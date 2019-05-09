A War is Brewing Over Lithium Mining at the Edge of Death Valley (latimes.com) 155
An anonymous reader shares a report: A small Cessna soared high above the Mojave Desert recently, its engine growling in the choppy morning air. As the aircraft skirted the mountains on the edge of Death Valley National Park, a clutch of passengers and environmentalists peered intently at a broiling salt flat thousands of feet below. The desolate beauty of the Panamint Valley has long drawn all manner of naturalists, adventurers and social outcasts -- including Charles Manson -- off-road vehicle riders and top gun fighter pilots who blast overhead in simulated dogfights.
Now this prehistoric lake bed is shaping up to be an unlikely battleground between environmentalists and battery technologists who believe the area might hold the key to a carbon-free future. Recently, the Australia-based firm Battery Mineral Resources asked the federal government for permission to drill four exploratory wells to see if the hot, salty brine beneath the valley floor contains economically viable concentrations of lithium. The soft, silvery-white metal is a key component of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and is crucial to the production of electric and hybrid vehicles.
The drilling request has generated strong opposition from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and the Defenders of Wildlife, who say the drilling project would be an initial step toward the creation of a full-scale lithium mining operation. They say lithium extraction would bring industrial sprawl, large and unsightly drying ponds and threaten a fragile ecosystem that supports Nelson's bighorn sheep, desert tortoises and the Panamint alligator lizard, among other species.
What's next, we need to protect Hell?
Well, it does look like Hell is already in danger of losing it's rafting business [gotohellmi.com]
Is this because Hell is about to freeze over?
It does every year, just like the rest of Michigan.
Do you believe that Greenland is green as well? Death Valley is very far from dead, it's just a name.
Death Valley is very far from dead, it's just a name.
So rename it "Mostly Dead Valley", problem solved.
Panamint Valley isn't Death Valley. It's near by, but the geology isn't as interesting, and the views aren't as good. But it's still a step up from the Mojave Desert or Nevada in terms of scenic-ness.
Well, yes. Deserts can be beautiful. However, this really comes down to hypocrisy: environmentalists who are all for batteries and renewable energy, just as long as you go dig up somebody else's back yard. Worse, environmentalists generally have absolutely zero clue about how things actually work. Show this picture [interestin...eering.com] to an environmentalist - they'll start drooling. Meanwhile, anyone with a microscopic clue will laugh at the idiocy. But that's the thing: clueless people think that electricity magically comes o
If anyone should be for lithium mining it's you.
Because you're clearly not taking enough of it.
Wrong valley. The DWP fucked the Owens Valley, which is on the eastern side of the Sierra.
On one hand: A potential for a carbon-free future where this area may not survive, but others will thanks to the development of this area.
On the other hand: If we don't get climate change under control, *nothing*, including this area, will survive.
Tough choices to make...
And the population decline will decrease a lot of economic activity. Positive feedback loop, problem solved!
People have been saying that at least since the 1950's and 60's. Things have improved since. We can develop technology that may eventually allow humankind to survive, or we can sit here, regress and die.
On one hand: A potential for a carbon-free future where this area may not survive, but others will thanks to the development of this area.
On the other hand:
A small Cessna soared high above the Mojave Desert recently, its engine growling in the choppy morning air.
How carbon-free are these "environmentalists" being by flying around in a Cessna burning gasoline? Kind of like Al Gore with his private jet.
Worse than that, it will almost certainly have been running on avgas, which is stuffed full of tetraethyllead. There is a small chance that the Cessna could have been retrofitted with an aero diesel engine running on plain jet fuel but I doubt it.
In 1850, which was at least in the timezone of "the last years of the pre-industrial period", the world's population was about 1.2gigapeople.
Using that as a guideline, the environmental movement is working towards killing off 5/6 of the world's population.
At least.
Note that they probably don't include themselves in the 5/6....
In 1850, which was at least in the timezone of "the last years of the pre-industrial period"
1850 was smack-dab in the middle of the Industrial Revolution.
Okay, so they want the die-off to be much more than 5/6 of the population. More like 9/10 of the current population.
