Playing With Weapons Was a 'Normal' Part of Prehistoric Childhood, Study Finds (sciencemag.org) 75
sciencehabit shares a report from Science Magazine: Prehistoric children may have been cherished by their parents -- but until recently, they've been neglected by many archaeologists, who assumed that childhood is simply about toys and games. Now, a new study adds to the growing literature that prehistoric children were hard workers, who learned from an early age to use the weapons and tools that would help them with the rigors of adulthood. The tools and weapons the team found "were just not made for adult-sized hands." Instead, they appeared to be scaled-down versions for children. Perhaps, the researchers speculate, adults fashioned the tiny tools so that youngsters could begin to hone the hunting skills they would later need.
Were they dull or sharp? (Score:3)
Dull weapons are toys (Nerf, plastic swords, etc.)
Still training to use the real stuff. But not intended to be used for real.
but it would have been too expensive to give precious metal to children or to spend the considerable effort required to craft it to be fit for actual use
The article in TFS says that these weapons were found on the Oregon coast, dating back 1700 years. So I doubt anyone had much in the way of metal weapons. Mainly wood, stone, flint, bone, etc.
That would be a crappy way to go!
In the US till only a few decades ago...it was more common here too.
Heck, junior high and high schools used to have shooting classes offered, with REAL guns.
I remember in the HS parking lot in the mornings, you'd see lots of pickup trucks with gun racks in the cab with rifles and shotguns in them.
No one batted an eye, and no one ever got shot up at school with them either.
People haven't changed, except for becoming less violent (probably mostly due to not being poisoned by lead anymore). Your ability to hear about the problems has changed. The whole nature of media and how news stories evolve is practically unrecognizable compared to those days (which also leads to
My step-dad owned fish and game sporting store, I had access to all kinds of guns that was late 70s early 80s. My step brother accidentally took one of his guns to the school and when he realized it he just unloaded it and had them lock it up in the office for him.
They taught archery in junior high, many of boys had their own compound bows, I don't think they do that anymore. The country club still gives free gun safety and hunter safety training (membership not required), they have advanced marksmen course
sharp or semi sharp of course.
arrows, bows, whatever, guns.
you know that "kids" played with all of these things until very recently. that the study even thinks this is remarkable is the actually remarkable thing. and of course the kids had to do chores. f the parents of the people who did the study had to do chores. if you go into any 3rd world country you can see kids doing household chores that more or less are "work", like herding cows or using tools to help with cooking or what have you.
When I was 10 I got a pocket knife and it was sharp. We weren't even cave men. It was just a few decades ago. A few counties over in the sticks, kids my age were probably still getting 22s, and you can kill somebody with that. I'm pretty sure the little prehistoric weapons for kids were sharp.
It's a normal part of childhood today (Score:4, Insightful)
It's also been part of childhood since people have been etching things into clay tablets.
How is this surprising or even interesting ?
Shoot him in the head, son. (Score:2)
Hunted with a single shot 22 short rifle until I proved myself... got a 7 shot 22 magnum at 12 after two years of slogging through the snow driving deer to more seasoned hunters, without killing anyone, deer included.
This is my weapon, this is my gun, this is for shootin', this is for fun.
Re:It's a normal part of childhood today (Score:5, Insightful)
>"It's also been part of childhood since people have been etching things into clay tablets. How is this surprising or even interesting ?"
+1
I was going to write the exact same thing. This is a big fat "duh". The problem is that recent generations who grew up with hyper-protective parents don't seem to know this anymore. And instead of having productive, confident young adults, we seem to often end up with wussy, insecure, and scared young adults, who value safety above all else (instead of freedom or privacy). I can't help but think there is some relationship there.
Part of the problem is how we let the laws get so messed up when saying "I'm going to kick your ass" is a felony and actually doing it is a misdemeanor. Now the really bad boys are the ones that talk crap on facebook and don't follow through?!?
.22 leaning up against a tree in the woods on my grandparents' property. Cleaned that up and that was my first real gun.
Too true. In the 80s we'd have BB gun wars- jean jackets and shop glasses in a free-for-all shoot out (*1* pump maximum!) Childhood was nothing but danger. BB guns wars, bottle rocket wars, tennis ball cannons, improvised zip lines, throwing stars, butterfly knives, M-80's.
