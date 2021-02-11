Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

Grizzlies Are Coming Back. But Can We Make Room For Them? (nationalgeographic.com) 74

Posted by msmash from the glint-of-hope dept.
As grizzly bears expand their range in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming into places where they haven't been seen in a century or more, they're increasingly encountering humans. From a report: Things intensified last summer as trails and campgrounds across the region flooded with inexperienced tourists seeking refuge in the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Grizzly attacks spiked. Bear managers were inundated with calls about grizzlies getting into garbage, chickens, and other draws. Dispersing grizzlies even came unexpectedly close to neighboring states -- a remote camera in Wyoming captured a grizzly only 20 miles from the Utah border and a radio collared bear in Idaho nearly roamed into Oregon and Washington. Ultimately, 2020 offered a nerve-jangling look at the challenges and complex future of grizzly bears in America.

Grizzly bears occupy a conflicted, toothy corner of the American psyche -- we revere them even as they haunt our nightmares. You can buy food at Grizzly Grocery before climbing Grizzly Peak or hiking Grizzly Gulch. You can have your furnace serviced by Grizzly Plumbing and Heating. Here in the Northern Rockies, and everywhere grizzlies are found, people erect statues of them, frame pictures on their walls, and, if they see a grizzly in the wild, tell breathless stories around campfires and dinner tables for the rest of their lives. Ask the tourists from around the world that flood into Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks what they most hope to see, and their answer is often the same: a grizzly bear. The western half of the U.S. teemed with grizzlies at the time of European contact, with an estimated 50,000 or more living alongside Native Americans, from the Pacific to the midwestern prairies and into the mountains of Mexico. By the early 1970s, after centuries of relentless shooting, trapping, and poisoning by settlers, 600 to 800 grizzlies remained on a mere 2 percent of their former range in the alpine fastness of the Northern Rockies. Their slide into oblivion was stemmed in 1975 with their listing under the Endangered Species Act and the legal protections it afforded.

Today, in a testament to the power of wildlife populations to rebound when given room to do so, there are an estimated 2,000 or more grizzly bears in the contiguous U.S. (and approximately 25,000 in Canada and 30,000 in Alaska). Their recovery has been so successful that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has twice in the past 13 years attempted to de-list the species, most recently in 2017, which would loosen legal protections and allow them to be hunted. Both efforts were overturned in federal court due to lawsuits from conservation groups. For now, grizzlies remain listed. In the lower 48, grizzlies are anchored by two populations in Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks and surrounding ecosystems. Glacier bears represent the southern edge of the great, uninterrupted mass of grizzlies that inhabit wildlands from Montana to Alaska.

  • If I see a grizzly (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @04:28PM (#61053416)

    I'll definitely make room.

  • If they reduce the local deer population. (Score:3)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @04:35PM (#61053448) Homepage
    And not me, I would be fine with that.

  • Designing a solution is easy. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @04:38PM (#61053470) Homepage Journal

    First, start by assuming people will act responsibly and display at least a small amount of common sense when it comes to these animals.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ffkom ( 3519199 )
      You stopped writing before describing the most important second step:

      Second, invert your assumption to realize what would actually happen.

    • First, start by assuming people will act responsibly and display at least a small amount of common sense when it comes to these animals.

      Have you ever been to Walmart?

  • The only "logical" purpose for reintroducing grizzly bears (I can think of) is to limit certain types of population (deer, etc) - but - by far the majority of Grizzly bears' diet is something other than meat, and even the part that is meat is mainly already dead.

    Basically, those in favor of reintroducing wolves to keep down deer population - sure (although, I'm not sure how I feel about that either.) Reintroducing grizzly bears seems pointless from a purely logical standpoint, and dangerous if it's near hum

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by laxguy ( 1179231 )

      If on the other hand this public policy isn't based on logic, then it makes more sense. - DING DING DING we have a winnneerrrr

      • The current policy isn't "reintroducing" them, it's just making it illegal for assholes to go out and shoot them for "fun".

        If there's too many then maybe trapping/moving them to Alaska is an option. If not, allow an official yearly cull.

    • If on the other hand this public policy isn't based on logic, then it makes more sense.

      These days? With our leaders? I'd count on the "sensible" argument.

