German Scientists Say Spinach Should Be Banned In Sports (cnn.com) 162
Thelasko quotes a surprising CNN story about spinach: A study released by Freie Universitat Berlin suggests that ecdysterone, a chemical found in the leafy green vegetable, has a similar effect to steroids and should be added to the list of substances banned in sport, CNN affiliate RTL reported.
The researchers ran a study involving 46 athletes who trained three times per week for 10 weeks. Some were given ecdysterone and others a placebo. Those who took ecdysterone saw their performance improve by three times as much as those who did not...
Co-author Francesco Botre, director of the Italian anti-doping agency (FMSI), told CNN that the team are now investigating ways to test for ecdysterone. Anti-doping agencies are currently not allowed to test for ecdysterone because it isn't on the list of banned substances, he explained. This, combined with its greater than expected effect on performance, is a worry. "It's very powerful because it's invisible," said Botre. "It's not on the list."
Meat, water, fat, vegetables, carbs
Why does it even matter to stop cheating in sports?
Even as an accomplished competitive athlete, I know that ultimately the outcome of any sporting match is quite irrelevant.
Yeah, it may have some financial impact on the athletes, any team involved, and advertisers, but that's about it.
Even those who follow sports religiously often couldn't tell you who was the champ 3 seasons or competitions ago.
Let the athletes cheat. Let them do weird things to their bodies. Let them turn themselves into monsters. It will
At the highest level of sports it is genetic freaks who are extreme outliers from ordinary human anatomy. Which is okay. Freaks are alright people, too.
whynotboth.jpg
I was always suspicious of Popeye.
He offers as an argument in defense of the ban of steroids that in the black market they can be of unknown quality. Sad to say, I've seen this used numerous times to defend the War on Drugs.
All drug Olympics... Was a thing on Saturday night live years ago. You should watch it.
Re:Why does sports cheating even matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem with the "let athletes take any drugs they want" is that it won't be limited to those on the Olympics. Sure, I can see how somebody can think that ruining their kidneys or dying of a heart attack at 40 is a reasonable price to pay for getting a gold medal. But it won't be like that.
To really get to that point you have to start to compete much earlier. That means that anyone wanting to be Olympics material would need to start taking all those drugs, too. Then behind every athlete that put up some amazing performance at the Olympics there would be thousands of failed contenders who ruined their bodies and lives and got nothing for it. No fame, no money, just a broken body, nothing to show for it, and probably not much prospects going forward because if you screw yourself up badly enough, it can make completely non-sports related jobs difficult as well.
That's right. This is such crap science. Subjects should have been tested with spinach, not "Mystery Aid X" directly. So what if it's in spinach, there might be other things there that severely limit its efficacy. But don't let that get in the way of chasing easy research cash.
Re:Also recommended for banning (Score:4, Interesting)
That's right. This is such crap science. Subjects should have been tested with spinach, not "Mystery Aid X" directly. So what if it's in spinach, there might be other things there that severely limit its efficacy. But don't let that get in the way of chasing easy research cash.
The only reason to ban spinach is if it causes harm, not because it provides an advantage. Foods higher in protein help you rebuild your muscles faster, because that protein is what makes up the muscle, allowing you to recover faster from overwork or injury than you would from a low-protein diet. But no one is outlawing protein either, or workout shakes, or whey...
All vitamins and minerals should be banned. And water. Or any water-like substance, as we know that hydration can lead to improved performance. And food!!! Obviously, those who eat are going to have better performance than those who do not eat.
Exactly, just ban everything.
There, problem solved.
:-)
And an anchor tattoo on your bicep.
Better yet, just don't ban or test for anything. Acknowledge athletes as being what they truly are: entertainers. Do we judge, suspend and ban other entertainers for substance use, or even abuse? Not unless they go full Lindsay Lohan, we don't. There's no post-Grammy-awards drug test where if Lady Gaga tests positive for pot, she gets her award taken away. There's no pre-or mid-tour drug test where if Keith Richards tests positive for being Keith Richards, he's suspended from the Rolling Stones' next
I disagree (Score:5, Funny)
Sincerely,
Popeye
Because I yam what I yam, Iâ(TM)m Popeye the sailor man.
FTFY
Popeye, you failed to be anonymous.
;)
Nice post!!
