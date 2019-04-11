Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Space Communications

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches First Paid Mission, Lands All Three Boosters For the First Time (cnn.com) 65

Posted by BeauHD from the mission-accomplished dept.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched its first-ever mission for a paying customer. It was also the first time the aerospace company managed to land all three rocket boosters after launch. CNN reports: The rocket took off Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after 6 pm ET. It delivered a pricey communications satellite into orbit for Saudi Arabia-based firm Arabsat. For the first time ever, all three Falcon Heavy rocket boosters returned to Earth after launch: The two side-boosters landed simultaneously on ground pads in Florida, while the center core landed on a remote-controlled platform in the ocean a short time later. Reusable hardware is part of Falcon Heavy's appeal. The boosters are guided back to Earth so they can be refurbished and used again. SpaceX says it can drastically reduce the cost of spaceflight.

The Arabsat mission is evidence that some satellite operators will opt for a larger rocket anyway: Arabsat 6A was small enough to fit onto a Falcon 9 rocket. But using the larger rocket allows the company to put the satellite deeper into space, which means the satellite won't need to waste as much of its own precious fuel maneuvering to its intended position. Arabsat 6A will update satellite coverage for Arabsat, which is based in Riyadh and delivers hundreds of television channels and radio stations to homes across the Middle East, Europe and North Africa. Lockheed Martin built the satellite, along with a second one, for Arabsat as part of a batch of contracts worth $650 million. When Arabsat announced the contracts in 2015, it said at the time that it planned to launch the Arabsat 6A satellite aboard Falcon Heavy. In related news, SpaceX has won a contract to launch the first-ever experiment in 2022 to deflect an asteroid through a high-speed spacecraft collision. "NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will ride on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at a cost of $69 million," reports Florida Today. "It's expected to launch in June of that year."

  • Thanks for posting, Beau! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Thursday April 11, 2019 @11:07PM (#58425074)

    Now it won't be necessary for people to vote up my previously submitted story.

  • Way to go Space-X (Score:4, Insightful)

    by magdalena-ron-blanco ( 5059135 ) on Thursday April 11, 2019 @11:29PM (#58425120)

    The first Falcon-Heavy was amazing...but this is awesome.

    I know folks don't like him, but way to Elon and way to go Space-X!

  • Surely a better source than CNN (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 12, 2019 @12:07AM (#58425194)

    Gonna force me to go do a search for the actual 'good stuff' eh?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] ; Horses mouth.

    • Re:Impressive! (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Tough Love ( 215404 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @01:07AM (#58425272)

      Yes, and it draws attention to just how bad an idea the space shuttle was in an engineering sense. There is more than one way to fly a main engine back to earth, you don't actually need to boost it all the way up to low earth orbit and back.

      The Russians really were on the right track with Buran: gliding back from orbit does make sense, it does make sense to have wings on a reusable crewed vehicle, but it does not make sense to stitch a huge, heavy engine onto it.

      • To be fair, SpaceX throws away their 2nd stage.

        • Re:Impressive! (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Brandano ( 1192819 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @05:26AM (#58425732)

          For now. Still, getting back 27 engines for the loss of one is still a good tradeoff. It means wasting some fuel and limiting the maximum payload, tho.

          • Re:Impressive! (Score:5, Insightful)

            by Arnold Reinhold ( 539934 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @06:35AM (#58425878) Homepage

            For now. Still, getting back 27 engines for the loss of one is still a good tradeoff. It means wasting some fuel and limiting the maximum payload, tho.

            Fuel is a small part of the cost of a launch. The maximum payload is only reduced if you want the cost saving of reusability. And one can reserve recycled boosters near the end of their useful life for higher payload missions.

            • Re:Impressive! (Score:4, Informative)

              by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @12:13PM (#58427142) Homepage

              Fuel is a small part of the cost of a launch. The maximum payload is only reduced if you want the cost saving of reusability. And one can reserve recycled boosters near the end of their useful life for higher payload missions.

              Currently fuel is about 0.4% of the cost for a Falcon 9 flight, not sure about the Falcon Heavy but definitively <1%. The extra fuel for landing is probably 0.1% or something like that, it's a rounding error. Of course the whole recovery operation (legs, fins, drone ship, inspection etc.) costs more, but if you're not payload limited and it has useful life left it's a no-brainer. If you run out of end-of-life boosters and the economics heavily favors reuse you can always go one size up, if SpaceX would rather take 27 engines for a spin than lose 9 they can simply price a reusable FH lower than an expendable F9. And when BFR comes online an expendable FH flight becomes a reusable BFR flight. Assuming it works as well as intended, they've flown the same booster three times now and the NASA abort demo will supposedly be the fourth (and final, as it will be destroyed) but it's still a way off from the 10-100 times Musk was talking about.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        Considering that the main engines fired all the way to orbit, why would it have been worth while to de-orbit and land them separately from the rest of the shuttle?

