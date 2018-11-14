Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


United Nations Considers a Test Ban on Evolution-Warping Gene Drives (technologyreview.com) 136

Bill Gates wants to end malaria, and so he's particularly "energized" about gene drives, a technology that could wipe out the mosquitoes that spread the disease. Gates calls the new approach a "breakthrough," but some environmental groups say gene drives are too dangerous to ever use. From a report: Now the sides are headed for a showdown. In a letter circulated this week, scientists funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others are raising the alarm over what they say is an attempt to use a United Nations biodiversity meeting this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to introduce a global ban on field tests of the technology. At issue is a draft resolution by diplomats updating the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which -- if adopted -- would call on governments to "refrain from" any release of organisms containing engineered gene drives, even as part of experiments. The proposal for a global gene-drive moratorium has been pushed by environmental groups that are also opposed to genetically modified soybeans and corn. They have likened the gene-drive technique to the atom bomb.

In response, the Gates Foundation, based in Seattle, has been funding a counter-campaign, hiring public relations agencies to preempt restrictive legislation and to distribute today's letter. Many of its signatories are directly funded by the foundation. "This is a lobbying game on both sides, to put it bluntly," says Todd Kuiken, who studies gene-drive policy at North Carolina State University. (He says he was asked to sign the Gates letter but declined because he is a technical advisor to the UN.) New technology The gene-drive technique involves modifying a mosquito's DNA so that, when the insect breeds, it spreads a specific genetic change -- one that's bad for its survival.

  • Just a bunch of politicians playing pretend. Ignore them.

    • Ignore them

      By all means, ignore those clowns; just don't ignore the message.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by RenderSeven ( 938535 )
      Seems like the sole purpose of the UN is letting 192 nations vote on how much money the United States should pay each of them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

        Seems like the sole purpose of the UN is letting 192 nations vote on how much money the United States should pay each of them.

        How do you get that from this story? I don't see any aspect of it being about the US paying other nations. (indeed, it looks like it's other nations telling a US charity not to spend its money on something that might arguably help those other nations, i.e. the exact opposite of your characterization).

        • According to the article in Technology Review, the technical advisor to the UN says that opposition is simply lobbying to protect those countries with their own biotech industries. The assumption being (I think) that if Gates were to simply write a check to other countries or non-US industries for gene driver projects, it would be largely accepted. That aside, I was generalizing. You may be correct that some other UN policies are off-topic here.

    • Just a bunch of politicians playing pretend. Ignore them.

      As it stands now, this isn't about the UN. It's about activists who are haranguing a conference to get the UN to do its bidding.

  • Spritzing the walls of homes with a little diluted DDT kills mosquitoes nicely but since someone with a beef against Dow made up a wild story about it killing eagles the stuff got banned.

  • I for one am looking forward to the coming mosquito genocide.

    • And the subsequent 'food chain domino effect??'
      • This is just as shortsighted as draining wetlands.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          We have eliminated millions of species, one more (and one which actually causes harm) won't cause the apocalypse. There's tons and tons of other insects for all the insectivores to eat. Including non-malaria-spreading mosquito subspecies which will be all too happy to replace the malaria-bearing ones in that particular ecological niche.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            But how can you be sure only one species of mosquito is erased?

            Mosquitoes suffer from viruses, just like we do. The same virus can attack several insect species. Viruses try to spread their own DNA, but sometimes also scoops up other DNA (some of our inactive DNA is such garbage DNA that got into our ancestors.) So, this sterility gene drive could jump to other insects and kill them off too. Or to organisms that aren't insects.

            Getting bitten by a malaria-infected mosquito is bad, but at least we have an (

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by crow ( 16139 )

        I believe they studied that, and it's not significant, especially if you only target the species of mosquitoes that spread diseases to humans (malaria, west nile, etc.), as that leaves many others unharmed.

        • Think again, FTA:

          "Contrary to Gates’s time line, which he later amended to “several years,” gene-drive technology remains highly experimental. Scientists aren’t sure how well it would work in the wild and don’t even have insects they consider ready for field tests."