IF you take what the environmentalists actually are advocating at face value and apply a bit of "so what happens after we do that?" logic, it's pretty clear they are asking for us to go back to the pre-industrial way of living, and if we do that, literally half of the world's population will die of starvation. That's just not happening..
Same as pipeline protesters. They should be very the first people to give up all of the modern conveniences derived from fossil fuels.
But there is no chance of that ever happening either.
it's pretty clear they are asking for us to go back to the pre-industrial way of living, and if we do that, literally half of the world's population will die of starvation.
Enter Thanos
...
Perhaps he should have explained to you with more curtesy then:
you can be against a nuclear power plant in front of your door, and still be a fan of electricity inside of your house.
Wow: that was easy again.
LOT of people alive and their standard of living reasonable. The standard of living is partly just lazyiness and "just because". E.g. despite your americans insistence: no, you don't need AC everywhere and for everything. In a car it is handy as a car is basically a mini green house. Bout a real house ca
On the other hand: If we don't get climate change under control, *nothing*, including this area, will survive.
What scientist are you quoting here? Nothing will survive? Sounds like you're making stuff up.
And Gnu Hurd will still not be finished.
And Gnu Hurd will still not be finished.
I don't care who you are, that's funny, right there.
No software is ever finished. Sometimes software gets effectively killed off because new egos get involved and want THEIR ideas to replace the old software. But software should always be converging towards completion and it should never be done.
Uh oh. Nothing will survive!!!!
Run for the hills! Nothing will survive!
If he meant "nothing in Death Valley will survive", he might have a point. For all the chicken littles, global warming is a very small change in temperature. However, for an area already pushing the limits of survivability, a small change means a lot. Of course, extremophile bacteria etc will survive anywhere, so even then it's a bit hyperbolic, but it wouldn't take much to kill off the remaining wildlife.
See, that is why you run for the hills. It takes the Death out of Death valley... Mostly because you leave the valley.
Its not pushing the limits of suitability unless you happen to be mammal. Lots of life is well adapter to that environment and will do just fine there if its a few degrees warmer.
Drive a Diesel for the wildlife!
Drive a Diesel for the wildlife!
You forget Thomas the Tank Engine's admonishment that "Coughs and sneezles spread Diseasels!". https://ttte.fandom.com/wiki/T... [fandom.com]
or longer if replaceable batteries become a new feature
I think the batteries are the part that needs the lithium...
Thank goodness Apple doesn't let you replace them.
Too many words in there"
"or don't buy a phone."
It's difficult so take it in tiny steps. A good first step is to start by sleeping in a separate room from your phone. Then start 'forgetting' it when you leave your house. It's seldom an irreplaceable part of your life, unless you make it.
Yeah, ha ha.
https://www.ecowatch.com/everglades-oil-development-nrdc-2576012062.html [ecowatch.com]
Recent papers show you can renew Li batteries (Score:5, Interesting)
A number of recent papers have been published about how you don't just need lithium salts to be processed to make Lithium batteries, but you can literally renew them by some salt marshes and other concentrated alkaline lakes, allowing you to reduce reuse and recycle the batteries many times over. Surprisingly, these types of alkaline water sources are fairly common, not as hard to find as these dried out lake and ocean beds we use for making the batteries in the first place
(source: IEEE Trans. Veh. Technol., 67 (2018), pp. 5695-5705, 10.1109/TVT.2018.2805189) which is part of a compilation Sustainability Journel in press
If it was financially viable, don't you think companies like Tesla would be all over it? Mining anything is hard and expensive and dangerous, anytime anyone could do without they would immediately stop.
In other news, Germany re-opens it coal mines to power it's coal plants so it can sustain it's massive 'green' (aka anti-nuclear) development.
Re: (Score:3)
Um, dude, this is breaking research. Usually it takes us a few years to develop fully expressed patents and working models. For example, flexible solar cell windows used to be just a concept, then were proven in research, then material scientists figured how to make them in quantity, and now we have a few giant buildings at the UW that are powered literally by the sunlight on their windows. Yes, you can see through them.
This is how science works.
