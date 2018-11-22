Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Science

Decaf Tea Found In The Wild

Posted by msmash
Chinese scientists have discovered a type of tea plant that naturally does not produce caffeine. They published their findings in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. From a report: In 2017, Americans drank nearly four billion gallons of tea, according to the Tea Association of the US. The association estimates that up to 18 percent of those drinks were decaffeinated. To decaffeinate tea, manufacturers often use supercritical carbon dioxide or hot water treatments. However, these methods can affect the brew's flavor and destroy compounds that are associated with lowered cholesterol and reduced risk of heart attack or stroke. In the present study, researchers led by Dr. Chen Liang at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences studied hongyacha, a rare wild tea found in the mountains of southern China. They used high-performance liquid chromatography to analyze hongyacha buds and leaves collected during the growing season.

Decaf Tea Found In The Wild

  • Desirable cafeine (Score:4, Funny)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Thursday November 22, 2018 @06:44PM (#57686162)

    these methods can affect the brew's flavor and destroy compounds that are associated with lowered cholesterol and reduced risk of heart attack or stroke

    Compounds like cafein, you mean?

  • No caffeine. Discovered several hundred years ago.

  • I read the article. The plant still produces a similar, related methylxanthine compound, theobromine. Drinking the tea will still have many of the effects of caffeine.
  • Caffeine is an evolution adaptation of plants to not being eaten by insects. It cannot be just got rid of. And a tea without caffeine is nonsense ;)

  • Now that I've moved back to England... My six-pot-a-day habit will have a serious impact....