Bluto is lobbying against it, and he has deeper pockets.
Maybe he's Popeye Doyle...
But they're easy opponents. (Score:5, Funny)
German Scientists Say Spinach Should Be Banned In Sports
I like playing against spinach in most sports. While they're often crunchy, they're also soft and easily defeated.
Or did you mean "eating spinach"?
I don't see how you can eat spinach with your mouth guard in.
Performance-enhancing exercise should be banned in (Score:3)
Athletes who spends hours in the gym stretching, lifting weights, etc., see their performance increase far more than those who watch TV and play with their phones all day. Anti-doping agencies need the authority to ban these so-called "training" practices.
POPEYE WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG (Score:5, Funny)
Eat your spinach.
This should have been the article title
Or "I Yam What I Ban'
Re:POPEYE WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:POPEYE WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG (Score:5, Insightful)
To be fair, that Bluto guy was clearly jacking up too. 'Roid rage if very I've seen it.
At least Popeye's was organic.
To be fair, that Bluto guy was clearly jacking up too. 'Roid rage if very I've seen it.
And let's not get started about Olive Oyl's obvious eating disorder. Someone get that woman a sandwich.
Why a Sandwich? She's been getting sausage from Popeye for years.
Wimpy was the one who had his act together. Mooching off everybody to get a hamburger today and all.
The Sea Hag blew a might wind...
I think if you re-read the article, you'll note that they never said they wanted to ban spinach. To me, it looks like they only want to ban supplements containing high levels of one specific chemical substance contained in spinach. Eating normal amounts of spinach as part of a normal diet should be OK.
Yeah not surprising CNN and by extension Slashdot (which does no editing at all) would get it wrong.
Eating normal amounts of spinach as part of a normal diet should be OK.
Hopefully, nobody will be tempted to eat excessive amounts of spinach to boost performance. Since it has one of the highest concentrations of oxalic acid for a food, they could end up shredding their kidneys.
Just cook it with baking soda.
OK... I'm no biochemist, but i presume that would just convert the oxalic acid to sodium oxalate, which according to Wikipedia is just as toxic as all the other oxalates.
I think if you re-read the article, you'll note that they never said they wanted to ban spinach. To me, it looks like they only want to ban supplements containing high levels of one specific chemical substance contained in spinach. Eating normal amounts of spinach as part of a normal diet should be OK.
Yeah, ends up the same thing. We have the same problem with other foods, any foods that contains things that could be abused as performance boosting is banned. They already can't eat anything with poppy seeds or drink anything with caffeine.
Remember the tests are very sensitive in order to test if you used the drugs while training and not just while competing.
Next thing you know ... (Score:2)
German scientists will want to ban bacteria [slashdot.org] too.
what silliness is this (Score:2)
a good healthy vegetable that any athlete can eat has beneficial properties --> we must ban it
or, all athletes could choose to eat a healthy diet including dark green veggies which includes spinach.
geez... I think these German scientists should be made the receivers in a german shit eating porn as punishment
So what you're basically saying is WOOOSH
I yam what I yam and tha's all what I yam." (Score:5, Funny)
It shouldn't be necessary to test for this supplement, since the unusally large forearms will be a dead giveaway.
Also causes temporary swelling of the biceps with the appearance of animated tattoos just after dosing.
Follow the money (Score:5, Funny)
Who funded this study?
No surprise here: It was Bluto.
The only spinach Bluto is interested in is if it has Olive Oyl on top.
;)
Past time to allow full "engineering" into competi (Score:1)
It is past the time to allow full "engineering" into the competition. We have arguments over what is male or female, what is an enhancement. Now they seem to be getting to banning common food items. Athletes sleep in higher oxygenation atmospheres, bank their own blood and many other things.
We have admitted that this is the Anthropocene and that the world is heavily influenced by people.We are past the point where survival of fittest plays into our evolution but are rather fully supported by our intellect i
Old news .. (Score:2)
We knew this all along. Ask this guy [youtube.com]
... And more proof here [youtube.com].
Of for f*'s sake (Score:5, Insightful)
Mod parent up.
Nothing in the article says that spinach on its own gives super powers like Popeye.
Prior research (2015) by the same authors discussed the anabolic properties of ecdysterone [nih.gov].
