Medicine United States

The End of Handshakes As a Gesture (cnbc.com) 183

Posted by BeauHD from the new-normal dept.
jmcbain writes: In many societies, handshakes are a gesture of friendliness. How many times have you shaken hands when meeting new engineering professionals? Probably quite a lot. However, given what we've seen with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it's time for a new way to greet people. According to a CNBC article, Anthony Fauci, the head advisor of the USA's task force on the coronavirus, says "I don't think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you. Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease, it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country." Other scientists agree with Fauci. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group has been trying to put an end to handshakes for nearly three decades. He suggests tilting or bowing your head to greet another person like people did many decades ago. "When men greeted other people [back in the day], they raised tor tipped their hat," he says. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health in New York, thinks Americans need to start implementing other ways to great each other "like [with] a head bob or wave of a hand. This act would maintain proper distance, avoid contact and potential spread of COVID-19," Farber says.

Peter Pitts, former FDA associate commissioner, says shaking hands transmits germs and viruses "as swiftly as kissing and hugging" and until we develop a vaccine against COVID-19, the new normal will have to be "verbal greetings and long-sleeved elbow bumps." He adds: "The social theme song for right now is 'I wanna, but better not, hold your hand.' Love doesn't conquer all."

  • Elbow bumps? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by djp2204 ( 713741 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @09:33PM (#59926790)
    We're supposed to cough into our elbows, then bump them as a greeting? That will end well

    • Re: Elbow bumps? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @09:41PM (#59926818) Homepage

      The Vulcan greeting don't seem so nerdy anymore, and is safer than elbow bumping.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 )

      Duh - cough into the left elbow, bump-greet with the right elbow.

      Unless you're a southpaw. That could be a problem. Maybe we should label all the sinisters with a bright red flashing LED worn on their forehead.

    • What the hell is an "elbow bump"? Is that an American thing? Never heard of it. Or is it the "Sorry I broke your nose when you bumped it into my elbow" sort of thing?

      • It's a WHO thing and has been promoted during basically every epidemic for the past couple decades.

        • It's kinda weird... Shaking hands is the way to greet strangers; other gestures are reserved for closer friends and family. Elbow bumping feels a little too... familiar. Intimate, even. Like you and the other person have a "thing".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zumbs ( 1241138 )
      Which is one of the reasons why I prefer the hip bump instead. You get the physical contact, but at a place where there is little chance of transmission. It is also a lot more fun, and the entire body is involved.

    • Perhaps the Thai wai or the Indian namaste could be adapted to our western sensibilities. The meeting of palms signifies recognizing the participants as equals worthy of due respect.
      {^_^}

      • I love the idea of Namaste being adopted here, but the whole "OuR wHiTe cUlTuRe iS uNdErThReAt" thing we're hearing right now means I know I'm going to offend people by doing it, even if I don't care for their reasoning.

    • I think what they really want is for us to bow deeply at the waist, possibly with a greeting of "hello comrade citizen"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      We're supposed to cough into our elbows, then bump them as a greeting? That will end well

      Last I looked the WHO had revised their advice and dropped elbow bumps as an alternative. Their favored gesture now is an ass slap.

  • Python and Gibson Know Best (Score:5, Funny)

    by BeerFartMoron ( 624900 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @09:35PM (#59926798)

    First, from a safe distance of 6' or more, we exchange the usual greeting:

    Alice: "Your mother is a hamster, and your father smells of old elderberries!"

    Bob: "I fart in your general direction!"

    Then, NFC or Bluetooth exchanges our public keys.

  • Who here saw handshakes and first thought about network protocol rather than the human greeting? Can't just be me.

  • Silly (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @09:43PM (#59926824) Homepage

    Handshakes have endured other pandemics, I don't see this one ending it.

    Mainly because too many social interactions are far more physical. The thing I miss most is partner dancing, and I assure that will return, eventually. If a full body hug with sweat accepted will return, so will some form of hand shake.

    I could see a movement for something less, like grabbing each other's wrist, instead of the hand. At least then you are usually just touching cloth, not the hand itself. Drier and more inhospitable for bacteria and viruses.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by brunes69 ( 86786 )

      I don't see how you can compare these things. They are light-years difference.