      • Returning the Engines was the only good thing. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by robbak ( 775424 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @04:21AM (#58425610) Homepage

        I disagree. Bringing back the expensive engines was the only good thing it did. It wasn't worth it - but it could have been, if the second and third generation shuttles had been built, with re-usable liquid fuel boosters and shuttle designs that would have fulfilled the promise of fast, no-touch turnarounds.

        The wings, landing gear, huge cabin and having to carry humans for launches that should have been fully automated were Shuttle's major problems. And Buran was only done because the U.S. was doing something similar, Russia didn't see exactly why, but couldn't be left behind if it proved to be for important strategic military reasons. Spoiler - it wasn't: Shuttle was built for silly political reasons.

        • > and having to carry humans for launches that should have been fully automated were Shuttle's major problems

          I'm not sure it *could* have been, given the computer technology of the 1970s and the comparative difficulty of landing a spaceplane. It might have been refit much later, but what would be the point? Replacing a well-tested system with a new experimental system to save a few hundred pounds of payload sounds like a risky and expensive decision to me. It might have saved a few lives, but lives are

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DanDD ( 1857066 )

          The shuttles may have also stoked Russian fears of attack on their satellites. They did arm some of their satellites with guns and missles:

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      • They could have done things better with STS sure. Part of its design are due to conceptual limitations given what they wanted to achieve, part was due to technological limitations, and part was also probably just bad idea. The Buran setup with the main engines in the booster and not the orbiter was better. You would still need the OMS of course. The biggest issue I see is that with the cheap and simple solid rocket boosters and fuel tank, by the standards of the day they were cheap to expend and that was fi
    • "Lands all three boosters for the first time"

      Cool!
      Now do four!

      • Re:Fuck everything, we're doing FIVE boosters (Score:4, Funny)

        by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @09:01AM (#58426252)

        Five boosters and an extra aloe strip that lathers.

      • Why settle for four? If you're gong to step it up, lets do a full cluster of six auxilliary boosters like they discussed early on, and land all seven!

        Or, maybe they could design some sort of single "super-heavy" rocket that's the same size as the entire cluster would be - you could fit in even more (or larger!) engines and fuel, while eliminating much of the mass of having several smaller fuel tanks and superstructures...

        • The ultimate heavy booster would be one larger enough to lift precision metal smelting and shaping gear to the Moon. Once we have that, the space economy can manufacture its own large components outside Earth’s gravity well.

          • The BFR should probably be able to handle that, at least for a small, modular "starter kit" transported in multiple pieces.

            There's a *lot* of R&D and infrastructure involved first though. We need a habitat for workers (ISS lessons should mostly translate), and hopefully nimble telepresence robots so that they can do most of their work remotely rather than in unpleasant, dangerous space suits. Then there's prospecting, mining, and refining - a moon-smithy doesn't do you any good until you have raw mater

  • Only a slight exaggeration. The end of dependence on Russia to service the international space station is now in sight. Finally. So sad that Russia fell off the rails so badly, but it happened, and now the only logical course is, just cut every tie, especially ones where lives hang in the balance. Thanks much for not holding the space station hostage these past years, but goodbye and good riddance.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I wouldn't want the Russians to be out of the game for a number of reasons:

      1) Russia owns some of the modules on the station, which includes pretty critical roles such as life support and orbit raising.

      2) It would be in US interests to keep Russian scientists in Russia rather than somewhere else where their rocketry knowledge can be turned into missiles.

      3) Russia still holds a respectable command over flight safety, unparalleled even by the US. If ever the CCtap ships get grounded, Soyuz will be the only wa

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's sad to see Roscosmos rot as it is, especially today which marks the 50th anniversary of Gagarin making it into space.

        58th anniversary (12 April 1961)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      The prior Crew Demo 1 mission had more impact on the ISS than this flight did. Sure, if we were still hoisting ISS parts into orbit, then the Falcon Heavy might be relevant. The Crew Dragon 2 capsule ends dependence on Soyuz, assuming it passes its next tests ok (which it should).

      If anything, the Falcon Heavy ends dependence on the Delta IV Heavy and Atlas V, which have a ~18 month lead time due to how long it takes to build a new one just for your launch.

    • Russia fell off the rails so badly

      Well, really, Russia was never ON the rails; they had a brief opening after the breakup of the URSS, but it didn't last. Most Russians appear perfectly OK with a dictatorship that maintains the illusion they're still a world power.

  • Welcome to the 21st century! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @03:25AM (#58425498) Journal

    To say I'm excited would be a huge understatement. I am thrilled! This was the highlight of the year - so far!