      To be fair, I think the headline is a bit misleading (shocker, I know):

      "Things intensified last summer as trails and campgrounds across the region flooded with inexperienced tourists seeking refuge in the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Grizzly attacks spiked."

      An increase in Grizzlies "coming back" (from sightings to maulings), isn't exactly surprising when humans start wandering deeper and deeper into their damn home. Duh. Inexperienced tourists, tend to get lost. Wander off the beaten path. Probably in search of Insta-whore fame with that "special" location to make-pretend they're "one" with nature, dressed in Luludorke

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jcr ( 53032 )

        Luludorkenstocks

        Better trademark that. It could be worth billions.

        -jcr

    • And like bringing wolves back, it only works where there is not humans, with their ranching and pets that make such easy meals.

      I don't think anyone was proposing 'reintroducing' brown bears, this is all natural population increase and expanding ranges as the population increases.

      • And like bringing wolves back, it only works where there is not humans, with their ranching and pets that make such easy meals.

        Not to mention elementary school kids waiting at school bus stops in the early morning.

      • We have wolves all over the place, very near where humans live. I can hear them barking and howling almost every night, their den must be maybe a half a km from my house. Wolves arenâ(TM)t a problem, they are like small dogs, they stay away from humans and yes, plenty of deer makes them re-populate faster. Bears, especially grizzlies, are a different thing entirely, from an entirely evolutionary standpoint, up to ~500 years ago in the US they were above humans in the food chain. They have not adapted t

    • Letting a species reclaim its natural habitat is hardly illogical

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rhipf ( 525263 )

      Maybe the grizzlies should be reintroduced to control the human population. 8^)
      Yes I am kidding (mostly) but I have always found it funny that we introduce/reintroduce species into an area to control populations of animals yet can't be bothered to even talk about limiting human populations to a sane level.

      Let the flaming begin. ;-)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nomadic ( 141991 )

      The "logical" purpose for reintroducing grizzly bears is to prevent their extinction in the lower 48. It's a value -- I for one don't want every single natural, beautiful part of our landscape destroyed and the country turned into just a long tapestry of strip malls, industrial agriculture, and urban areas.

    • Reintroducing grizzly bears seems pointless from a purely logical standpoint, and dangerous if it's near humans since although they may not eat humans they are extremely territorial.

      They definitely will eat humans if they are hungry. They are smart, so if they learn that humans are dangerous they might avoid them... unless they are hungry and find a lone camper somewhere, easy meat.

      Grizzlies are not senselessly aggressive, but they're big and dangerous, and they know it.

  • Well? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @04:43PM (#61053492)
    The question might be "Do we want a healthy ecology, or do we want the tools such as on "Naked and afraid" to continue looking stupid in wilderness situations.

    Here in my neck of the woods, encounters with bears happen. Ours are the jumbo version of black bears. They not only inhabit the deep woods, but roam up and down the streets in my development. I've even had encounters with Bobcats and seen glimpses of panthers. When we are out in the woods, we are guests in their home, and we need to know how to act and take care.

    • Here in my neck of the woods, encounters with bears happen. Ours are the jumbo version of black bears

      One of my brothers has some nice pics of black bears in his backyard. At night, of course, since the bears seem to avoid the place when people are active there. Nonetheless, though I have no particular conviction one way or the other here, I'd rather we not encourage bears to spend time where people are spending time. Because sooner or later, someone will become bear-chow....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nomadic ( 141991 )

      Florida Man?

  • I'm not surprised (Score:5, Interesting)

    by techno-vampire ( 666512 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @05:00PM (#61053584) Homepage
    I live in Trinidad, CO, along I 25, just north of the New Mexico border. Going south takes you through Raton Pass, and there are several signs on each side of the highway warning you of bear crossings. Here in town, we generally leave bears alone unless they're causing trouble or making too big of a mess. Then, animal control comes out and uses a trank gun on them. If it's their "first offence," they get tagged and released out in the wild where they shouldn't be a problem any more. If they're already tagged, they get put down, which is part of why the residents are reluctant to report them.

    • Man, even Internet providers aren't that cruel [wikipedia.org].

      • Well, you need to remember that we're talking about large, potentially dangerous animals here. And, the fact that the bears only get one chance is a large part of the reason that residents here are reluctant to call in Animal Control.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      The big thing here is teaching people to not leave the garbage out, cleaning up the fruit trees and such. Bears are only a problem if they get habituated to people food. Though it is kind of funny when they find someones pool and go for a swim.
      The problem with tranking them and releasing them elsewhere is there are usually already bears occupying the territory who don't want competition, only so much food and the bear wants to go home.