You can both replace coal and replace natural gas, by the way,
The UAW has giant buildings with solar windows? Do they hold union meetings in them? In the moonlight?
Germany wasn't using much nuclear to begin with.
It was close to 25%, and now is around 10 % - 12%.
In other news, Germany re-opens it coal mines
Erm, no?
to power it's coal plants so
Erm, no? Coal power is on a steady decline since decades
it can sustain it's massive 'green' (aka anti-nuclear) development.
... you seem to miss that? And they get replaced by wind and solar mostly and biomass to a smaller extent ... you seem not to be informed that Germany is the one country in the world that transformed its power grid from nearly zero renewables to close to 50% renewables ov
Erm, no? Nukes are still running
First world double-standard (Score:5, Insightful)
I love the environment and agree that it needs to be protected. However, the deeper story here is that we in the first world are typically fine with destructive exploitation so long as it happens on somebody else's land. Any environmentalist who has a fancy cell phone has to realize that the battery materials came from somewhere and often at a grave environmental and/or social cost. The same goes for those who insist that we cannot drill for oil in the United States, but still drive their luxurious gas-guzzling cars on oil brought in from somewhere else.
Clearly the real issue is that we need to dramatically reduce the way we use energy and resources. But until then, we Americans have to honestly accept that our own homeland has to bear a significant portion of the cost of our exploitative way of living. Why should poor people in another country have to stare at an ugly mining pit just so that we can enjoy the benefits with none of the pain? Perhaps if we relied more on domestic sources then we would be more realistic about the consequences of our lifestyles and better able to cut back on waste. In other words, an intelligent environmentalist needs also to see a local issue in terms of its broader, global economic impact.
I am an environmental purist. I think all humans should die.
WW3 here we go! Can't have environmental catastrophe without humans, amirite.
I am an environmental purist. I think all humans should die.
WW3 here we go! Can't have environmental catastrophe without humans, amirite.
You're an environmental purist WITHOUT AN IMAGINATION! WWIII is the best you could do?!? Why no pandemic? Why no grey goo? WHY NO GODZILLA!!!
Hey, leave me alone! I can only think in pre-industrial terms. Anything published after that was created on the emissions that is destroying the planet! That is why I advocate for the sensible yet simple Eco-friendly destruction of the human race. WW3 is the best luddites can do.
Hey, leave me alone! I can only think in pre-industrial terms. Anything published after that was created on the emissions that is destroying the planet! That is why I advocate for the sensible yet simple Eco-friendly destruction of the human race. WW3 is the best luddites can do.
You may be better off calling it the "Final Crusade" or the "Luddites Crusade" than "WW3" in that case since we'll need to fight it using medieval weaponry, no? Can't hurt toss in the religious angle as well. We really want folks wound up about this.
Do you have a informational pamphlet I can subscribe too, or do I need to listen for the town crier for updates? I'm not sure if your novelty account using Slashdot is an intentional anachronism or not. I'd prefer an RSS feed, but not sure if it's acceptable
That is right wing propaganda.
It isn't right wing propaganda that the Native Americans killed almost all the large land animals in North America into extinction long before the European settlers crossed the Atlantic.
It's science. The fossil record provides the proof.
Any environmentalist who has a fancy cell phone has to realize that the battery materials came from somewhere
That's optimistic.
I make mine from apples lemons and limes grown sustainably on my relatives farms near Santa Barbara
... don't you?
(pro tip: it makes them smell better too)
because those people want to make money; and otherwise raise their standard of living. Maybe they want to be able to drive a car themselves or have a smart phone and Internet access; maybe they want that more than the unspoiled view in the back yard.
Stop being so judgemental. Its a choice.
Well no, it will damage that environment, that is exactly what mines and farms to they damage the natural environment to replace it with another, in this case, evaporations pans. Which is kind of why we have national parks to preserve natural environment, ohh look there is a massive one right next door, 13,650.30 km2, well there you go. Look if it is in the national park or tips rubbish into the national park, fine protest. Outside of the park, if it impacts people, fine protest. Otherwise don't be dicks an
Re: (Score:1)
I don't give a crap about "ecosystems" in arid deserts. No creature there will be missed if extinct. best place in the world to get resources
And I don't give a crap about Los Angeles County, California. No creature there will be missed if extinct. Best place in the world to get resources.
