Anti-Vaxxer Arrested As Samoa Executes Mass-Vaccination Campaign To Stop Measles Outbreak (go.com) 211
Koreantoast writes: The Samoan government arrested a prominent local anti-vaxxer who was attempting to disrupt a mass vaccination campaign to stop an ongoing measles epidemic. Edwin Tamasese was arrested and charged with incitement, facing up to two years in prison after attempting to dissuade people from participating in the mass vaccination campaign and encouraging unproven "alternative treatments" such as Vitamin C supplements and papaya leaf extract.
The small island nation of Samoa is currently battling a measles epidemic with over 2,000 infected and at least 63 confirmed deaths, mostly young children. Immunization rates dropped below 30% in the prior year following a medical scandal in 2018 when two nurses administering the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination incorrectly mixed muscle relaxant with the doses instead of water, resulting in two infant deaths. The nurses attempted to cover up their mistake and blame the vaccine, but they were caught, charged with manslaughter, and sentenced to five years in prison. Unfortunately, the damage was done, and anti-vaxxers exploited the tragedy to scare parents away from immunizing their children, leading to the current crisis. Last month, the Pacific island nation declared a state of emergency while it finalized plans for a compulsory measles vaccination program.
According to new data from the World Health Organization, measles infected nearly 10 million people in 2018 and killed 140,000, mostly children, as the number of cases around the world surged once again.
Excellent... They need to start doing this here in the US!
I am glad they made finally made it illegal to spread the plague. We don't want your germs. We don't want you carrying it and spreading it.
This is a good thing in my opinion.
Purposely disseminating bullshit info like this that can cause harm on an epidemic-sized scale should be punished.
And make no mistake: this is not a free speech issue, this is a public safety issue writ large.
This is not a matter of opinion. It is solid facts vs people who insist on being idiots and putting everyone else at risk.
Your rights end at someone else's body and not getting vaccinated - except if you are truly allergic, or have an immunity problem - puts others at risk.
It's also a lot better than spreading that disease to my next-door-neighbor's immunocompromised child. Does that child not deserve life too? Or does your need to not be slightly inconvenienced outweigh that?
You might also consider that if you don't immunise your child, and your child passes measles to the neighbour's child who dies because of your stupidity, your life and your child's life might not be safe.
bang your head on a wall a couple times, maybe the cogs in there become unstuck, because as it is, you make no sense.
this is not an issue of "freedom".
you have four people in a car with four steering wheels, one for each passenger. The direction the car takes is the average of the four inputs. Three of the four occupants see the road ahead clearly and steer the car correctly. The fourth occupant does not trust roads, does not even understand driving and frequently tries to steer the car off road. Sometimes his steering happens to coincide with the others'
the three other driver-passengers decide to force the fourth to steer where they tell him to.
the fourth now complains that it is their driving and nobody else has the right to interfere.
you're a bloody moron.
yes vaccines have a risk. If someone does not accept that risk, it is their right to refuse vaccination, but as it is, as the rest of us agree, you will have to leave. "we" want you away from us. Much like if you exercise your freedom to drive a car without brakes because there is a chance they might explode, we want you to drive somewhere that you will not encounter cars that do have brakes.
You do not have the right to take peoples agency over their own bodies away because you live in fear of what might happen if they don't do what you want.
Your right to spread infectious diseases ends at, oh no wait you don't have a right to do that. The problem with your simplistic views is that your actions affect other people and yet you are willing to allow a strong asymmetry. They're not allowed to infringe your bodily autonomy and force you to be vaccinated but you're allowed to be a disease carrier and
You do not have the right to take peoples agency over their own bodies away because you live in fear of what might happen if they don't do what you want.
We stop people doing all sorts of things that put others at risk. You're one evil sonofabitch for thinking you have a right to infringe the autonomy of other people by choosing to expose them to risk without their consent.
Cuts both ways, bro.
Okay, so you have established that your based your immoral decisions based on fear.
I don't cross the road on a red traffic light because of fear. Fear that I might be killed by a car whose driver has a red traffic light.
I don't rob banks out of fear. Fear that the police might arrest me and I go to jail.
I don't climb into a tiger's cage at the zoo out of fear that I might get eaten. I replace the motor oil in my car regularly out of fear that I'd break the engine and have an expensive repair. I pay the rent every month out of fear I'm thrown out and have to live in the street.
