Fatal Accident With Metal Straw Highlights a Risk

The disturbing death of a woman in Britain renewed a debate that has followed bans on plastic straws around the world. From a report: A British woman was impaled by a metal straw after falling at her home, a coroner said in an inquest this week that highlighted the potential dangers of metal straws. Such straws have surged in popularity as cities, states and even countries have banned single-use plastic straws. A British straw ban will go into effect in April, but the worldwide environmental push against single-use straws has encountered opposition from some caregivers and advocates for people with disabilities. They have voiced worries about the safety of rigid straws and the overall availability of straws for people who are unable to drink without them. [...] Many people with disabilities rely on straws to drink, Ms. Sauder said, but could have difficulties finding them in states and cities, such as California and Seattle, that have banned or restricted single-use straws.

Starbucks plans to eliminate its ubiquitous green plastic straws at 28,000 of its locations around the world in 2020. It's not easy being green for Starbucks, however. In 2016, the coffee chain recalled stainless steel straws sold at its shops because they posed an injury risk. At the time, Starbucks said it had received reports of three children in the United States and one in Canada who had been lacerated by the straws, which were sold with reusable beverage containers. Dentists say that improper use of metal or glass straws can also be bad for teeth. "Clearly, chewing on a metal or glass straw can be hazardous to your teeth and your health," said Dr. Timothy Chase of SmilesNY Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry in New York. "Just like we tell people not to chew on pens." Dr. Chase added that it's important to keep reusable straws clean to avoid infection-causing bacteria.

Fatal Accident With Metal Straw Highlights a Risk

  • Yes, they should definitely outlaw metal straws... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bensafrickingenius ( 828123 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:35PM (#58915478)
    And anything else that is rigid and might puncture your eye if you fell on it. So no pencils, for instance. Or pens. Let's see... No more chopsticks! Or forks, for that matter. Knives are right out...
    • You don't normally put or hold those things into your mouth as a course of their regular use and operation. They're also not normally carried around in containers which hold them upright and sticking up (and whose contents encourage you to try to keep it upright during the fall), perfect for puncturing anything that falls onto them. If you fall with a pencil in your hand or in a case, most of the time it'll get trapped sideways between your body and the ground, and do no harm.

      I've been trying to explai

      • You don't normally put or hold those things into your mouth as a course of their regular use and operation.

        It must be fun to watch you eat with a fork.

    • they're just trying to make people aware that they're dangerous. You don't run with scissors, right? Ok, I at least hope you don't....

  • Oh just use paper straws with resin tips (Score:4, Insightful)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:35PM (#58915480) Homepage Journal

    Generations used these successfully for years in many countries.

    Stop complaining and start doing.

    • or, oh.... I dunno... use straw?

      • In other news, Twizzlers are making a comeback.

      • Probably considered way too dangerous for the snowflake generation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        Actual straws are really quite inferior, but waxed paper straws are quite good, and, I guess if you want to use them with hot drinks, resin impregnated straws are justifiable.

        OTOH, if you want to turn the straw into a reed instrument, the kind of reed instrument you can make depends on the straw. Paper straws are better for double-reed instruments, and plastic straws are better for single reed. (My wife used to do this on occasion as a demonstration of frequency change with length. She'd play the instrum

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      Paper straws have an annoying tendency to start to soften and deform, essentially partially dissolving into the drink if they are sitting in liquid for more than about 15 minutes or so.

      Which might be acceptable in some contexts where you might expect to be through your drink quickly anyways. Not so great for others.

      I'll stick with metal, thanks. I'll admit it makes a bit of a taste difference, but not as much as the difference in taste as when the pulp from a paper straw starts to get leeched into y

      • Paper straws have an annoying tendency to start to soften and deform, essentially partially dissolving into the drink if they are sitting in liquid for more than about 15 minutes or so.

        Then stop dawdling.

    • Please no. Don't replace one single use piece of junk with another.

  • People don't matter (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:37PM (#58915490)

    Facts and where oven plastic comes from don't matter. Convenience doesn't matter. Human safety doesn't matter. Disabled people who need a straw to drink don't matter.

    Only vanity matters. The straw ban zealots only care about how they feel about themselves.

