Science

Plastic Particles Pass From Mothers Into Foetuses, Rat Study Shows

Posted by msmash
Tiny plastic particles in the lungs of pregnant rats pass rapidly into the hearts, brains and other organs of their foetuses, research shows. It is the first study in a live mammal to show that the placenta does not block such particles. From a report: The experiments also showed that the rat foetuses exposed to the particles put on significantly less weight towards the end of gestation. The research follows the revelation in December of small plastic particles in human placentas, which scientists described as "a matter of great concern." Earlier laboratory research on human placentas donated by mothers after birth has also shown polystyrene beads can cross the placental barrier. Microplastic pollution has reached every part of the planet, from the summit of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans, and people are already known to consume the tiny particles via food and water, and to breathe them in.

  • but rats will survive, I am sure

  • Ah, the British is an elegant English dialect.

    The experiments also showed that the rat foetuses exposed to the particles put on significantly less weight towards the end of gestation.

    Slimmer Pregnancies guaranteed!

    Ask me how.

  • Is that now up-cycling or down-cycling?

  • ye old (Score:3)

    by Shaitan ( 22585 ) on Saturday March 20, 2021 @12:57AM (#61178354)

    For those unfamiliar foetuses is ye old english for fetuses.

    • And for those unfamiliar that "y" in "ye" is a representation of a letter meant to be a sound that in today's English has come to be written "th", so don't even think of pronouncing it any other way than "the"
  • Microplastics embedded in our bodies are certainly concerning, but I have to ask if there are other, more natural, particles that exhibit similar properties? Volcanic dust? Microparticles of silica sand? I've seen numerous studies on microplastics, but none that compare the effects to similar-sized particles of foreign material.
  • Is a "foetus" a natural enemy of a fetus?