You're free to conduct studies. You're free to present your findings to the public.You are not free to shout fire in a movie theater. If your findings have been debunked by a preponderance of evidence then you will be told to stop fraudulently practicing medicine (which is what you're doing).
The same goes for Homeopaths and other phony pseudo science. You don't get to lie to p
By the same token, you saying that he must accept a risk so you don't have to accept a different risk, makes you evil.
More speech is the answer to bad speech, not arresting people that say things you disagree with or hate.
The problem is not that they are saying things that people disagree with them, the problem is that reality disagrees with them. People cannot make wise choices if they do not have the correct information and determining what is true and what is false can be difficult when both sides provide information that you are not qualified to interpret.
Ultimately, conspiracy theorists are only tolerated because what they say has no measurable impact on reality. However, anti-vaxxers promote disinformation that can h
There is a difference between opinions and proven science.
It amazes me that people constantly hold onto nasty & hypocritical double-standards. On one hand you have the "my body, my decision" pro-abortion crowd which also completely has the exact opposition position for vaccination. The same switcheroo happens in other areas.
The thing here is that, as an adult, I am capable of making case-by-case decisions about things instead of making giant blanket judgments and pretending that edge cases don't exist.
Vaccines are an undeniably good thing. They have saved the lives of countless millions of people. Negative side effects are so rare that they're not even worth considering. Everybody who is against getting vaccinated is bad at both science and statistics.
But one of the problems is that vaccines only work if everybody has them. Look up herd immunity. There are some people who can't, due to having compromised immune systems, being too young, or having allergic reactions. Every person who could be vaccinated but isn't is putting those peoples' lives at risk.
If you want to be a part of society, you have to make some concessions for the greater good. You can't run around the streets naked, you can't drive on a road without a license and registration, and you can't yell "fire" in a crowded theater, even though theoretically you could do these things without hurting other people. Because not getting vaccinated puts other peoples' lives at risk, you need it whether you like it or not, and if you don't like it, go live out in the wilderness somewhere so that other people never have to interact with you.
Ag-gag legislation and abortion rights are completely unrelated, and you're being disingenuous by attempting to deflect to them and force people to make blanket judgments.
You can't run around the streets naked,
Depends on the society. You can here (England). It's rather rare and if you sexalise it then you'll find yourself on the wrong side of the law, but simple nudity is legal. It is illegal in Scotland.
I do have a bit of a problem with naked cyclists though unless they change the saddle before they lock it up in a public bike rack, because ew.
They are not perfectly safe, if they were they would be OTC like Tylenol which actually kills more people than things we have vaccinations for!
That's quite a leap of logic there. It boggles my mind how you can make such a baseless assertion. There are reasons other than safety as to why vaccines need to be administered by trained health professionals and not Boris in the backalley. (Hint: location of injection site and depth are highly important with some vaccines, and not with others.)
This is simply a decision you have no right to make for other people.
Your "right" is nothing but a social construct. If that "right" harms enough other people, they will revoke your "right", by force if necessary.
Because if it is our body then I get a say in what you do with it
But vaccinations are not just about your body. You also don't have a right to put large amounts of alcohol in your body, and go drive around.
Here is the problem... the pro-vaxxers are just as religiously crazy as the anti-vaxxers.
You lost me. How are "pro-vaxxers" saying or doing anything that is "religiously crazy"?
They are not perfectly safe
Drinking water isn't perfectly safe. Getting a vaccine is much safer than not getting one, by many orders of magnitude, and more important is that you getting a vaccine is safer for all the other people you interact with who can't get one.
if they were they would be OTC like Tylenol which actually kills more people than things we have vaccinations for
They're not OTC because the specific dosage and how they're administered is important, and that should only be done by a professional who knows what they're doing. You are right that Tylenol is more dangerous than getting a vaccination and we have no problem with handing
Hmm. If something does go wrong, and the vaccine is mandatory to attend school, would it be justified to sue the government for pain and suffering, loss of future income, medical expenses, etc.?
The federal government already built in a provision for that instance, by creating a special court that addresses civil damages from a particular vaccination. The awards are usually generous, and arguably not fiscally discerning. Doesn't help much if that vaccine kills a qualified plaintiff, but that's generally why the federal gov't doesn't make vaccinations compulsory.