    • Only vanity matters. The straw ban zealots only care about how they feel about themselves.

      Yes because those poor disabled people are incredibly unsafely inconvenienced by paper straws.

      Maybe less angry ranting and more realising that the plastic ban has introduced many alternatives and the only reason metal is even mentioned here is because the free market chose this as a desirable option. Oh how inconvenienced I feel after I specifically and purposefully went out to buy one now that they are available.

      Now careful that you don't impale yourself on hyperbole. It's coming out of your mouth so thick

    • >"Facts [...] don't matter. [...] Only vanity matters. The straw ban zealots only care about how they feel about themselves."

      Bingo. Straws pose almost no waste problem in the USA, and almost none of them end up "harming wildlife" or "in the ocean". Those are problems from OTHER countries. A single disposable plastic food container (which aren't being banned) represent enough plastic to make hundreds of straws. Metal straws are cold, injurious, expensive, and inconvenient. Paper straws are soggy, sti

      • The only place it seems to make sense would be places that serve drinks in places where the plastic straws can easily get loose and cause problems. Places that serve drinks right on the beach or where people will take them on the beach is a good example. Disney originally only banned them in the Animal Kingdom park which makes sense but I wouldn't be surprised if they totally banned them just to preen about it.

      • It is virtue signaling to ban plastic straws.

        Well good job that you let us all know just how much you despise this for all the right reasons. Thankyou for signalling that, now we know you're the right kind of person.

        Focus on ACTUAL problems that MATTER,

        The problem with people like you is you will never accept anything if it's not instantly a perfect solution which solves all problems at once and doesn't inconvenience you even slightly in the process.

        The plastic bag charge and the straw bans were are good id

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        Metal straws are cold, injurious, expensive, and inconvenient.

        The first is not a problem when drinking cold fluids, the second and third are completely false in my experience. Only the fourth one is right on the money.

        It is virtue signaling to ban plastic straws.

        I usually try to have one or more reusable metal straws on me whenever I am out of the house not because I advocate for a plastic straw ban, but because the ban has already happened whether I like it or not, so I've adapted (because paper straw

    • > Only vanity matters. The straw ban zealots only care about how they feel about themselves.

      Oh get over yourself. People who want to ban single use plastics see things like a fish they caught has a stomach full of plastic debris and realize there's a problem. Straws are an easy thing to go after because there are alternatives. There's a fast food outlet literally 50 paces from the front door of my office building that switched to paper straws 6 months ago and they've had no problems. Everyone else ca

    • these are token gestures to environmentalists to distract from growing demands to take real action on climate change in the form of a Green New Deal. Most of the damage done is by large corporations to save a buck and to avoid paying the taxes needed to build the infrastructure to address climate change. Crap like plastic bans keeps the libs buys and keeps you and me arguing over them while the world burns.

      I'll give you this, some of the rank and file on the left fall for it though, which is embarrassin

      • From one of the originators of the Green New Deal [washingtonpost.com]:

        Chakrabarti had an unexpected disclosure. “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Ricketts greeted this startling notion with an attentive poker face. “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti continued. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

        So it's only about climate because they

      • these are token gestures to environmentalists to distract from growing demands to take real action

        Yup, we get toilets that don't flush turds, washing machines that don't get clothes clean, air conditioners/refrigerators [coolingpost.com] that can catch fire [youtube.com], and now straws that can fucking kill you.

        The flammable refrigerants is a big pet peeve of mine, since it's a perfect example of virtue signaling and making the little guy suffer, while big industries continue to belch out CO2 with reckless abandon.

  • How about ban plastic lids? (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:42PM (#58915526)
    There's far more plastic in the lid than the straw. We need to get rid of the lids, too. I guess they can make metal lids, they wouldn't be too dangerous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      Are you kidding. Havn't you seen Kung Fu movies where they throw metal stars. Metal lids would be perfect for throwing at necks

  • Or use a straw made from something else (Score:5, Informative)

    by jeff4747 ( 256583 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:48PM (#58915566)

    There's paper-based ones and silicone-based ones. Or reusable plastic ones. Single-use plastic and metal are not the only options.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Paper based is useless in mass distribution, it's a petri-dish whenever a mouse or bug pees or poops on it or a raise in moisture or change in temperature happens during shipping.