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by crow ( 16139 )

            Think again:

            If you actually read what I wrote an the comment it was responding to, it has nothing to do with the technology being ready. It's a discussion on whether the elimination of mosquito species would disrupt the food chain.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Yes. Other mosquitoes will just fill the gap. There is nothing special about this species other than it hosts malaria plasmodia. Mosquitoes will even profit because when they don't transmit diseases, they're just a nuisance to humans who will make much less of an effort to destroy their breeding grounds or poison them.

      • Not an issue if you only wipe out the ones that bite humans, most of which would be considered invasive species in much of their range. Unlike spray or draining, a gene drive would actually give you a way to selectively eliminate only the 'bad' ones!

      • I prefer the food chain pizza hut effect.

    • I for one am looking forward to the coming mosquito genocide.

      There are over 3000 species of mosquito. Out of these, only 200 even bite humans, and only a small fraction of these spread disease. Eliminating even the 200 would have no effect on ecosystems.

  • Obligatory Jurassic Park Reference (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Life finds a way..."

  • According to Kuiken, the UN is unlikely to endorse a ban, because that requires consensus, and some countries with biotech industries are expected to oppose the measure.

    It's not even worth discussing here.

  • Pandemic virus that kills only a certain race? No problem. Live to 1000 years old? Sure, man. As long as you have the cash, it's a brave new world.

  • MIT Technology Review has a paywall (Score:4, Informative)

    by tepples ( 727027 ) <`tepples' `at' `gmail.com'> on Wednesday November 14, 2018 @02:23PM (#57644198) Homepage Journal

    MIT Technology Review allows 3 page views per user per month before putting up a paywall, or 0 page views per user per month for users who use Disconnect, Firefox Tracking Protection, or any of several other privacy tools. Editors: In the future, please add "(may be paywalled)" when posting articles from technologyreview.com.

    • The website is still not UTF-8 compliant near the end of 2018, they can't even avoid posting duplicates of the same news and you want them to have a list of websites which need to have a warning added to their URLs?

  • I agree with this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday November 14, 2018 @02:27PM (#57644226) Journal
    I am almost always shouted down for it, but I agree that we're forging ahead with genetic modifications without fully knowing what the long-term consequences will be, and it's a one-way street, once it's done you can't take it back, and we won't know what the ultimate consequences will be for decades or centuries -- or maybe a matter of just years, if we're really unlucky. Worse, there could be consequences we'll never even realize are due to something we've modifed genetically; imagine our species dying out and never even understanding why it's happening?

    Ironically I'm not even worried about this on an emotional basis. There's already enough GMO that's been released into the wild that it's already too late to do anything about it, and countries like China are even less cautious about doing it than anyone else. One way or another our fate is already sealed. Odds are about even that those of us alive right now won't live to see any possible negative consequences; it might take several generations before anything shows up.

    It is not enough for Icarus to fly near the sun, he must fly to it's center... just to ensure it's really that hot.

You have set a bar so high, as to be totally impossible to reach. I therefore award you the rank of "Twelve Sigma Black Belt." Now go, and use your powers to frustrate all of humanity.

      It is not enough for Icarus to fly near the sun, he must fly to it's center... just to ensure it's really that hot.

      You have set a bar so high, as to be totally impossible to reach. I therefore award you the rank of "Twelve Sigma Black Belt." Now go, and use your powers to frustrate all of humanity.

      • If you're flying high and they're calling you Icarus but your wings don't melt, and so you keep flying higher, and then they say, "Oh now he's trying to fly into the center of the Sun!" you should probably just look down and laugh at the dimwits.

        Predictions aren't useful or knowledgy if you double them whenever they're wrong. You can't Martingale your way to science.

