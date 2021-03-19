Plastic Particles Pass From Mothers Into Foetuses, Rat Study Shows (theguardian.com) 23
Tiny plastic particles in the lungs of pregnant rats pass rapidly into the hearts, brains and other organs of their foetuses, research shows. It is the first study in a live mammal to show that the placenta does not block such particles. From a report: The experiments also showed that the rat foetuses exposed to the particles put on significantly less weight towards the end of gestation. The research follows the revelation in December of small plastic particles in human placentas, which scientists described as "a matter of great concern." Earlier laboratory research on human placentas donated by mothers after birth has also shown polystyrene beads can cross the placental barrier. Microplastic pollution has reached every part of the planet, from the summit of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans, and people are already known to consume the tiny particles via food and water, and to breathe them in.
A society having access to plastics may lead to some of those things, but exposure to small bits of it in the body seems unlikely to produce positive effects.