I'm a bit more responsible parent (a lot less absent for sure) so the daughters both got Red Rider BB guns at 7 and, upon passing hunter's ed (@11 & 12), take-down 10/22s. Now I hunt with the girls using ARs chambered in
Re:It's a normal part of childhood today (Score:4, Interesting)
Hell, weapons have been a part of my youth and I'm only 60. Got my first deer rifle at 11. Dad made it and my brother and I had to hit 9 of 10 poker chips at 250 yards. Bows, slingshots, knives,etc were common. I've got a great scar on both sides of my right hand where I missed catching an arrow shot straight up... We learned how to use and respect them early. All the pickups in my high school parking lot had long guns in them, rifles or shot guns depending on season. None of us ever shot each other. This was the late '70s. We scrapped over girls and stoopid stuff, bullied each other, but no one ever went and got a gun. I don't understand what has happened since then.
There were guns everywhere, like you said, and nobody ever thought of using one against another person.
What has happened since then is the devaluation of human life, the lack of discipline in the home and schools, and
My father is 65 and he used to take his hunting rifle to school when he was a boy and keep it in his locker because he had hunters safety course after classes.
This was allowed and nobody got hurt.
Well, flint knapping is fun. And when you are at a spear tip and break it during making it, making something else from the remains is just logical
On the other hand it is not hard to imagine that kids already where part of the workforce and worked in a pipelined manufactory. E.g. in setting in spear tips and arrow heads. That is done with a glue based birch tar, and then wrapping the part with warm strings drained in birch tar, or with wet leather ropes that shrink when drying.
Yes. But as in the animal kingdom, conspicuous coloration is a sign of aposematism [wikipedia.org].
Book quote for the season (Score:5, Funny)
Considering the season, perhaps a quote from The Hogfather (GNU Terry Pratchett) would be appropriate -
âoeYou can't give her that!' she screamed. 'It's not safe!'
IT'S A SWORD, said the Hogfather. THEY'RE NOT MEANT TO BE SAFE.
'She's a child!' shouted Crumley.
IT'S EDUCATIONAL.
'What if she cuts herself?'
THAT WILL BE AN IMPORTANT LESSON.â
What about the peaceful matriarchal prehistory? (Score:2)
Re: What about the peaceful matriarchal prehistory (Score:2)
Ever see a girl manipulate two guys into fighting?
And precisely because of an ancestral instinct to mate with the winner.
Yes, many times and I have also been the only sober person in a drunken bar fight. It really is like being Neo in the Matrix.
Other animals teach their young to hunt. (Score:3)
Modern humans that hunt often teach their children as well.
I'd be surprised if this was not also the case with prehistoric hominids.
Obvious? (Score:3)
Kids today (given the chance) will play with matches, knives, bb guns, bats, bow and arrow, etc. Why think it would be any different for our ancestors?
Why is this news? (Score:2)
To keep that skill, they used the best tools they had for years and started the hunting education early?
Like education today with reading, math, science, sport, art, languages
Not only in prehistoric times (Score:2)
I suppose that depends on the definition of "prehistoric". I certainly used to play with real weapons (and even make them) when I was a kid.
I suppose that depends on the definition of "prehistoric". I certainly used to play with real weapons (and even make them) when I was a kid.
Bet you rode dinosaurs, too.
The IBM 360 came later. I don't know about riding dinosaurs, but I certainly herded them
We rode the one at college occasionally. No faster way to warm up after walking through the snow than sit on top of the System 36.
I did not ride dinosaurs, and the only pony I tried, I jumped up from one side, and felt down the other, the pony did not bother. (Of course without saddle).
My weapons where real enough, though. Unless you think a spear with a glass tip made from a broken bear bottle, or glass - respectively pocket knife blade - tipped arrows are not real weapons. Rest assured: the pumpkins and other stuff I shot, disagrees: they are real.
Huh. If we wanted snacks in the summer we had to go pick mulberries or strawberries or steal cherries. I was catching perch and panfish for dinner when I was 8 or 9, and by the time I was 14 I could hunt rabbits and birds on my own (and that late only because it was illegal to do it earlier). I had to help butcher deer when I was 10 or 11, which was also when I started fishing for trout and salmon.