      When I am at a trade conference I likely shake hands with between 50 and 100 or more people in a 6 hour period. And each one of them is also doing the same. 50*50*50, this adds up fast.

      Hell, forget the conference. If you go to visit a client, at the end of the meeting you walk around the table and shake 10 hands.

      This is not unusual, it is routine, and simply how a lot of business is done in America.

      Do you partner dance with or hug

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Macdude ( 23507 )

        When I am at a trade conference I likely shake hands with between 50 and 100 or more people in a 6 hour period. And each one of them is also doing the same. 50*50*50, this adds up fast.

        It's amazing anyone makes it out of those things alive!!!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        Pssst. Most of you at the trade conference are shaking hands with the same people. Your exponential growth will hit a ceiling really fast at the number of attendees to the conference, maybe increased by hotel staff but not far beyond that.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by pjt33 ( 739471 )

        Depends on the type of dancing. If you only change partners between dances (e.g. modern ballroom), probably not more than 10 / hour. But there are some dances where you hug, swing, or high five half the people in the room in five minutes.

      • Re:Silly (Score:5, Interesting)

        by houghi ( 78078 ) on Friday April 10, 2020 @06:45AM (#59927784)

        In Spain, giving each other a kiss on the cheek is a standard greeting. The same in France, Belgium.

        In Spain people go to bars to have a coffee or a glass of wine almost daily. When I visited my parents when they lived in Spain, on a quiet day we saw at least 30 people. That is a lot of direct social interaction.

        And they have been doing that for way before the last Pandemic that was WAY deadlier. I could imagine that this behaviours is hundreds or even thousands years old.

        There might be a temporary adjustment. And depending on how the new "ritual" is picket up, it will stay or fade out. What this new ritual will be is left to be seen and we will know in a year. I doubt that there will be a huge change. But then, in the past we did not have the peer pressure of social media.

      • Well, maybe we could keep the handshake thing going with just a minor modification to our current routines - by implementing basic hygience through hand washing.

        Now I know that, looking at some people I know, its a crazy pie=in-the-sky utopian dream thought. But it might just catch on, if we shame them enough. And put electrodes on their testicles.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zumbs ( 1241138 )

      We really need the physical part of the social interactions. Keeping our distance indefinitely will cool social relations. Eventually, we will die out as a species.

      A fun and safe alternative to the hand shake would be the hip bump.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I much prefer bowing. Just a little nod, doesn't have to be over the top. No physical contact, none of the macho BS hand crushing or Trump-style pulling.

  • I don't think realistically anything will mean "the end of handshakes".

    What I think good will come out of this, is that people will wash hands more often, and on top of that touch their face much less.

    Who knows, maybe that was even the point of a >1 month shutdown, to bring people over the edge of the habit timeframe (after 30 days repetitive actions can become a habit).

    If you just make sure not to touch your face after you shake hands, and wash your hands soon after, that is just as good as never shakin

    • Re:Simple idea - just wash hands more (Score:4, Insightful)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @10:06PM (#59926880)

      It's true that handshakes, hugs, cheek-kisses, even air-kisses help to spread bacteria and viruses, both benign and dangerous.

      It's also true that constantly challenging your immune system with a diverse range of bacteria and viruses helps to keep it functioning optimally. You're not just exchanging "bad" microbes, you're exchanging benign ones, and ones you're immune to - which helps to remind your immune system of their existence.

    • Then you're only as good as the hand-washing practices of the other guy, and all the other people they shook hands with since their last hand-washing. Also, excessive hand-washing has consequences too. Dry, cracked, little torn bits of skin around the nails. These hands are raw! RAW, I TELL YOU! /Ramsay.

      • Then you're only as good as the hand-washing practices of the other guy

        if you are careful about not touching your own face before you wash your hands, you control how safe you are. It doesn't matter if you shake hands with the most army hand there is, it's not like that soaks into you through your fingers you know...

        Also, excessive hand-washing has consequences too.

        I'm talking like several times a day, basically before you use your hands to put anything near your mouth (read into that what you will). Wa

  • It's not like we didn't see this coming (Score:4, Funny)

    by jennatalia ( 2684459 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @09:45PM (#59926836)
    One more revelation of Demolition Man...