      People mandating these solutions really haven't ever worked in the restaurant suppliers industry. These things have to be treated as another food product if they are biodegradable which makes them much more expensive and energy intensive. The restaurant industry throws massive amounts of food out simply because they are transported

      • Paper based is useless in mass distribution, it's a petri-dish whenever a mouse or bug pees or poops on it or a raise in moisture or change in temperature happens during shipping.

        If only there was some way to wrap it in a protective covering like we do with single-use plastic straws.

        Also, they aren't nearly as moisture and temperature sensitive as you claim, or they'd disintegrate in people's drinks.

      • Paper based is useless in mass distribution

        Except for that you are disagreeing with reality. Paper straws are already mass distributed. A search for "paper straws wholesale" threw up hundreds of hits. Without much more effort I could find places where the minimum order was 1,000,000 units.

    • Straws are organic. It's why it's called a straw in the first place.

      https://laidbackgardener.blog/... [laidbackgardener.blog]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      There are also plastic ones. There's zero effect on the ocean when you don't dump them in the ocean.

  • TFA does not mention any specific obstacle for the victim to drink from a glass without a straw. Thus the most simple solution to me seems to just not use one, if considered a risk.

    • Answer is : be able to drink while walking.

      Which is not needed, nor good, but happens to be a big part of the American way of life. People want to always drink and eat at any time of the day that suits them instead of taking a break and sit down.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ffkom ( 3519199 )
        Most people I know are very able to drink from a glass, a cup or a bottle while they walk - without requiring a straw. Happens like all the time in offices, public places, at parties...

      • >"Answer is : be able to drink while walking. "

        Or driving. Or any other activity. Or just the convenience of drinking a cold drink without fighting the ice in your face or the risk of spilling it all over yourself.

        Solution: If you don't want to use a plastic straw... DON'T! There, you "saved the world" and without trying to ban it from anyone else. Don't buy them, don't request them, don't grab them.... it is your choice. I have yet to be ANYWHERE where a plastic straw was *compulsory*.

        • Didn't say anything different. It's convenience versus pollution. The reason people want to ban it is because otherwise convenience wins and in no time everyone uses them.

          The problem is people getting used to it. In the US people are so used to it that they take a plastic cup with a plastic cover with a plastic straw even when they don't need it, because ... why not, and maybe they'll finish their drink walking back to their office. In the EU the practice is much less the norm and maybe the idea is to ban

          • >"The problem is people getting used to it. In the US people are so used to it that they take a plastic cup with a plastic cover with a plastic straw even when they don't need it, because ... why not, and maybe they'll finish their drink walking back to their office. In the EU the practice is much less the norm and maybe the idea is to ban it before it spreads too much."

            In a free society, we should stress education and information; responsibility and informed choice. Not just banning stuff.

            >"I don't

            • I guess you understand the value of laws and why making e.g. stealing from others illegal (instead of just teaching them that stealing hurts others) is needed.

              Your opinion on this matter boils down to the fact that :

              • This is annoying your every day habits.
              • You have the impression that this decision is taken by a few people at the top who don't represent what people want, or are just taking the wrong decision.

              This would need to be supported by more than "let me pollute the planet like I want to". For exam

              • >"But just saying "laws are bad because they are reducing my liberty" makes no sense"

                Agreed, but I didn't say that. What I said was:

                "If society has degraded to a point where anything people shouldn't do must be "illegal", then we really are in trouble."

                >"unless you are supporting anarchy (which can be fine -- just be clear with that)."

                Of course not. What I am saying is that we should not and need not legislate every little aspect of people's lives. That doesn't mean anarchy. When people can't be e

