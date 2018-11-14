Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


A Massive Impact Crater Has Been Detected Beneath Greenland's Ice Sheet (gizmodo.com) 146

Posted by BeauHD from the lost-and-found dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: An unusually large asteroid crater measuring 19 miles wide has been discovered under a continental ice sheet in Greenland. Roughly the size of Paris, it's now among the 25 biggest asteroid craters on Earth. An iron-rich asteroid measuring nearly a kilometer wide (0.6 miles) struck Greenland's ice-covered surface at some point between 3 million and 12,000 years ago, according to a new study published today in Science Advances. The impact would've flung horrific amounts of water vapor and debris into the atmosphere, while sending torrents of meltwater into the North Atlantic -- events that likely triggered global cooling (a phenomenon sometimes referred to as a nuclear or volcanic winter). Over time, however, the gaping hole was obscured by a 1,000-meter-tall (3,200-foot) layer of ice, where it remained hidden for thousands of years. Remarkably, the crater was discovered quite by chance -- and it's now the first large crater to be discovered beneath a continental ice sheet.

  • Something not known to be there amazingly found by chance.

  • range (Score:4, Insightful)

    by segwonk ( 1064462 ) <jwinn@[ ]thlink.net ['ear' in gap]> on Wednesday November 14, 2018 @10:40PM (#57647004)

    Isn't 12,000 --3,000,000 years a pretty big window?? Or is that par for the course?

    • well, the last civilization- ending nuclear war was about 12-13,000 years ago, so i guess it fits in that window.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        It might have been a supernova. There was evidence of neutron bombardment of chert in the North American continent.

        • Citation?

          My hits start off with "PALEOINDIAN OCCUPATION of North America ..."

          WTF.

          North America is not India.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

      Isn't 12,000 --3,000,000 years a pretty big window?? Or is that par for the course?

      Their other job is Ocean Climate Scientist [slashdot.org].

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mikael ( 484 )

      If it hit slushy water, it would be hard to tell when the actual collision occurred as there isn't any Carbon to do Carbon-dating. They could take ice cores, but that would only tell when the crater was filled in, but not when it was formed.

      • I'm not sure what carbon dating could have to do with this anyway, since carbon dating generally involves the uptake of carbon by biologic systems.

        Not to mention that 14C has a half-life of only ~ 5700 years.

        Some ice cores from central Greenland have shown undisturbed annual layering (looking at the stable isotope 18O) going back to 125K years... so I would think either this impact occurred before that, or else the region affected by the impact did not reach to the center of the island.

    • Re:range (Score:5, Informative)

      by ClarkMills ( 515300 ) on Wednesday November 14, 2018 @11:09PM (#57647096)

      <quote>
      Some pre-glacial channels were seen below the ice sheet at the site of the crater, which suggests the Greenland Ice Sheet was already in place when the asteroid struck. The exact timing of the asteroid strike, however, is fairly vague, with the researchers saying it happened between 3 million and 12,000 years ago. But preliminary evidence suggests it happened relatively recently. The crater appears to be well-preserved—a surprising observation given that ice is a powerful erosive force. The crater is likely fairly young from a geological perspective.

      “It is correct that the crater is not well dated but there’s good evidence that it is geologically young, that is, it formed within the last 2 to 3 million years, and most likely it is as young as the last Ice Age [which ended around 12,000 years ago],” Larsen explained to Gizmodo. “We are currently trying to come up with ideas on how to date the impact. One idea is to drill through the ice and get bedrock samples that can be used for numerical dating.”
      <unquote>

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      It's under a half mile of glacier. Tell you what, we'll get you a long pole and you go up to poke around. Be sure to come back and tell us your estimate.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ls671 ( 1122017 )

        pfff... half a mile? That's nothing!

        The deepest hole my buddies and I dug was 3.5 miles and we did it with a long pole made of a string of pipes. Also, a geologist was analyzing the layers as we were doing it.

        Some other dudes even went as deep as almost 8 miles...
        https://www.oilandgasiq.com/dr... [oilandgasiq.com]

    • Isn't 12,000 --3,000,000 years a pretty big window?? Or is that par for the course?

      The main reason for the wide window is just that they only recently discovered it and most of the geologic record needed to pin it down more accurately is buried under hundreds to thousands of feet of ice. It's going to take them a little time to gather the evidence and narrow the error bars.

  • Is Paris a unit of area now?
    Are we talking the 105 km^2 inside the old city walls (plus east and west parks?),
    or the 17,174 km^2 of present-day Paris?

  • There is Paris, Tulsa the Paris of Oklahoma and now the Greenland Paris. How romantic!

  • Asteroid estimator (Score:3)

    by jd ( 1658 ) <[moc.oohay] [ta] [kapimi]> on Thursday November 15, 2018 @02:15AM (#57647462) Homepage Journal

    https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/Im... [ic.ac.uk]

    So, you get a crater roughly the right size in that sort of rock if it is 2.5 km in diameter. You get 0.85 megatonnes equivalent energy, which is next to nothing. No significant global effect.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Um, you get 850,000 MegaTons.

    • So, you get a crater roughly the right size in that sort of rock if it is 2.5 km in diameter. You get 0.85 megatonnes equivalent energy, which is next to nothing. No significant global effect.

      Your math is... way, way off - 8.47*10^5 megatons is 847,000 megatons, not .85 megatons.

  • So is this the impact that caused the Caroline Bays [youtu.be]?

  • Come on people, the International Standards of Units and Measurements is head quartered in Paris.. But Paris is NOT a standard unit of measurement for area.

    Area is always measured in Rhode Islands, volume in Olympic Sized Swimming Pools, Length in Football fields, ( = 10 school buses). Information in LoC (Library of Congress). BTW, length != distance. Distances are measured in Trips Around the Equator.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Area is always measured in Rhode Islands,

      Much of the US is familiar to foreigners, but aside from Family Guy being set on the island, we know nothing of it.
      Can't you use something more famous like Grand Canyons?

      • Grand Canyon is the official SI[*] unit for depth, not area.

        For area we have "Size of football field (= 1 micro Rhode Island)" and "Size of Manhattan (= 1 milli Rhode Island)".

        SI = Systems Idiotica

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      Rhode Island: more road than island. Discuss.

  • Evidence for the Clovis Comet hypothesis? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There has been a theory that the end of the last ice age was reversed temporarily, causing a re-glaciation and a dip in global temperatures around 12K years ago. So far no impact craters have been found. This might be the smoking gun, a big impact crater, that melted ice sheets, stopped the Atlantic conveyor system and produced shock crystals, etc. I would also link it to global flood stories (Noah, etc), but that may be pushing it.

    Alternatively, when they finally dig down and analyse the crater floor, I

  • Large metallic meteor impact? Mine it. True fact: pretty much all the gold we mine got here by way of metallic meteor impact. [bbc.com] Our own gold supplies having sunk deep into the core before the crust was formed. South Africa got its gold this way. Of course, the crater that did it for them is a bit bigger, just the lava dome in the middle is twice the diameter of this Greenland crater.

  • Too bad Slashdot doesn't do images (or maybe not, goatse and all). Looking at the map in the article the glacier perimeter actually follows the crater rim for about 40% of its circumference. The rim must be stabilizing the glacier right now.