Sorry, âoeI have a religious beliefâ is not a blanket get out of jail free card (literally in this case). We as a tolerant society tolerate a number of religious beliefs. If you start killing women for not remaining covered though youâ(TM)ll see there are limits to tolerance. The people asking for forbearance of their religious beliefs arenâ(TM)t the ones who get to decide where that tolerance ends, the society doing the tolerating does.
This holds true for many things, including vacci
If you do not have a right to your own body then what are you? A slave. We should never be okay with the government deciding what can or cannot go into your body.
Your body can do whatever it wants. But the moment it starts emitting infectious diseases it becomes everyone else's problem.
I would be OK with allowing no vaccinations for infectious diseases. With one condition: if you do get an infectious disease then you are jailed for the same term as given out for aggravated assault with deadly weapons.
Re:EXCELLENT (Score:4, Insightful)
So does people eating poorly, consuming alcohol and driving, doing recreational drugs, and not maintaining their vehicles.
Eating poorly doesn't make you a problem for other people. And you might note that DUI, drugs and unmaintained vehicles are actual crimes, often with jail time attached.
Why can't you be okay with people having control over their own bodies?
Because you might infect ME. Mind you, I don't care if you want to skip tetanus shots and die in horrible pain with all muscles locked up. Your body, your problem.
So the moment I see you slip up and cause a near miss or risk to someone else and their lively hood, even when unintentional, you get the same treatment?
The moment I consciously make a decision that puts people in real danger - sure. And we're not talking about "minor slip ups" - refusal to vaccinate is a major, conscious decision.
And you might note that DUI, drugs and unmaintained vehicles are actual crimes, often with jail time attached.
But society enables those people to recklessly kill innocent victims by allowing alcohol to be sold. It could also be argued using that person's rationalizations that its permissible to imprison people taking narcotic medication because there is a risk they may improperly take the medication or become addicted and that makes them a hazard to other people.
But society enables those people to recklessly kill innocent victims by allowing alcohol to be sold.
It's really not complicated. At one end of the spectrum you ban absolutely everything. At the other end you ban absolutely nothing, making it legal to just spray bullets everywhere or carry rounds chunks of polonium as long as you manage to not kill or injure anyone.
Literally everything in between is a tradeoff.
Your post is nothing more than going OMG THERE ARE TRADEOFFS!!111one
No shit, sherlock! How the fuck
OK, that's fine. Anti-vaxxers don't have to be vaccinated.
Anyone who should be, but isn't vaccinated is not allowed in any public venue or any place where people gather. Furthermore, if someone who did come in contact with them contracts the disease, they can be sued, without the necessity to prove that the anti-vaxxer actually transmitted the disease.
Does this sound fair?
It's one thing to defend your right to control your own body, it's entirely another to put the rest of the population at risk.
It's one thing to defend your right to control your own body, it's entirely another to put the rest of the population at risk.
Then move to a socialist state like France, that makes you take off your religious garb when attending public school, because you could eventually become a threat to French society. You, nor society, have any unique right to arbitrarily determine how people should behave in order to live in society. That is how the Nazis believed their society should be regulated.
Why do you folks have such retarded logic? And guilty without proof and going so far as to say its not even necessary? What the fuck is wrong with you? And you wonder why the world is going to hell. You have lost your sanity!
You don't sound fair, you sound evil... can't you at least let them have a trial by sword you stupid barbarian?
Protip: Being sued doesn't necessarily imply a "guilty beyond reasonable doubt" threshold needs to be met. It could be a civil suit, which would be a "preponderance of the evidence" threshold. Sure, any likelihood of having to see jail time is heavily reduced, but instead we take your house, your car, and even the clothes off your back. How's that instead? Or are you just trying to be a pedant or a troll here?
I am a pro-vax parent but under no circumstances is it okay for this shit! More speech is the answer to bad speech, not arresting people that say things you disagree with or hate.
This is bullshit. Samoa has currently an acute health crisis. The time for speech is over. To someone shouting "Fire!" in a crowded theater, the answer is not more speech "There is no fire! Be calm!", but a punch to the mouth of the fire-shouter so he shuts up immediately. "More speech" is fine in public debate to decide policy, but Samoa can't debate policy right now but must currently fight a health crisis for lives. After the current crisis is dealt with, then they can let this guy out again and tell hi
It amazes me that people constantly hold onto nasty & hypocritical double-standards. On one hand you have the "my body, my decision" pro-abortion crowd which also completely has the exact opposition position for vaccination.