  • In Argentina we use them since a century ago (Score:3, Informative)

    by fabiomb ( 5315421 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:52PM (#58915610)
    I'm from Argentina, but what i'm going to say applies for Uruguay, Paraguay and southern Brazil: we've using metal straws since a century ago and WE DON'T HAVE A SINGLE DEATH in all our mate's drinking life. Yes, we drink "mate" every day, million of mates, people and not a single death caused by a metal straw. We drink it like tea or coffee, every day, thousands of "mates" and not a single casualty, so, no, is not an issue, just try not to land with your face over a metal rod because is not relevant if it was for drink or whatever, you usually don't land your face against metal pointing stuff in your life. Is like a hammer, you can crush a head with it, but it needs an idiot handling a hammer to a head to reach that ending. It's not a risk the metal straw, the risk is stupid or very unlucky people, too bad for the lady, but c'mon! really? next headline probably will be about a guy who ended with a metal straw in the opposite side because he sit on one. [sorry for my really ugly english]
    • I'm sorry friend but I must point out that the practice of drinking hot "mate" through a metal straw carries its own serious medical complications, namely, esophageal cancer:

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19695149 [nih.gov]

      The cancer most frequently mentioned in association with hot mate with bombilla (drunk through a metal straw) was the esophagus.
      ...
      No increased risk was associated with cold mate beverages.

      Though the culprit in this case is the hot liquid splashing against the esophageal tissue, not the

  • the whole metal straw thing (Score:5, Informative)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @03:55PM (#58915648) Journal

    ...this is going to be the pet-rock moment of 2019, where future generations are going to look back and wonder: "what the FUCK were they thinking?"

    Seriously, waste from this sort of plastic from industrialized western nations is VASTLY outstripped by the microplastics pouring out of our wastewater from washing clothes and from tires on roadways:

    The largest proportion of these particles stem from the laundering of synthetic textiles and from the abrasion of tyres while driving. ....
    As shown in Figure 4 for the central scenario, close to two-thirds (63.1%) of the releases are due to first the laundry of synthetic textiles (34.8%), and second to the erosion of tyres while driving (28.3%). ...
    The third important contribution (24.2%) is the source City Dust .... F

    So as a first-pass estimate, nearly 90% of microplastics come from those 3 aggregated sources. LOL "straws"

    Source:
    https://storyofstuff.org/wp-co... [storyofstuff.org]

    The idea that carrying around a stupid metal tube to feebly virtue-signal your eco-consciousness while you suck your $8 mocha latte smoothie is so fantastically ironic it beggars belief.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ffkom ( 3519199 )
      I wonder why so many people like clothes made from plastic. Cotton feels better, is even cheaper, and isn't quite as "sweaty". To me it is not any hardship to use cotton almost exclusively (and the few pieces of rain-protecting clothes I own need washing very seldom).

      • >"I wonder why so many people like clothes made from plastic."

        Because clothes that contain plastic last much, much longer and cost less.

        >"Cotton feels better, is even cheaper, and isn't quite as "sweaty". To me it is not any hardship to use cotton almost exclusively (and the few pieces of rain-protecting clothes I own need washing very seldom)."

        Cotton also wrinkles horribly. There is a reason that cotton BLENDS (with plastic) are so popular- they are comfortable, have exceptional strength, resist wri

    • Seriously, waste from this sort of plastic from industrialized western nations is VASTLY outstripped by the microplastics pouring out of our wastewater from washing clothes and from tires

      Yeah exactly. If we can't start tackling the problem in a sorted list based on amount rather than in an easy to achieve low hanging fruit manner we shouldn't do anything at all!

      LOL "straws"

      Laughing at attempts to make improvements through an easy to change wasteful practice simply because it isn't the biggest source of a problem makes you look like a dick.

      The idea that carrying around a stupid metal tube

      You're an idiot if you think that's what people are doing.

    • > Seriously, waste from this sort of plastic from industrialized western nations is VASTLY outstripped by the microplastics pouring out of our wastewater from washing clothes and from tires on roadways:

      I see, you're one of the "this doesn't fix it all, so let's not do anything" types.

      If you got cancer and the chemo/radiation treatment only had a 20% chance of a full cure would you just throw up your hands and say "Well, that's pointless. Guess I'll just die, never mind" ?

    • Oh this is a rant on this retarded plastic straw ban!
      The whole plastic-straw ban is a dumb idea and the followers and religious supporters of this idea are even dumber.
      I have dozens of pictures of garbage washed up along numerous beaches in the morning and I have yet to see one-single-straw. I'm looking at the pics now now and most of the plastic garbage is bottles, bottle caps, what looks like toothpaste tubes or makeup bottles, plastic wrapping, those mini-hangs that stores use to hand items on the rack,

    • this whole thing is a distraction from attempts to make real, substantive changes to affect climate change, e.g. the Green New Deal and the like. It lets right wing Democrats act like they're doing something while soaking up corporate cash and preparing for a run at higher office.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by alexhs ( 877055 )

      Thanks for the interesting link, but that document doesn't support your point.