The latest paper is about detecting ecdysterone's metabolites in urine, to prevent its use as a performance enhancing drug. And the research was sponsored by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).
Here is the summary [biorxiv.org], and the full paper as a PDF [biorxiv.org].
Also of relevance, how much ecdysterone is in spinach? Not that much - according to this article, you'd have to eat 8.8lbs of spinach to get the dosage used in the test:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/vb9nnm/scientists-say-chemical-found-in-spinach-is-basically-a-steroid-should-be-banned-for-athletes [vice.com]
Ugh..stupid headlines.
I agree that spinach should not be banned. Same with other plants, like poppy straw tea or coca tea or Mormon tea or sugar cane juice. I'm not kidding - just what is performance enhancing? Does exercise count? Next they'll ban coaches that are too motivational. Draw your own line.
How about ??? (Score:2)
They should ban the she males who compete against proper women because they can't compete against proper men ? I don't really care about your choice of sexual partners or your identity but crossing the admittedly blurry gender lines for the point of competition is underhanded. In my opinion professional sports competitors should be able to take whatever they want in the pursuit of their 'craft'. Unfortunately that would trickle down to the college level, in order to be competitive, and that would then do th
Male, Female, Unlimited classes? (Score:1)
You could even have the unlimited classes tiered based on qualifying performance. Find out where there are sigificant dropoffs in the contestants times/distances/etc and split the groups up based off of it. Have a fully unlimited group at the top anyone can join without qualifying, and have the restrictions get tighter for the lower ranking groups so they are more competitive.
There you go, now we have gender based competitions, as well as a non-binary solution for everyone else that provides multiple places
and pot should be legal in sports as well (Score:2)
and pot should be legal in sports as well
Count Chockula and I agree.
This is SEVEN BOXES OF SPINACH A DAY (or a half?) (Score:2)
The paper itself [researchgate.net] isn't terribly novel; here's a similar study from 2012 with similar results [researchgate.net].
The supplements used in this study were labeled* as 100mg of ecdysterone, which can be obtained by eating 1kg (2.2lbs, seven 5oz boxes) of spinach a day.
* However, the study also states that they measured only 6mg in the over-the-counter supplements they were using. (It's ambiguous from the writeup, but) assuming the study actually tested only 6mg daily, that reduces the spinach equivalent to just half a box of
usual hyperbole headline (Score:2, Interesting)
A little searching revealed that the athletes were given ecdysterone capsules with a potency equal to consuming around 4kg of spinach a day. So yeah good luck doing that without capsules. Essentially no one is lookng at banning spinach. fuck these stupid journalists.
Art Becomes Reality (Score:1)
I totally agree! Ban all healthy food! (Score:2)
I can't find it right now, but I'm pretty sure I read a study about how athletes with diets high in bacon and doughnuts performed poorly against those with pretty much any other diet. Therefore, to maintain equality in sports, all athletes should be required to subsist on a high-fat, high-sugar diet. Also, lots of pre-packaged chips.
It's only fair.
I don't think this works how you think this works. (Score:1)
But what is apparently allowed is (Score:2, Insightful)
. transgender males competing with females and breaking their skulls.
A surprising number of people are perfectly fine with misogyny. I always amazes me the number of people who will throw away rights and protections for women on the slightest pretext, even purely invented ones.
I came for the Popeye jokes (Score:2)
But there is more substance in the topic. You can't prove a negative, and there are an infinite number of possible organic substances that have never been tested (or that could be synthesized for testing) that might have positive effects on athletic performances. The approach of listing the bad ones is fundamentally doomed to failure. No matter how many negative test results you have, you might be missing a crucial positive result that you didn't test for.
Only solution approach I can come up with is a speci
. what is sports ? (Score:2)
Ask any 10 year old 'what is sports?' The answer will be about going out there and doing something invigorating with a ball or a puck among friends and neighbors. Ask an adult 'what is sports?' and the answer will be about sitting on a couch with beer & chips in front of a television. What's wrong with this picture?
It's about money. Sports for grownups is a billion dollar entertainment industry, no better or worse than Hollywood. It plays on the vicarious feeling that watching grownups chasing a ball ar
So, Popeye the Sailor Man was on to something (Score:1)
But how many of you are old enough to even know who Popeye is?
conflicting past study (Score:1)