Deep Sea Squid Communicate By Glowing Like E-Readers 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Deep in the Pacific Ocean, six-foot-long Humboldt squid are known for being aggressive, cannibalistic and, according to new research, good communicators. Known as "red devils," the squid can rapidly change the color of their skin, making different patterns to communicate, something other squid species are known to do. But Humboldt squid live in almost total darkness more than 1,000 feet below the surface, so their patterns aren't very visible. Instead, according to a new study, they create backlighting for the patterns by making their bodies glow, like the screen of an e-reader.
Ben Burford, a graduate student at Stanford University, and his colleagues studied deep-water footage taken by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute's remotely operated vehicles off the California coast. They found the squid make around 30 different patterns of lines, stripes and patches. The patterns appear dark, but researchers believe they're illuminated by the squid's bioluminescent skin. Some of the patterns are only used around other squid, suggesting they're used for communication. The squid also appear to reorder the patterns, almost like words in a sentence.
Ben Burford, a graduate student at Stanford University, and his colleagues studied deep-water footage taken by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute's remotely operated vehicles off the California coast. They found the squid make around 30 different patterns of lines, stripes and patches. The patterns appear dark, but researchers believe they're illuminated by the squid's bioluminescent skin. Some of the patterns are only used around other squid, suggesting they're used for communication. The squid also appear to reorder the patterns, almost like words in a sentence.
An e-Book reader with one novel (Score:2)
Robinson Crusoe.
Because it has cannibals.
Re: BeauHD is *SUTH* a BOTTOM BOYE! (Score:1)
E-Readers... (Score:2)
... communicate by glowing like deep sea squid.
Re: E-Readers... (Score:2)
Re: E-Readers... (Score:4, Funny)
What the hell is an E-reader?
Someone whose literacy is confined to the fifth letter of the alphabet?
Re: (Score:3)
Someone whose literacy is confined to the fifth letter of the alphabet?
To be fair, an F-reader wouldn’t probably has no use for a literary storage device.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Good question - I was just riffing off the article title. Presumably they mean Kindle and such.
Yeh, but (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No way, they're advertising Orangina!!!
(If this comment makes no sense: do an internet image search)
I for one welcome our new overlords (Score:2)
Aggressive, communicate similarly to e-readers, probably using e-ink, perhaps in some form of information transfer network
... yup, it's over.
Re: (Score:3)
We can just give them twitter accounts and the threat will be over.
Which came first? (Score:2)
Might one say that the E-Reader glows like squids communicate?
Re: (Score:2)
Unless squid use fluorescent lamps or LEDs the statement is nonsensical either way.
Re: (Score:2)
Why did you introduce the word "lamp" into the context?
What if they fluoresce with the need of a lamp, what then?
Re: (Score:2)
Then it's not the same way e-readers do it, and the headline is bullshit.
E reader (Score:3)
Aren't E-readers based on E-Ink screens which are made to simulate paper by..... NOT glowing?
Not in the past 8 yers. (Score:3)
e-book readers fixed that important paper flaw by introducing backlighting at least 8 years ago.