SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches First Paid Mission, Lands All Three Boosters For the First Time

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched its first-ever mission for a paying customer . It was also the first time the aerospace company managed to land all three rocket boosters after launch. CNN reports:In related news, SpaceX has won a contract to launch the first-ever experiment in 2022 to deflect an asteroid through a high-speed spacecraft collision. "NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will ride on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at a cost of $69 million," reports Florida Today. "It's expected to launch in June of that year."