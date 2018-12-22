51st Known Mersenne Prime Number Found (mersenne.org) 60
chalsall (Slashdot reader #185), writes: The Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search (GIMPS) has discovered the largest known prime number, 2^82,589,933-1, having 24,862,048 digits. A computer volunteered by Patrick Laroche from Ocala, Florida made the find on December 7, 2018.
GIMPS has been on amazing lucky streak, finding triple the expected number of new Mersenne primes -- a dozen in the last fifteen years.
"This anomaly is not necessarily evidence that existing theories on the distribution of Mersenne primes is incorrect," notes GIMPS. "However, if the trend continues it may be worth further investigation. " They also report that the newly-discovered prime number "is more than one and a half million digits larger than the previous record prime number" -- and it's one of just 51 known Mersenne prime numbers ever discovered. "GIMPS, founded in 1996, has discovered the last 17..."
Patrick Laroche is one of thousands of volunteers using GIMPS' free software to hunt for prime numbers -- and is now eligible for a $3,000 "research discovery award," the group writes at mersenne.org. "GIMPS' next major goal is to win the $150,000 award administered by the Electronic Frontier Foundation offered for finding a 100 million digit prime number" -- of which $50,000 will be awarded to the discoverer, with another $50,000 going to a 501(c)(3) mathematics-related charity selected by GIMPS, and $50,000 retained by GIMPS to cover expenses and fund other awards.
A prime number can only be divided by one, itself, and Chuck Norris.
Is not PI the largest possible prime number.
The 90s called. They want their lame Chuck Norris jokes back.
The 90s called. They want their lame Chuck Norris jokes back.
Hey, uh, 1995 called! They want their "certain decade called wanting its 'blank back' formula back!
The ocean called - they're running out of shrimp!
Well I slept with your wife!
Actually, Chuck Norris can divide a prime number by any number he wants.
17 * 3 is not prime in the mathematical sense or in the free 2 business day shipping sense either.
that would be overpriced in the rib sense too, even at a posh restaurant
51 is a PRIME number
at Amazon?
Sigh.
You can get past a googol (10^100) with factorials of a 3 digit number. Factorials are thus "using" such numbers. Calculate the odds of N things chosen out of M and the numbers explode quickly.
Just because a number isn't representative of a practical physical quantity doesn't mean it's useless. Want an example? Encryption. I doubt you will ever exprienve having 2^4096 "anythings"... but the fact such a number exists, can be proven to be prime, and for which the mathematics applies is still incredibly useful.
A number with 24 million digits
Funny how we can only express a number by its power (10^24), and as technology and computers make progress we'll have to find another way to talk about a number when even its power is too large to give the brain a hint on how big it is.
How about (10^4899)^4899
Don Knuth came up with a way of representing really big integers. He observed that multiplication is repeated addition and exponentiation is repeated multiplication, and devised a way to represent repeated exponentiation.
Thanks - I can use that as one of the primes in my 82 billion bit private key - lets see the NSA crack that!
Believe it or not, the free Mathematica on a Raspberry Pi can calculate p = 2^82589933 - the last line is (without the -1)
> 6640076912114355308311969487633766457823695074037951210325217902592
Right now it's counting the digits (and may run out of memory yet)
In[2]:= Total[DigitCount[p]]
nope, just got the answer:
Out[2]= 24862048
Thanks - I can use that as one of the primes in my 82 billion bit private key - lets see the NSA crack that!
They will have no problem cracking that at all, because that prime number will be _known_.
No use for for cryptography but still interesting
And before anyone asks, no these large Mersenne are much too large to be used in practical cryptography. There is a random number generator called a Mersenne twister which does use a Mersenne prime, but that uses much smaller ones to be feasible, and in any event is not sufficiently random to be safe for serious cryptographic purposes.
The primary interest in these primes is two-fold: First they have a very efficient primality test, the Lucas-Lehmer test https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucas-Lehmer_primality_test [wikipedia.org] and so if one is interested in simply finding very big primes, these are the ones to look for. For most of the last 100 years the largest known prime has beena Mersenne prime.
