastasized beyond the local area. Having 1 small blob of cancerous tissue is extremely easy to treat - removal if possible, if not, many treatments can be done to kill those cells.
It's why there are 4 stages, and catching a cancer in Stage 1 for a lot of cancers is practically 100% survival because they're tiny, easy to treat and completely get rid of.
Re: (Score:2)
So if we catch cancer 2 years earlier now on average, the 5 year survival rate is what previously would have been the 3 year survival rate
The 3-year survival rate is higher than the 5-year survival rate, since that's a shorter period of time for people to die.
Re: (Score:2)
More interestingly (Score:5, Insightful)
Death rates are declining despite the appalling cost of cancer treatment in the US. I wouldn't be surprised if the survivors are alive but skint.
Mmmh (Score:2)
Is it because the treatment got better or because smoking was banned almost everywhere, salt and trans-fat reductions and so on?
Re: (Score:2)
Of the three, only one of them is a strong cause of cancer. Of the three, only two of them actually cause illness. If you drink enough water, salt in relatively moderate (higher than recommended) quantities will not harm you. Unless you specifically have sodium-sensitive hypertension (not everyone does). It's true that excess salt intake makes you feel less thirsty and your body will conserve water but you can drink the water anyway. Salting food enough to taste good at home should be fine - but packag
Thank goodness (Score:1)
Thank goodness for news like this. Cancer is something that I wouldn't wish on anyone. I hope someday it can be eradicated altogether, or at least turned into a non-life-threatening inconvenience.
Re: (Score:2)
What good is being "alive"
Who are you to decide under what circumstances others should live?
Re: (Score:2)
Who are you to decide under what circumstances others should live?
I definitely agree with you there. It does seem like quality of life should be considered as well, but it's hard to create a good metric for that. Of course, I'm sure physicians do actually do that, at the very least, on an individual basis with patients.
Re: (Score:1)
What good is being "alive", if your life is hell on Earth?
Why don't you ask a disabled person this question?
Re: (Score:1)
What good is being "alive", if your life is hell on Earth?
The hell that is on Earth right now is that there are people who feel they should decide that for you, that the hell won't go away until they can.
Re: (Score:2)
Why bother paying for something you didn't want? You can't go to jail for not paying a debt. Also, if you don't want it you can refuse. If it's a "treatment" you didn't want, don't pay. Why stress over debt?
Re: (Score:2)
You realize you can refuse treatment, right?
Why are any increasing? (Score:3)
It's not surprising to me that fatality rates of most cancers are declining. Billions and billions of dollars in research and development of new treatments are spend each year, I would hope we were getting some benefit from all that investment.
The more interesting question to me is what about the ones that AREN'T declining? In fact, according to the study some fatality rates are growing quite quickly. Why?
Re: (Score:2)
Treatments for other diseases. You can't die from cancer at 70 if you died from a heart attack at 50.
Smokers -- proto anti-vaxxers (Score:2)
Unlike Covid, which has a low enough death rate that deniers can play dumb, smoking causes lung cancer at a high enough rate that a statistically significant number of its biggest deniers are Darwin'd out of the equation. Case and point: Rush Limbaugh (a very popular Republican). He fought really hard to denigrate anyone who claimed smoking was dangerous and tried to preserve "smoking rights."
References:
Limbaugh on smoking: https://www.nydailynews.com/ne... [nydailynews.com]
Article in Cigar Aficianado magazine: https://www.c [cigaraficionado.com]