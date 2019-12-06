Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Medicine

Anti-Vaxxer Arrested As Samoa Executes Mass-Vaccination Campaign To Stop Measles Outbreak (go.com) 211

Posted by BeauHD from the not-messing-around dept.
Koreantoast writes: The Samoan government arrested a prominent local anti-vaxxer who was attempting to disrupt a mass vaccination campaign to stop an ongoing measles epidemic. Edwin Tamasese was arrested and charged with incitement, facing up to two years in prison after attempting to dissuade people from participating in the mass vaccination campaign and encouraging unproven "alternative treatments" such as Vitamin C supplements and papaya leaf extract.

The small island nation of Samoa is currently battling a measles epidemic with over 2,000 infected and at least 63 confirmed deaths, mostly young children. Immunization rates dropped below 30% in the prior year following a medical scandal in 2018 when two nurses administering the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination incorrectly mixed muscle relaxant with the doses instead of water, resulting in two infant deaths. The nurses attempted to cover up their mistake and blame the vaccine, but they were caught, charged with manslaughter, and sentenced to five years in prison. Unfortunately, the damage was done, and anti-vaxxers exploited the tragedy to scare parents away from immunizing their children, leading to the current crisis. Last month, the Pacific island nation declared a state of emergency while it finalized plans for a compulsory measles vaccination program.

According to new data from the World Health Organization, measles infected nearly 10 million people in 2018 and killed 140,000, mostly children, as the number of cases around the world surged once again.

Anti-Vaxxer Arrested As Samoa Executes Mass-Vaccination Campaign To Stop Measles Outbreak More | Reply

Anti-Vaxxer Arrested As Samoa Executes Mass-Vaccination Campaign To Stop Measles Outbreak

Comments Filter:

  • Awesome! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bblb ( 5508872 ) on Friday December 06, 2019 @09:18PM (#59493742)

    Excellent... They need to start doing this here in the US!

  • I am glad they made finally made it illegal to spread the plague. We don't want your germs. We don't want you carrying it and spreading it.

  • EXCELLENT (Score:5, Informative)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Friday December 06, 2019 @09:35PM (#59493780)

    This is a good thing in my opinion.

    Purposely disseminating bullshit info like this that can cause harm on an epidemic-sized scale should be punished.

    And make no mistake: this is not a free speech issue, this is a public safety issue writ large.

  • Make this fuck-tard sit with children dying from the disease, caring for their basic needs like bathing and bedpans. Keep him gagged so he can't speak, though.

  • Like the majority of decisions in life it's not a decision of which one you like its decision of which one you hate less.

    • can't count on quarantine, some random infected can get on a train and sneeze all over the place. vaccination is the only way

Slashdot Top Deals

The only difference between a car salesman and a computer salesman is that the car salesman knows he's lying.

Close