Your analogy only makes sense if a woman getting an abortion caused other women to spontaneously abort. It doesn't.
If you don't get vaccinated against measles, you can contract it and pass it on to others who for some reason could not be vaccinated (too young, suffering an immune deficiency, vaccine failed, etc).
Your rights end when they affect other peopleâ(TM)s rights, freedoms and security. Hundreds of years ago you would have been cast out of the village. This isnâ(TM)t really an option now - maybe we should imprison you in quarantine instead if youâ(TM)d rather not have the immunisation? If you donâ(TM)t give a shit about other peopleâ(TM)s rights, they will defend themselves. Bad luck for your. Your choice how that plays out, but immunisation looks like the better option.
Hundreds of years ago you would have been cast out of the village.
Two hundred years ago we might have shipped you to a tiny island in the South Sea. Today, the people on the tiny island in the South Sea probably should move you off the island straight into the South Sea, and see how long you can swim without vaccination.
I want you to tell all the people with ancestor slaves "Welcome to Society".
See how far that gets you. A persons own body is their domain, to lay claim to that, under the guise of your own protection, when they have done no wrong to you... that's vile, wrong, and evil.
A persons own body is their domain, to lay claim to that, under the guise of your own protection, when they have done no wrong to you... that's vile, wrong, and evil.
If you're walking around unvaccinated then you have done wrong to a lot of people.
Ever heard of eminent domain?
Well, not if you were a black person in certain American states up to 1865. I currently am a member of American society, and I have total rights to my own body, including not accepting medical treatment or vaccinations. (I am not claiming I am unvaccinated.)
Zero tolerance for this 'anti-vax' bullshit.
I say zero tolerance for fascists such as yourself.
They should do that here in the U.S. as well.
Currently, there are laws built into the Federal and State legal codes to address health crises as you are in inordinate panic about. The difference is they aren't enforced until there is a sufficient threat to society to permit such draconian measures to be enforced through the legal system. Meanwhile, we allow perhaps hundreds of people do die in this country due to choice of unvaccinated individuals, while allowing 33K./yr people to die by firearms or
Make this fuck-tard sit with children dying from the disease, caring for their basic needs like bathing and bedpans. Keep him gagged so he can't speak, though.
can't count on quarantine, some random infected can get on a train and sneeze all over the place. vaccination is the only way
Actually, as long as you can keep from getting injured, and as long as you can make you food and water safe, you can last a damn long time. Most of our mortality stems directly or indirectly from other human beings, things like this measles outbreak being a great example.
Colds, the flu, some kinds of pneumonia, norovirus, all those need carriers. By yourself you're probably going to never experience them, unless you've got some hiding out in you, waiting for when you get weak enough that they can take over.
Actually, as long as you can keep from getting injured, and as long as you can make you food and water safe,
But that's non-trivial. Both are often contaminated.
Colds, the flu, some kinds of pneumonia, norovirus, all those need carriers.
Yes, but you can get a flu from a bird.
Yes, it's far better to die from the less evolved disease organisms than the more evolved kind, amirite?
Obviously we need to ban antibiotics and all anti-flu measures. Let the pathogens evolve at their own leisurely rate!
"Won't someone think of the deadly diseases?"
You know who uses most antibiotics? US farmers. Which is a group that has to indicate their occupation when entering hospitals (at least in NL) because they have such high rates of untreatable infections and resistant bacteria. Putting all that stuff in cattle isn't very healthy - and neither is eating that meat.
But yeah, I second your motion.
You are, as usual, clueless.
World Health Organization [who.int]
"Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today."
yes, but getting a bit more of the right antibiotic than necessary doesn't promote resistance, it causes extermination. Underdosing selects for resistance.
Was your reply supposed to be to post #59493844, the parent comment? Because what that comment says is perfectly reasonable and you have not disputed any of it.
> Overuse of antibiotics isn't the problem. It is poor use of antibiotics. Giving antibiotics for colds.
Isn't that part of the definition of overuse of antibioltics?
People not taking the full course because they're dumb asses.