  • Handshakes are but one vector (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BlacKSacrificE ( 1089327 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @10:00PM (#59926866)

    What about door knobs, taxi door handles, hold straps on public transport, shopping trolleys and baskets, money, lift push buttons, and the myriad of other shared surfaces that everyone touches? And you're worried about handshakes?

    This is about as sensible as my cat-lady aunt, who insists we all use hand sanitisers on the way in the door yet happily lets her little filth balls wander all through the house, over counter and table tops, all while having just buried a few nuggets in the litter box. The place is a dump, but at least we have clean hands, right?

    No, I'll happily shake your hand. We've been doing it since 5 BC, "back in the day" refers to a period of what, a few hundred years tops when hats were a common thing? Pish.

  • I see a big problem here (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @10:02PM (#59926870)

    "When men greeted other people [back in the day], they raised tor tipped their hat," he says."

    First - I do not own a top hat.

    Second - I do not particularly care to buy one. I really think it would clash with my cargo pants and t-shirt.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 )

      Top hat? Only for fans of Thomas the Tank Engine.

      We slashdotters prefer the fedora. /m'lady

      • Fans of *Anansi* from Neil Giman's stories like fedoras. W also enjoy singing karoke well, and dancing with busty blonde tourists n Florida weather. Those were _fun_ stories.

    • "First - I do not own a top hat.

      Second - I do not particularly care to buy one. I really think it would clash with my cargo pants and t-shirt."

      Derby? Boater? Stetson? Boonie? Although the basic ball cap should be fine with this.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by BenBoy ( 615230 )

      I really think it would clash with my cargo pants and t-shirt

      Nonsense; it would make that outfit! See how the hat and wingtips it all together ...

  • Well let's see (Score:3)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @10:42PM (#59926968) Journal

    ....handshakes or similar gestures have lasted what, THOUSANDS of years, through multiple epidemics more substantial (and vastly more lethal) than this one?

    So stop wetting your panties that this is the end of history.
    Tragic, certainly for the people who suffer loss, but as epidemics go, this is relatively trivial - basically a new flu-caliber disease in the wild. (shrug).
    People continued casual contact after the Black Plague(s).
    People continued casual contact after polio, smallpox, yellow fever, and Spanish Flu. They're going to continue it after Wuhan Flu as well.

    I'm going to wager that 6 months from now people are pretty much just doing the same shit they used to.

    My god we've turned into a complete collection of wussies.

  • As Brazilian Jui Jitsu got more popular one of the thing you would do is shake hand with your training partners. The exception was if you just came out of the toilet and one of your mates greeted you, you would fist bump instead.

    I always tend to have a bit of a laugh when people fist bump knowing where it came from. It's pretty practical now though.

  • So much ridiculous bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday April 09, 2020 @10:59PM (#59927014) Journal
    We're not going to completely abandon our various cultures and retool them into some sort of super-paranoid hermit culture where nobody gets within 10 feet of anyone else. Humans are social creatures. Pretending we will put up with the current crap we're having to put up with for one moment longer than is absolutely necessary is utter nonsense.
    This 'pandemic' will pass.
    Things will go back to normal some time after that, and this whole mess will be a page in the history books.
    Meanwhile a vaccine will be developed, possibly mandatory, and people actually getting this virus and dying will end up about as common as someone dying of the flu (...and NO, I AM NOT SAYING THIS VIRUS *IS* THE FLU).

    MEANWHILE:
    o STOP HOARDING EVERYTHING. You're just making a bad situation worse for everyone. SO KNOCK IT OFF.
    o STOP BELIEVING ALL THE FAKE SHIT YOU READ ON 'SOCIAL MEDIA'. Better yet: get off 'social media' for good.
    o YES, DO KEEP DOING THINGS THAT WILL PREVENT MORE PEOPLE FROM GETTING THIS STUPID VIRUS. Eventually there'll be an 'all clear', just wait for it.
    ..and above all else: Stop saying this is the 'New Normal', because it is NOT.It's temporary.

    • Stop saying this is the 'New Normal', because it is NOT.It's temporary.

      I've just set a calendar reminder to check back in three years, and post a reply here if you're wrong.