      • Re:I'm not surprised (Score:4, Informative)

        by techno-vampire ( 666512 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @11:54PM (#61054712) Homepage
        The big thing here is teaching people to not leave the garbage out, cleaning up the fruit trees and such.

        All of the trash/garbage bins around here have hinged lids so there's little in the way of smell to attract bears. And, as far as where the bears are released goes, the people in Animal Control know what they're doing and release the bears far away from any inhabited land so that they rarely become a problem again. I've lived up here for 2.5 years now, and I've not heard of any bears being killed for making trouble in town.

        • Re:I'm not surprised (Score:4, Informative)

          by dryeo ( 100693 ) on Friday February 12, 2021 @12:42AM (#61054778)

          Hinged lids don't seem to help much, bears have really good noses. How many reports are made there? There's been a series of bad berry crops in the hills here. Trying to find statistics for last year, all I'm finding is for the first part of the year, for example, article for June 13th, over 2000 reports to fish and wildlife over 3 months, 20 euthanized, 4 relocated and 6 rehabilitated, with most people reluctant to report them. https://www.citynews1130.com/2... [citynews1130.com] When they start breaking into houses, there isn't much choice. They've also become pretty good at opening car doors to get in, unluckily, not so good about getting out again, though those ones usually learn once they're let out.
          On topic, the other year there was a Grizzly caught about 50 miles north and released about 125 miles east of me. It had a GPS collar, and found its way back home pretty quick, coupe of months IIRC, traveling through the highly populated valley with no sightings of it. They can be sneaky.

  • we have 2 perfectly good Dakotas, a Wyoming and an Idaho where Grizzlies would probably end up with larger populations than humans in a few decades...

  • Ask the tourists from around the world that flood into Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks what they most hope to see, and their answer is often the same: a grizzly bear.

    Reply #1: Do you want to become a happy meal? Because that's how you become a happy meal.

    Reply #2: "Hey BooBoo, we're eating Chinese tonight!" - Yogi

  • Bears with problematic behavior should be captured, and released into parks and greenbelts in and near metropolitan urban cores, to restore nature's balance, circle of Life, and all that. Having grown up in Montana and Wyoming, I can assure you they are 'mostly peaceful' bears.

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are welcome to hang out any time.

  • 2020 was a camping-only vacation year for my wife and me. We're seasoned campers. Last summer, we went to Glacier once and Yellowstone twice. In both places, not one bear of any kind was seen, however, for the case of Glacier, almost every trail was closed due to bears.

    No bear tracks seen at our tent camping sites. No bear tracks seen in the pull outs in the parks.

    I'm sure there are bears in Montana and Wyoming, but our bear spray can remains unused. Perhaps it wards them off.

    • No bear tracks seen at our tent camping sites. No bear tracks seen in the pull outs in the parks.... I'm sure there are bears in Montana and Wyoming, but our bear spray can remains unused. ....

      That is actually good to hear. It means 60 years of bear management are working ( https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn... [nps.gov] ). When you consider that "... average home range size throughout North America for an adult female grizzly bear is about 70 square miles. Adult males have much larger home ranges, often 300-500 square miles" the probability is quite low of an encounter, barring concentration around human refuse. https://www.nationalparkstrave... [nationalpa...aveler.org] Depending on your brand of spray, it can act as a repellent, or

  • "...a remote camera in Wyoming captured a grizzly only 20 miles from the Utah border and a radio collared bear in Idaho nearly roamed into Oregon and Washington.

    Bears don't obey state borders? I'm shocked. Shocked, I tell you!

  • I have a niece that works in the ER in Cranbrook BC and they see 2 to 3 Griz attacks per year. She tells me that there is a Grizzly Bear Attack Survivor club in BC. And that is one club you don't want to be eligible to become a member. That which doesn't kill you makes you stronger, unless it was a Grizzly because they just mess you up in very serious ways and you won't be stronger.

  • Now, that's quite a feat.

    Seriously though, why is this even a problem. I thought the huge states of Montana and Wyoming barely have any population, besides their congressional delegation.

