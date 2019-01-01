Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Science Technology

Caltech Scientists Use DNA Tiles To Play Tic-Tac-Toe at the Nanoscale 22

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: An innovation at Caltech allows scientists to play a virtual "tic-tac-toe" game with individual strands of DNA, providing a new way to experiment with DNA sequencing and create custom patterns. According to ArsTechnica, the technique was dubbed "DNA Origami [paper; PDF]" by its creator Lulu Qian and is considered by Caltech fellows to be a "huge advancement" in the field of nanotechnology (manipulation of particles on a minute, atomic scale).

Caltech Scientists Use DNA Tiles To Play Tic-Tac-Toe at the Nanoscale More | Reply

Caltech Scientists Use DNA Tiles To Play Tic-Tac-Toe at the Nanoscale

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Vitamin C deficiency is apauling.

Close