    Mr. Musk might just be one of the greatest men of our time. First man to establish a company that makes successful electric cars (and finally kicking the traditional car manufacturers in the groin to get up and do their own homework, finally) and first man to establish a successful private space launch company. Either of those endeavors would have seemed perfectly impossible just a few decades ago. And yet, a single man has done them both.

    So yeah, the Musk adoration exists for a good reason.

    As for me, I am looking forward for more of the achievements of humankind, exemplified in the output of SpaceX.

    • Mr. Musk might just be one of the greatest men of our time. First man to establish a company that makes successful electric cars (and finally kicking the traditional car manufacturers in the groin to get up and do their own homework, finally) and first man to establish a successful private space launch company.

      You forgot PayPal.

  • Now they just need to improve spectator access (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Miamicanes ( 730264 ) on Friday April 12, 2019 @03:52AM (#58425560)

    Kennedy Space Center desperately needs to improve their spectator logistics. The biggest single thing limiting the number of people who can watch launches "up close" isn't crowd capacity, it's limited parking and road capacity into KSC.

    KSC should try to make a deal with FEC Railroad, Brightline, Tri-Rail, and Titusville Mall:

    Titusville Mall is practically dead, has a huge parking lot, and sits a short block away from FEC's tracks. I'm sure its owners would be absolutely thrilled to have an excuse to collect $10/car to park there on launch days.

    FEC owns the tracks leading to the spur that goes to KSC itself.

    They could lease the vacant lot at/near 3547 S. Hopkins Avenue (south of the Shell Station at Country Club Drive) so they'd have a place for people waiting for the train to stand. To save money, they could build a wood platform (with stairs and a single wheelchair ramp) wide enough to span between two Tri-Rail bi-level cars, and stick additional wood stairs on concrete pads for access to two more cars. It would take some time to get everyone on board, but that's OK... it's not like it would be one station of many for daily commuter rail service. The idea is to keep it cheap enough to be basically "throw-away", so that even if they ended up replacing it with something better a couple of years later, it would be no huge loss.

    Virgin/Brightline could use one of their trains for a chartered Miami-Fort Lauderdale-WPB-KSC run before and after major launches. Yeah, in theory, SpaceX is sort of a competitor for Virgin Galactic... but not really. Just about the only thing VG and SpaceX have in common is, "launching rockets into space". Their market segments don't overlap AT ALL. Meanwhile, branding Virgin/Brightline as Florida's official "Space Train" would be an EPIC win for Virgin/Brightline in almost every conceivable way. Combined with the shuttle train(s) between KSC and the off-site parking lot, it would be a huge win for SpaceX as well, by vastly increasing the number of spectators able to watch a launch up close. More spectators = more political support for US space travel = more funding from Congress = more money for SpaceX.

    They could additionally rent a couple of Tri-Rail's bi-level coaches for a couple of days before and after a major launch. Tow the coaches from SFRC/CSX to FEC, let FEC pull them up overnight with one of their freight trains, then use a FEC locomotive up in Titusville to haul them back and forth between the temporary mall station and the more permanent station at KSC itself.

    The station at KSC itself could be constructed near the Banana Creek Launch Viewing area. People buying expensive tickets (that include admission to KSC) get to use the bleachers at the launch viewing area. People buying cheaper tickets (without admission to KSC, since KSC itself could never actually handle that many visitors on a launch day anyway) have a short bus ride to the Shuttle Landing Facility's runway, which could probably accommodate a quarter of a million visitors without being particularly crowded. Park some food trucks next to the runway, throw down a few dozen porta-johns, done.

    They could also offer three different price levels for the rail shuttle... say, $A, $B, and $C. The difference? After the launch (or scrub), there would be three lines to board at the station. The $A tickets would be limited to the total capacity of two trips using the bi-level coaches rented from Tri-Rail. Each time a train arrives after launch/scrub, everyone in the $A line gets to board until they're either all on board, or the train is full. Then the $B line. Then finally, the $C line. After the first "mall shuttle" train (using the Tri-Rail cars) departs after launch, the Virgin/Brightline train would board, and head straight to Miami. With a little luck, the Virgin/Brightline train would reach the mainline and be heading south a minute or two before the mall-KSC train heading back to KSC reached the spur leading into KSC.

    Later, once Virgin/Brightline's track to Orlando is

    • That might be overkill - at least the further extensions. The very fact that SpaceX has been so successful, and is bringing launch costs down so dramatically (and thus increasing launch frequency) simultaneously makes the launches less of a novelty, and increases the number of opportunities to watch them. If you have one launch a month then everyone who wants to watch a launch that month has to be at that one viewing. If you're launching every few days you can spread that crowd across a dozen different l

  • Superior Launch System.

"Here comes Mr. Bill's dog." -- Narrator, Saturday Night Live