Everything he said made sense, and you're a dumb faggot so there's that.
Well if you're right prove it, put a bullet through your head and lessen the burden on the planet.
it was (Score:2)
A beginning is the time for taking the most delicate care that the balances are correct. This every sister of the Bene Gesserit knows.
I always saw that as an opening line that should never have worked, but somehow does.
Could take up a lot of land (Score:2)
A pipeline to an area of lower impact wouldn't be crazy except for the fact that I imagine that brine is going to cause much faster wear on the pipes.
Mankind has ceramic pipes sine millennia.
....
You could also use glass pipes
So instead of corrosion, you have mineral deposits choking the pipe.
Good thing there is literally thousands of square miles of it there. Generously, evaporation ponds might require 2-3 square miles of land (that's a huge amount of evap pond). Not an insignificant impact, but compared to the ecological damage from oil drilling, pit mining, strip mining and other activities it doesn't even register.
Moist? (Score:2)
I'd be interested to know if the additional water vapor downwind from the drying ponds would be beneficial to the ecosystem.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd be interested to know if the additional water vapor downwind from the drying ponds would be beneficial to the ecosystem.
That probably depends entirely on what specie perspective you look at it from.
Think of light pollution - its bad news if you are predator, its great if you are a mouse; because now you can see danger approach.
Ghost Towns will thrive again! (Score:3)
I come from that part of the Desert (Score:2, Interesting)
Amazingly, I come from that part of the desert. Let me tell you the things the article leaves out. First, Panamint Valley is less than pristine. There are many, many mines in the general mountain areas. 2nd, just south of Panamint Valley is Searles Valley, home to the town of Trona. Trona has a VERY large Borax mining facility that takes brine from a dry lake bed, refines it (sometimes by using an evaporative pond), takes out the borax and then pumps the brine solution back into the dry lake bed to take up
Re: (Score:2)
You don't own it, you don't control it. Suck it up.
Any salvage yard operator can tell you that there is $50 worth of steel in a car. Are you one of those suckers who hangs out in the Showroom kicking tires and taking test drives?
I didn't grow up there but spent a lot of time in Panamint. It isn't completely pristine but is pretty close and has that high desert austere beauty, flanked by mountains on both sides. Actually Trona and Searles Valley mentioned by the OP make a good cautionary tale for Panamint -- Trona and Searles Valley stink, from the evaporation ponds I assume. Getting over the pass between Searles and Panamint Valleys is striking; leaving the industrial wasteland of Searles and breaking out into the wide open and c
Is there is enough lithium to power all vehicles? (Score:1)
As I understand it, less than 3% of vehicles are electric powered.
Is there enough lithium for a future where 90% of vehicles are powered by lithium?
If we are seeing the beginning of a lithium shortage now, how realistic is the idea of lithium-ion powered future?
Bring in roads, water, power, rail.
Make the needed infrastructure work at that price.
Extract the raw material. Have workers do work until the lithium is ready for sale.
When all that gets done and profit is made, then it's good.
Can another nation prevent that with a price reduction of their own until work in the US becomes too loss making and has to stop?
Is there enough lithium for a future where 90% of vehicles are powered by lithium?
As lithium is one of the most common elements on earth: yes.
If we are seeing the beginning of a lithium shortage now, there was a shortage a few years ago, because many mines closed because the price for lithium dropped on the world market. One of the times when 101 economics as in supply vs. demand is counterintuitive
... very high demand but also high supply and price crashed, hence mines closed ... so we had a shortage.
Here you go California (Score:2)
Time to earn some of that green power, zero emission vehicle cred.
Wind Turbines or Salt Flats? (Score:2, Insightful)
"large and unsightly drying ponds" this is the same complaint many people have against wind turbine farms which many environmental groups push. Drying ponds have a much smaller visual impact than the wind turbine farms. Too many of the mainstream environmental groups have become extremists
Hiccup! (Score:2)
It's not for batteries only (Score:2)
The majority of Lithium is used to make ceramics, glass, and grease. But don't let facts get in the way of your masturbating over this "oh the environmentalists are s so stoopid!!!" story.