  • Indeed (Score:3)

    by quietwalker ( 969769 ) <pdughi@gmail.com> on Thursday April 09, 2020 @11:13PM (#59927044)

    The time of the dual-finger-guns, clearly the superior greeting gesture, is at hand.

  • In Asia, the preferred greeting is a bow. If handshakes are the problem, why did this virus originate and become a pandemic...in China?

  • We should also all live in plastic bubbles and eschew all interpersonal contact. All of our interactions can be virtual.

    Is a life without risk even worth living? Seriously.

  • When coming across someone on your stroll over the surface of the moon or Mars, or after a soft-dock of your vessels in orbit, you'll want to introduce yourself. It will become customary to extend your hand to grasp the shoulder harness of the other's pressure suit, to steady yourself against the other on land or prevent drifting apart in orbit. Then to speak to the other you touch the visor of your helmet to the other's. With the visors touching you'll be able to exchange greetings, name and rank, and a

  • Culture (Score:4, Interesting)

    by GerryHattrick ( 1037764 ) on Friday April 10, 2020 @02:10AM (#59927394)
    50 years ago in Britain, you shook hands on first meeting someone, and again when they left their job. If you shook hands with a friend or a routine business contact they would ask you what was being celebrated. When did the Continental habit invade?

  • wonder if it means the west will start bowing

  • It makes sense to temporarily stop shaking hands or hugging during a pandemic, but if we permanently change social culture to eliminate body contact we avoid the daily small challenges to our immune systems that keep us healthy. That means we all die of the next pandemic that spreads easily through the air.

    It's like those kids who live such squeaky-clean childhoods that they get monster allergies ('atopic disease') in adulthood.

  • People in China donâ(TM)t shake hands. Unless maybe when they meet a foreigner, and even that is usually limited to business people who know that itâ(TM)s a custom in the west.

    Clearly though, this virus still hit the Chinese. As well as other people where handshaking is not a thing. While I understand touching can transmit the virus, it does not seem that handshaking has made it any worse.

  • Err... but it would be better than a hand shake.

  • End those too if ending handshakes. :P

  • In the future all restaurants are Taco Bell...because all the sit-down restaurants were closed down...

    In the future, TP has been replaced with 'the three seashells", probably invented because it became impossible to buy TP.

    In the future, no one shakes hands, hugs, or touches each other.

    In the future, sex doesn't involve touching, let alone bodily fluids.

    What a joyous place THAT is.

  • Some people have rather disgusting hands.

    Some people feel the need to squeeze hard during a handshake.

    Some people don't know when to let go.

    Most of the time they are non-events, but for the sake of those awkward times I'm glad for some no-contact replacement, or something like a forearm bump.

  • Big Hat is back and it's trying to get everyone to buy their products again. Let's face it, hats have been out of fashion, except with the trailer park crowd and the ball cap, for a long time. The hat industry is trying to use this calamity to bring back hats to the general public in any way. Don't be fooled by them. They'll do almost anything to bring back the wearing of hats. I wouldn't go so far as to suggest that they started COVID-19 but ...

  • It's ridiculous to change our behaviour so drastically because of this. Yes WHILE the crisis is occuring, it is the thing to do, but once the crisis is over we should just go back to the way we were living and not change everything drastically. Things like this can happen and probably will happen in the future, but it only works for this particular type of virus, maybe the next virus will be much harder and stays airborne for a long time.. The only thing that should change is the way we react/handle crisis

  • Long sleeve elbow bump. Recommended 6 foot physical separation.

    One of these things is not like the other
    One of these things just doesn't belong

  • the more I see of this dork the more he reminds me of the doctor on the Simpsons with the lab coat and thick glasses. I think he should go back to the lab with the test tubes and bunsen burners. Yeah, maybe if the first thing I did was lick my hand after shaking hands with someone he might have a point. But real people, you know the ones that live outside the lab, don't do that.

    And what is it with these people all trying to one up each other? You shut your city down for a week...I'll shut mine down for a mo

  • No reason exists for the custom today. It was alway filthy. Touching other humans for other than sex is ridiculous but we're used to it. We can drop the custom as a relic of ignorant primitives. Society need defer to ancient foolishness.