Recent research indicates that when it comes to antibiotic resistance, taking the full course is the wrong choice. It seems to cause less resistance if you stop sooner.
https://www.theguardian.com/so... [theguardian.com]
And who would be paying me?
I don't receive a dime from anyone. I do, however, get "retirement compensation", if that makes you feel more justified.
Idiocy is a dividend all its own.
That vaccines can work well to the point of eradicating a pathogen is shown in the cases of small pox or to a lesser extent polio. Do have now have to deal with some sort of super polio and super small pox that?
Measles also were on the way out. And their comeback is apparently not due to some accelerated evolution super measles, but because some people think they think some onesided facebook post is way smarter than empiric evidence that spans multiple decades.
Measles, no. So far anyway.
Polio, yes. [sciencedaily.com]
They do not talk about a link between vaccine and that mutation though. Mutations can happen for other reasons. And they're more likely to happen in populations with a low vaccination rate or improper vaccination.
And here is an important part they mention:
This also means that the virus can also only mutate while it i
Then I guess we should use vaccination just exactly the way we should use antibiotics. Not as a kinda-sorta-lets-maybe-do-something approach but one of hitting hard, fast and totally. In other words, vaccinate everyone and eliminate the disease for good.
Worked with others, why not this time?
It causes an economic toll, and preventing it costs much less than the work productivity loss (at least one week of work, usually). So vaccination helps the economic well being of the country too. Also, measles is deadly to some people.
Would you rather a one week vacation, or one week sick with measles?
It causes an economic toll, and preventing it costs much less than the work productivity loss (at least one week of work, usually). So vaccination helps the economic well being of the country too. Also, measles is deadly to some people.
Would you rather a one week vacation, or one week sick with measles?
One week sick? According to Wikipedia, measles typically takes 3 weeks to clear up. The WHO info in summary says of 10 million infected in 2018, 140,000 died -- that is a 1.4% overall mortality rate. (30% fatality rate in immunocompromised people) Add to that a 90% chance of infection if you've been in close proximity to a carrier without having been vaccinated, and it is mindbogglingly stupid not to vaccinate.
I am strongly pro-vaccine (more than you, trust me), but I have to point out that the 1.4% mortality rate is global. The rate in the US would be less because of superior palliative care.
Most people should not skip the MMR vaccine, measles is dangerous
.. but Rubella (google rubella babies) is the one that evokes the most fear out of the three that MMR protects against.
The rate in the US would be less because of superior palliative care.
According to the CDC 1 in 4 people in the USA end up in hospital when contracting measles. That same page also said 1 in 500 people die, 1 in 1000 people end up disabled due to brain swelling and 1 in 1000 people end up with hearing damage.
That is in the USA. The country with the self proclaimed best healthcare in the world.
Just because the figures aren't 1.4% doesn't make measles any better. Now on the flipside only 1 in 1000000 people suffer side effects from the vaccine and getting a needle in my arm won't bankrupt me, which you definitely can't say for certain with any hospitalisation in the USA.
The GP proposed an economic incentive, would you rather 1 week sick or 1 week on vacation. Why not talk dollars. Would you rather spend $15000 on a hospital stay or a 5-star European holiday?
I wonder if that's a function of the fact we have vaccinations, and thus only certain groups are vulnerable to the disease. I say this because growing up in Britain as a Gen X kid with measles being just another thing we got then, together with chickenpox et al, one in
I wonder if that's a function of the fact we have vaccinations, and thus only certain groups are vulnerable to the disease.
Possibly. I looked at the source of the statistics and they go b back 40 years: From the CDC pinkbook:
"Death from measles was reported in approximately 0.2% of the cases in the United States from 1985 through 1992. As with other complications of measles, the risk of death is highest among young children and adults. Pneumonia accounts for about 60% of deaths. The most common causes of death are pneumonia in children and acute encephalitis in adults."
This is all post vaccine availability time. So you may be r
It causes an economic toll, and preventing it costs much less than the work productivity loss (at least one week of work, usually). So vaccination helps the economic well being of the country too. Also, measles is deadly to some people.
Would you rather a one week vacation, or one week sick with measles?
