Scientists Found Rust on the Moon (vice.com) 51
Rust requires oxygen, water, and the right conditions, all of which the Moon lacks. So where did a newly discovered iron oxide come from? Earth is one possibility. From a report: Contrary to what was thought to be a scientific impossibility, scientists detected rust -- a product that requires oxygen, water, and oxidative conditions -- on the surface of the Moon, a famously oxygen-poor, liquid water-less, and reducing environment that prohibits oxidation. The scientists speculated that the oxygen needed for the reaction that forms rust had been carried to the poles of the Moon by wind from the Earth, and a paper detailing the discovery was published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances. Rust is the reddish-brown material left behind when iron atoms react with oxygen and water in what is known as an oxidizing, or electron-losing, reaction. The Moon's very thin atmosphere does not trap much oxygen, and solar winds constantly blast the surface of the Moon with charged hydrogen, causing it to have highly reducing, or electron-gaining, conditions.
So while rust is common on Earth, its discovery on the Moon caught researchers by surprise. "I don't think anyone expected this on the Moon's surface," said Shaui Li, the first author of the paper and a researcher at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. "This is basic chemistry -- we all know that the lunar surface is highly reducing, so there is no reason you would be able to see a high-valence iron like hematite." By comparing reflectance data collected by the Indian Chandrayaan-1 mission to pure samples of rust, Li's group identified material at latitudes above 60 degrees on the Moon's surface as hematite, or iron (III) oxide. Li said that the comparison was fairly straightforward, and he is very confident that the reflectance spectra were of hematite.
Let's start with basics : for a science story, linking to some journalist's babbling is wasting people's time. The paper is here [sciencemag.org], with a damned paywall to Sci-hub around.
Someone cooed about Apollo - irrelevant. Those sites were near the equator; these are at high latitudes. For the geographically challenged, that means "near the poles". Also on equator- and east- facing sites, which is the interesting thing.
Haematite (Fe2O3, in it's commonest crystal forms) isn't rare in igneous rocks on Earth, even ones from the deep regions where free oxygen is pretty rare (a low oxygen fugacity, if you want fancy words), so the *detection* of haematite isnt a big deal in itself, geologically. What strikes me, as a geologist, is that reported directional preference for it to be seen on sites facing the equator and to the east (where, by definition, the Sun rises, and for programme satellites like the Moon, where the primary (Earth) also rises. *That* is the interesting bit, that got this from somewhere like G.C.A. And into
Re: Earth wind?! (Score:3)
Yes, there should be oxygen "spalled" off Earth's atmosphere by solar radiation, and thus impacting the Moon. And the distribution (equator-facing & east-facing sites, see the abstract link I posted a few minutes ago) is what you'd expect for that. *But*, there should also be comparable if not larger amounts of hydrogen spelled off the Earth's atmosphere, which would counteract the oxidizing ability of such a flow from the Earth. So
...
You would be mistaken. Earth's outer atmosphere extends way beyond the moon [earthsky.org]
Read the actual paper (Score:2)
Very cool paper (Score:2)
The discussion section at the end of the paper is pretty interesting.
https://advances.sciencemag.or... [sciencemag.org]
tldr:
They found hematite (rust) on the Moon but why it is there is still in the hypothesis stage.
- Iron from igneous basalt. The hematite is probably micron-sized particles.
- Oxygen from plasma of Earth's atmosphere -- the Japanese Kaguya mission shows it is plausible, and the paper calculates it would be sufficient amount. Also oxygen is liberated from the Moon's surface from constant bombardment byb micro