      Primary microplastics make up between 15% and 31% of all the microplastics (section 4.1). Figures 3 and 10 also show that secondary microplastics constitutes a bigger share of all the microplastics released in the ocean and the environment in general.

  • Plastic straws are cheap for a reason, they cost 15kJ to produce and maybe twice that to recycle.

    A metal straw costs 2000kJ or more to produce, cleaning it costs at least 100-500kJ if you can batch them in a dishwasher and you should actually autoclave them to make sure they're safe to use in restaurant settings.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      Considering how many metal straws you could probably do in a dishwasher at once, I think your estimate on how much it costs to clean each one is too large by about an order of magnitude.

    • and you should actually autoclave them to make sure they're safe to use in restaurant settings.

      I've got some bad news about everything else they put on your table in restaurants....

  • Wait, are you saying that knee-jerk solutions won't actually address systemic problems and will only cause unanticipated downstream consequences?

    Ehhhh, not sure we can work with that. Howsabout we just pass some more knee-jerk measures to to fix those consequences whenever they crop up?

    I think that will make everyone happier in the end.

  • Happened to a friend of mine when I was a kid. It didn't kill him, but it easily could have.

  • Loved watch the liquid do loop-d-loops through the straw on the way up.
    • Plus if you fall on your face those loops will impede the depth of impalement. Oh that's right, silly straws won't be useful made of metal until we get translucent alumin(i)um.

      Ahh, we'll just call them metal safety straws..

  • It's the only way to be sure.

  • The nanny state will soon require safety goggle when using a metal straw. We have to think of the children, and the elderly who are prone to falling.

  • You babies (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @05:03PM (#58916170) Journal

    Worried about some little metal straw. You gotta learn to live like this couple from Oklahoma, who were recently arrested while driving in a stolen car with an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe bourbon, a gun, a rattlesnake, and a canister of uranium.

    I mean, who wants to live forever, right?

  • Sippy cups for everyone!

    I don't drink with straws at all and don't really understand why normally abled people would need them. If you're not in your car, drink from an open cup without a straw. If you're in your car, use something like a reusable coffee cup that has a cover. If you skip the straw, you can also skip the plastic cover that goes on the cup.

    Single use plastics are insane. We have to come up with a better way to do what single use plastics are doing for us now..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      If you're not in your car, drink from an open cup without a straw.

      Easier said than done if you happen to be walking at the time.

      The liquid will slosh back and forth, and if you have the cup tipped more than just the tiniest bit just so that you can actually drink the contents, there is a every chance of spilling it.

      Of course, a cover like what you mentioned above solves the issue.

      But so does a straw.

  • So far, how many people have been killed as a result of metal straws replacing plastic?

    How many have been killed by guns (or by bullets or by being pistol-whipped with a gun, etc.)?

    We’re going to make wide sweeping decisions based on ONE accident, involving ONE person?!? Seriously?

    How many more people have died because they had STAIRS in their houses? Cats? Dogs? Electricity? Flammable GAS? Snakes?

    This is a non-story.

  • Whenever you stack a dishwasher, point all the cutlery down inside the cutlery basket. It's *so* easy to trip over/onto the door and you'll impale yourself or someone else. Much more dangerous and responsible for more deaths/injuries than a single freak metal straw.

    Kids too... they run round the kitchen without looking, trip face-first into the upturned cutlery. You can still lose an eye but at least you're unlikely to die landing on the back blunt end of a fork.

  • I'd suggest getting a nice 30 oz Yeti or (in my cheap ass case a wally world knock off with a replacement slider lid and handle) and bring it with you, then you don't need to worry about straws at all, (unless you're one of the aforementioned folks who have some sort of physical limitation that requires a straw, in which case, get the lid, with the straw.... You get whatever drink, pour it into your cup and off you go, problem solved....

  • That really sucks.