It's not just that measles is a potentially deadly disease [vaxopedia.org]. Even if it doesn't actually kill you it suppresses your immune system for years afterwards. To quote from the linked article:
"And we now know that having a natural measles infection lowers your immunity and puts you at risk of dying from something else, even after you have recovered from your measles infection. That’s why mortality rates go down so much more than expected after measles vaccine programs are introduced in an area."
Don't worry you anti-vaxxer, your low IQ can be fixed with gene editing rather than eugenics. Also, you are clueless about how evolution works if you think selecting based on one characteristic is optimal. Survival of the fittest selecting on immunity is dumb, you could have individuals like Einstein or Usain Bolt born with reduced immunity still able to make better contributions to society than someone with reduced immunity -- a condition we can fix. Your low moral character though -- not sure how to heal
Do you have actual science behind your overpopulation claims?
Do we get to vote on this?
Wait, better not, the idiots outnumber us by now.
There is no population crisis. Two humans are enough to get jealous of each other and nuke the world.
We have enough resources to feed 100 billion humans
.. solar power and synthesized food would easily make that possible. A human only needs to eat on average 2000 calories .. one decently sized solar panel can provide three times that amount in a few hours. The energy can convert the elements from the air and into the same organic molecules that plants produce in their cells. Think of it as artificial photos
Fearmongering is how you get control over people. You don't get it by being intelligence and honest about things. Fear of the unknown is what drives people over the edge and allows them to submit to being dominated and controlled.
This is why everyone wanting power that does not have it... will create doomsday scenarios to make people fear and gain control. People already in power will create laws to generate that same fear to keep control of people they seek to maintain control over.
Tell ya what, how about I buy you a ticket to Samoa and you can go personally explain that to the grieving parents of the 60 kids who just died of measles?
Asshole.
The birth rate and infant mortality rate you mention are calculated over a whole year. The 60 victims are calculated from the start of this specific measles outbreak, meaning November... that's 60 deaths in about 30 days.
Furthermore, epidemics have this nasty tendency to escalate pretty quickly, meaning you really want to take drastic measures to stop them before the death toll gets out of hand. Think putting out the kitchen fire before it spreads enough to burn down your whole house, or even your whole damn town...
60 entirely preventable deaths is a huge fucking deal. By your logic only 50 people died in the Vegas shooting , so no biggie.
> Everyone's going to die of something anyway.
If you really feel that way, why not go beat the rush?
Everyone's going to die of something anyway.
You first! I'll just sit over here being happily immunized against measles.
Bart: We're all gonna die Lise.
Lisa: (angry) I meant soon.
Bart: *Sign* So did I.
Umm... yes it is. Of course it's not compared to the black death or smallpox, but compared to anything we currently consider the end of the world, it sure as fuck is one scary mofo of a disaese.
Remember the swine flu scare? Or N1H1 (or whatever that virus was called where we were close to a national emergency because someone in China sneezed)? Now imagine this being real. About 5-10% of those infected develop pneumonia. Roughly 1 in 1000 dies.
Remember the scares we went through at the beginning of this mill
"Polio, yes. Measles, no."
Because people are vaccinated. 2018 there were 33 Polio cases on the whole planet the whole year and nobody died.
Seems you are a child-cemetary-enthusiast, pardon, 'vaccine-sceptic'
It's odd there is still a measles outbreak as they have been regular inoculations since at least 1982.
In Western countries that's only because of shitstains like you.
MMR vaccination and autism
It is shocking to think that anybody could actually, seriously link to that "study". It was retracted a decade ago because the author was found guilty of deliberate fraud, falsification of data, ethical violations, and misrepresentations. Other studies have tried to replicate it and not a single other study has ever found a link between vaccines and autism. It is nowadays considered one of the most serious cases of fraud in the medical industry.
If you believe a single word of that paper, you're a crazy conspiracy theorist nutjob.
I usually start with the assumption that anyone posting with an id greater than 6,000,000 is a Russian troll.
5.9M is less than 6M. Do you have a degree in gender studies perchance ?
Did you just really call the parent stupid while mistaking his post ID for his UID? You sir just won the dumbest post on the internet award (and we're in a discussion with actual anti-vaxxers here).
You do realize you're citing someone who faked their research results? No other legitimate major or minor study was able to correlate their results with his study.
It's a combination of both, and it's cheaper to prevent the measles than to get hospital care to high standards.
Lol you linked to an anti vaxx website for scientific information.