Just because you grew up eating plastic-wrapped pieces of cow doesn't mean that everyone did.
define 'child' (Score:2)
Are we talking about age 2; age 10; age 15 ? Male or female ? How dangerous is the particular environment in which they are living ?
Seems like very different rules would apply. Generally one must assume that the young must quickly learn survival strategies, including weapons. Most mammals undergo such training, why not humans?
Hell, there would have been weapons and tools laying around everywhere, there weren't any "spear safes" to lock them up in. First lesson: don't spear your little brother.
First lesson: Don't spear your NEXT little brother.
FTFY.
Actually it is: don't spear your older brother, as he is NEXT in linage.
FTFY
So was mine. (Score:2)
Scare Quotes? (Score:2)
What's with the scare quotes around normal? Is this to imply that the research was wrong or they were cherry-picking?
they didn't have guns (Score:2)
"Weapons" in this context means knives, swords and axes.
That means you can't put your finger in the wrong place and a piece of metal flies out at mach 3. It means if you put your finger in the wrong place, you cut yourself and that hurts but by the time you're big enough to swing that thing around dangerously, you've already cut yourself a few times and understood instinctively that it's a dangerous toy.
Yeah, that's why children are sent to school: The dishonesty of that phrase is mind-boggling. Childhood is about learning to fit in, by using the skills and tools that adults use: Be it cap/Nerf guns and tiny hammers, or crying-sound dolls and incandescent-light-bulb ovens. For most of history, children did not have rights and thus were forced to work from a young age, mainly in hunting, carting and sexual services. The jobs changed after industrialization but it was still sweat-shops and slavery. The
incalcuting [sic] murder long before they can drive a car
What do you think Hero stories were? The hero went and killed the enemies by whatever means the culture thought appropriate. The hero frequently then slaughtered the parents, wives, and children of the enemy as well and probably stole everything they had owned. Boys were expected to grow up to be heroes.
It's only the last couple of generations that people started to pretend that war, at any scale be it tribal or world-scale, is about anything but mass murder.
No kidding? (Score:2)
Of course they did, they do today. For instance, gun safety and hunter safety programs are common in schools, as are rifle and pistol teams. I was on the rifle team for a while when I was in junior high.
This is surprising? (Score:3)
They should have asked any DIY person who fixes things around the house and finds their kids wanting to "help" them, finding that they can't handle the 4-kilo power drill and give them a set of toy tools for Christmas.
Kids want to be like their parents. They see things they do and they want to do it too. You think that's a trait that developed in the last few thousand years? It's way more likely that this is how our species works, that kids see parents do something and that they want to copy it. Parents like it when their kids try to do what they know (or at least think) makes them successful, so they will try to give them what's needed to make the kids successful.
Is it me or is that obvious to anyone who has ever dealt with kids? Or at least was one at some point in time...
Why is this news? (Score:2)
From 0 - 6 a child is nursed. At 6 a child receives a name. From 6 - 12 a child learns the stone hammer and the spear. At 12 the child becomes a man. From 12 to 24 a man works to make a steady life for himself. From 24 to 48 a man makes a family. From 48 and on - assuming a man lives that long - a man goes into the jungle to live the hermit life and seek spiritual enlightenment.
This is the traditional path of life from ancient times. Why is it suddenly news?
Depended on the culture. Among the Inca the child was named at 2 years old (when it was deemed likely to survive), by 5 they had a job, by 8 or 9 they had responsibilities.
Another normal part: Imitating sexual behavior! (Score:2)
This is also almost corgotten nowadays: Nudity and sexuality were not taboos.
No sex with children, of course. But no problems with them seeing it either, because why would there?
There are still tribes out there, where a party consists of a big orgy in public in the village center. And the kids run around on the outskirts of that place, imitating the grown-ups with each other, as a form of playing.
Everyone used to bathe naked up until not that long ago.
Umm.... is there some hot new trend I'm unaware of?
Soldering and circuits (Score:2)
Well. If you go back in time enough... (Score:1)
... you probably hit a scenario:
- Tools Available: Rocks.
- Weapons Available: Rocks.
- Toys Available: Rocks.