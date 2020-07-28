Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Science

Scientists Solve Mystery Behind Body Odor (theguardian.com) 101

Posted by BeauHD from the incredibly-pungent dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Researchers at the University of York traced the source of underarm odor to a particular enzyme in a certain microbe that lives in the human armpit. To prove the enzyme was the chemical culprit, the scientists transferred it to an innocent member of the underarm microbe community and noted -- to their delight -- that it too began to emanate bad smells. The work paves the way for more effective deodorants and antiperspirants, the scientists believe, and suggests that humans may have inherited the mephitic microbes from our ancient primate ancestors.

Writing in the journal Scientific Reports, the York scientists describe how they delved inside Staphylococcus hominis to learn how it made thioalcohols. They discovered an enzyme that converts Cys-Gly-3M3SH released by apocrine glands into the pungent thioalcohol, 3M3SH. The bacteria take up the molecule and eat some of it, but the rest they spit out, and that is one of the key molecules we recognize as body odor. Having discovered the "BO enzyme", the researchers confirmed its role by transferring it into Staphylococcus aureus, a common relative that normally has no role in body odor. "Just by moving the gene in, we got Staphylococcus aureus that made body odor," one of the researchers said. "Our noses are extremely good at detecting these thioalcohols at extremely low thresholds, which is why they are really important for body odor. They have a very characteristic cheesy, oniony smell that you would recognize. They are incredibly pungent."

  • Never more topical (Score:5, Funny)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <`gro.oc-onpt' `ta' `ydenneks'> on Tuesday July 28, 2020 @11:32PM (#60341803) Homepage

    Never has a more topical article been posted to this site.

    • Cue the trolls who made fun of morbidly obese Slashdot user from such and such California! ^:_:^
    • Indeed, the smell of armpits is an unpleasant moment in life, it often happens to me, I start to sweat in many situations, especially when I am going to leave the house on business or to the store. And the whole trick is that only my left armpit is sweating ..

      • "Indeed, the smell of armpits is an unpleasant moment in life, it often happens to me, I start to sweat in many situations, especially when I am going to leave the house on business or to the store"

        Then use the alcoholic solution you disinfect your hands with on your arm pits, I have been doing this for years.
        Kill the bacteria and the stink goes away for a couple of hours.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by cusco ( 717999 )

        Apparently I've had an overabundance of S. hominis most of my life (the body chemistry of some people are more friendly to specific bacterial types than others). It was bad enough that when I lived in Florida a drunk came up to me in the bar and said, "Man, you stink worse than the dumpster out back!" While he was probably just looking for a fight it was still devastating to me.

        Later I learned that it was actually the bacterial colony that caused the smell, and started slopping hydrogen peroxide under my

    • I, for one, look forward to the days when we can set our microbes for allow_list only. :P

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Kisai ( 213879 )

      "Cheesey Oniony smell" ... what? Is that what BO smells like to people?

      If you eat cheese and onions maybe. To me people tend to smell like four things:
      a) wet socks (as in wet dog smell), or the related wet dog/wet cat smell itself if they own pets.
      b) urine (as in unclean toilet/restrooms), indicating they recently went to a public washroom
      c) feces (as in farts), indicating they probably passed gas
      d) alcohol (as in perfume/cologne), which means they're wearing a perfume or cologne, and this to me can only be

  • Use it to make cheese (Score:3)

    by Gabest ( 852807 ) on Wednesday July 29, 2020 @12:01AM (#60341851)

    Trying to think of other uses, but a real smelly cheese could definitely be one of them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Some fridges have do-odourizers built in now... Usually ion based, they kill off the bacteria that create the smell and keep your fresh stuff fresher for longer. Not sure how that affects cheese, might "ruin" the smell.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cusco ( 717999 )

        Cheese taste and smell is mold-based, I don't think ionizers have much effect there.

  • While I do think Idiocracy is massively over rated in terms of insightfullness (although I did find the first 2/3rds funny) this reminds me of the montage of the decay of society where top scientist were overwhelming engaged in researching dick pills rather than solving society's problems.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward
      The only important medical problems are: a herpes vaccine, a cure for baldness and a cure for impotence. We're 1 for 3 so far.

      • But we have solved other problems in the meantime. How to keep toast from going moldy (seriously, I do not even want to know why that stuff doesn't get mold in the moist, warm climate in SoCal) and how to keep fries from going brown.

        If we could only solve the problem of cornflakes staying crunchy even in milk, we'd be closer to perfection.

  • Interesting. I seem to have it more on the left than the right. I have asymmetrical BO.

  • We knew this already. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Edgewood_Dirk ( 858367 ) on Wednesday July 29, 2020 @12:20AM (#60341883)
    The same story published in 2018? https://www.genengnews.com/new... [genengnews.com]
  • Thiols ("sulfer alcohols") are almost all stinky stuff! It's not just BO, they're in onions, garlic (hence the association with the smell), skunky beer and wine, and of course, the mercaptans -used to provide odor to natural gas. One of the most noticible is skunk spray. Interestingly, some studies have shown that they can also act as sexual attractants. But, please, take a bath/shower, and try soap and clean, before going "funky for the ladies".
  • an IgNobel nomination for the authors of the research!

  • So we had one type of microbe responsible for body odor... and now they too a common harmless microbe and made it be responsible for body odor too. Now we have two.... ?

  • They mention that we have evolved a particular sensitivity to these smells, why?

    For example, it's clear why would evolved to be sensitive to the smell of feces; as any parent who's changed a diaper can tell you, it's hard to get that smell off your hands and no matter how much you try it feels like it's "stuck" in your nose. It makes sense that we'd want to be very good at detecting something so potentially bad for us.

    So why the sensitivity to BO? What does BO warn us about? Men clearly smell more strong

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      So why the sensitivity to BO?

      The presence of the BO microbe is a proxy for overall hygiene. If you've got one species of bug living on your skin which can be reduced by bathing, odds are that you've got lots more.

      Women tend to be more sensitive because they are at higher risk when carrying and or raising a child.

  • If you want to know if the enzyme is what's causing the odor, why not just sniff a pure sample?

  • "Take a goddamn shower."

  • the scientists transferred it to an innocent member of the underarm microbe community

    Spokespeople for the "the underarm microbe community" were outraged. "This is like when Biden said 'clean and articulate!', one said."