Second, there's a connection with perfect numbers. A number is said to be perfect if the sum of all its positive divisors which are less than the number add up to the number. For example, 6 is perfect because 1,2 and 3 divide 6 and 1+2+3=6. But 8 is not perfect because 1+2+4=7 which is not perfect. The two oldest unsolved problems in all of math are a) are there any odd numbers which are perfect and b) are there infinitely many even numbers which are perfect? About 2000 years ago, Euclid recorded a proof (which may or may not have been due to him) that every Mersenne prime allows you to construct an even perfect number. In the 1700s, Euler proved that any even perfect number must arise from Euler's construction. So if one cares about answering this question about even perfect numbers, then one wants to investigate Mersenne primes.
About 2000 years ago, Euclid recorded a proof (which may or may not have been due to him) that every Mersenne prime allows you to construct an even perfect number.
I "rediscovered" that proof as a teenager, and thought I was breaking new ground. Then I found it was actually discovered 2000+ years ago. Mathematics has a special way of putting your hubris in perspective.
I "rediscovered" that proof as a teenager,
... Then I found it was actually discovered 2000+ years ago.
But did Euclid bother to register it with the corresponding Copyright/Patent Offices? No? Then IT'S STILL UP FOR GRABS, DO IT NOW. Add "ON A COMPUTER" and you're golden.
Or just say you identify as Euclid today and don't even bother. It didn't work for this guy [telegraph.co.uk] but he was arguing about age, which is math. And we all know that "Math Is Hard" from that great sage: Barbie.
About 2000 years ago, Euclid recorded a proof (which may or may not have been due to him) that every Mersenne prime allows you to construct an even perfect number.
I "rediscovered" that proof as a teenager, and thought I was breaking new ground. Then I found it was actually discovered 2000+ years ago. Mathematics has a special way of putting your hubris in perspective.
No need for the scare quotes. If you found it on your own then you legitimately rediscovered it.
What is practical application of this if not for cryptography
Re: (Score:2)
It is for me. Life is too short to spend on personal amusement.
It is for me. Life is too short to spend on personal amusement.
... he says by posting on Slashdot.
I did a ballpark estimate of the odds of finding a new Mersenne prime. It's very roughly 1 in 100,000 that an untested number that has no small factors (less than 2^76) will be prime.
Just one Mersenne prime has been found between 2^44 million and 2^74 million, and then there are no less than 3 in the next 10 million powers of 2 (minus 1 of course)? That's a lot.
It adds to our knowledge. Maybe we can see more patterns, or figure out something else interesting. The more data we have...
GIMPS has discovered the largest prime number
Now that cryptocurrency mining doesn't pay
Yes. The most effective GIMPS use of GPUs is currently trial factoring. That is basically brute force division of the candidate number by small factors, which can eliminate candidates faster than doing a full Lucas-Lehmer [wikipedia.org] or probable primality [wikipedia.org] test. The new prime was trial factored by numbers up to 75 bits long. The optimal bit depth to trial factor to depends on the GPU hardware, especially the double-precision to single-precision ratio. Trial factoring can leverage SP, while the current LL and PRP impleme
GIMP (Score:2)
Wait, so the GIMP photo editor all along was just a ploy to search for Prime Numbers !?
Why the EFF?
"GIMPS' next major goal is to win the $150,000 award administered by the Electronic Frontier Foundation offered for finding a 100 million digit prime number"
Wait a minute, why is a civil liberties group funding a contest to solve mathematical problems? Following the link, they make it pretty clear that their ordinary funding doesn't go toward this, and apparently one interested party gave them the funds for this specific purpose. Still doesn't answer why they approached the EFF instead of, say, CERN.
Prime numbers are essential to modern cryptography
Not really. Prime numbers and the ability to generate them quickly and the difficulty of factoring products of large primes are essential to RSA, but that's on its way out anyway (too slow, too easy to implement incorrectly). Primes are relevant to ECC, but less so. Some ECC curves are in prime fields, others are not -- and the prime values used are all published, so prime distribution doesn't matter. The next, post-quantum, generation of asymmetric cipher and key agreement algorithms may or may not make u