This Isn't Even The Best Source In California (Score:3)
That is probably the Salton Sea Geothermal Fields in the Imperial Valley that contains an estimated 2 million tons of lithium, at current world consumption rates this is a 20 year supply for the entire world, worth about $30 billion at current prices.This also currently a site of geothermal power production by CalEnergy and EnergySource, so industrial operations are already conducted there.
Why doesn't Australia-based firm Battery Mineral Resources want to develop this area? I don't know, but perhaps they don't think they can secure the rights to exploit it with other industrial operations already tenants on the site.
There is no reason why California should despoil the very beautiful Panamint Valley (I've been there many times) which is really quite close to pristine, to provide revenue to an Australian company, when there is currently no lithium shortage in the world. I do hope the lithium potential of the Salton Sea area is developed however, even if Australia-based firm Battery Mineral Resources doesn't get a cut.
carbon free? (Score:1)
a carbon-free future? (Score:2)
a no carbon generated at the end user future
. Instead the carbon will be generated mining the lithium, refining the lithium, making the batteries, and generating the electricity to charge the batteries. And, that leaves out all the other pollution involved with creating the batteries and disposing of batteries that stop holding a charge or are simply dead.
And take that to it's opposite extreme. Neither is good. So no matter what the answer is going to be somewhere between either extreme.
There are few things more "unnatural" than a city.
Not sure why environmentalists don't start there. Most of the bad things all flow from that.
There's nothing green about pumping oil. At least EVs don't smog up the cities where we all keep our lungs.
which side has the most weapons?
Perhaps it's now more important to understand who has the most battery-powered weapons. Volume hardly matters when your gun is dead before your enemy is. How ironic we'll soon be fighting over our power source for warmongering.
So we will make more power plants. Great job!
The search for large quantities of lithium is not all about powering smartphones and tablets. The much bigger market is electric vehicles and making the fluctuating power output of wind and solar more usable. Which element are you more afraid of, Li or C?
A similar battle is underway here in northern Arizona. Public lands on the Kaibab Plateau are studded with breccia pipes containing industrial quantities of uranium. Mining out these pipes would not affect any environmentally sensitive areas in our vicinity
The environmental concerns will eventually lose out, every time. As they prevent the world from extracting a resource, the scarcity increases, so does that resources value, until eventually, no one will care. Think of ANWAR, imagine what will happen in a few decades when half our supply runs dry and oil crosses $250 or even $500 / barrel for things that there are no alternative for? Of course we will start exploring there, we won't be able to afford not to.
This is just a delay in getting at the resource, an
The environmental concerns will eventually lose out, every time.
This is California. It's more like the environmental concerns will win every time and common sense will lose every time. Not that any of them actually go to the desert, they just want to make sure that you can't either. Take heed Colorado / Oregon / Idaho, you are outdoorsy now but will lose that as more California style environmentalists move there. 50 years ago California was a sportsman's / outdoor enthusiast's delight. Now it's all verboten. I expect CO and Oregon will be the same in less than 50
Yeah, but both sides are trying to save the environment. Producing large quantities of lithium is absolutely required for securing a future without CO2-emitting cars. Every other approach is either colossally inefficient (e.g. hydrogen) or a pipe dream (e.g. "clean methane") or both.
In this case, the choice is between a purely local environmental concern (wildlife in a single spot) again
Yeah, but both sides are trying to save the environment. Producing large quantities of lithium is absolutely required for securing a future without CO2-emitting cars. Every other approach is either colossally inefficient (e.g. hydrogen) or a pipe dream (e.g. "clean methane") or both.
In this case, the choice is between a purely local environmental concern (wildlife in a single spot) against a global environmental concern (CO2 emissions causing sea level increases, global disruption to agriculture, etc.). In any sane universe, the latter should very clearly win, because anything else would be absurd.
The power of NIMBY is such that the mines will struggle if they are allowed at all.