    • Humans have rarely looked at long term consequences before going far down a path. I wish they would, but I don't think it's going to start now.
      • Yes, I agree with you, but this is one of those things that you can't take back or reverse the damage it causes if you're wrong.
        • Eh, maybe you could... it'd probably only locally extirpate the species, and the ones that transmit malaria are invasive species in much of their range, having cmoe along with humans like rats or house mice.
          • I dunno. Seems to me more like uploading something to the Internet: once it's out there, almost impossible to delete every copy of it.

    • Sounds like a totally reasonable point of view to me. No matter how 'careful' we think we're being, or how well considered we are regarding unintended consequences; there's always a chance something will sneak past the goalie, and who knows what happens then?

      The iterative approach to figuring things out falls flat when an unintended consequence or other unforeseen outcomes have the potential for devastation. Sure, this attempt might only effect a particular type of mosquito, but who's to say that it'll n

      • Clearly there isn't a better way to control mosquitoes available, or a person wouldn't die of malaria every minute, now would they? Having the capability to wipe out malaria and choosing to not use it, is as good as killing that person yourself, every minute of every day. That inaction is a crime against humanity, there are no two ways about it. If I were a gene engineer working on the problem I would absolutely release the solution from the lab, no matter what the law, ethics committee or anyone else says.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You need to balance not just the potential unknowns, but also the things we know. For example, we know which animal kills the most humans annually. It isn't our fellow humans as might be expected, but mosquitoes [who.int]. The Gates foundation are trying to prevent the deaths of the millions(plural) killed every year by mosquito born illnesses.

There will always be unknowns, even if we discovered a magical genie tomorrow that could kill all mosquitos overnight with zero other affects, we still would have to face the u

      Ironically I'm not even worried about this on an emotional basis. There's already enough GMO that's been released into the wild that it's already too late to do anything about it, and countries like China are even less cautious about doing it than anyone else. One way or another our fate is already sealed. Odds are about even that those of us alive right now won't live to see any possible negative consequences; it might take several generations before anything shows up.

      You need to balance not just the potential unknowns, but also the things we know. For example, we know which animal kills the most humans annually. It isn't our fellow humans as might be expected, but mosquitoes [who.int]. The Gates foundation are trying to prevent the deaths of the millions(plural) killed every year by mosquito born illnesses.

      There will always be unknowns, even if we discovered a magical genie tomorrow that could kill all mosquitos overnight with zero other affects, we still would have to face the u

      • But do we really know where mosquitoes fit into the overall biosphere and what the real-world consequences are of them being wiped out as a species? Practically a rhetorical question since I don't think we have enough knowledge to really understand everything about how any species affects things overall.

    • once it's done you can't take it back

      That's how it works, non-adaptive modifications take themselves back.

      Positive feedback loops will kill themselves. Negative feedback loops are self-limiting, and can evolve.

      The reason you get shouted down is probably that your concerns are hand-wavy, and easily replaced by hand-wavy stuff with different conclusions. Also, the fatalism; fatalists should just shut the fuck up because even they don't believe they're adding anything to the conversation.

      • What the hell is so gods-be-damned wrong with being more cautious about things with potentially far-reaching consequences? And again I assert: China. They're not going to be cautious, they want world dominance in all things and screw the consequences. Wouldn't at all be surprised if as we speak they're doing genetic experiments on humans. (Yes, I think the Chinese government are monsters.)

        • The thing that's wrong with it is that inaction bias can also cause immense human suffering.

          The solution here is to establish a consistent, quantifiable principle about how much caution is enough caution for this. We can't wallow in an endless series of "it needs more research", but sure, it needs some research so we don't accidentally engineer the Rage virus. So, how much?

    • The potential harm should be considered, but so should the harm of not doing it. At a certain point, the benefits outweigh the risks. Wiping out malaria and things like it after thorough studying potential problems clearly meets that.

    • without fully knowing what the long-term consequences will be

      Perhaps what we should start with known factual and at hand consequences of not doing anything. 216 million illness cases and 445,000 to 731,000 deaths, per year, every year. This is not a maybe, decades down the line, we don't know bullshit, this is reality today, right now. That's a corpse every minute you fail to make a decision, think about that very carefully.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sad_ ( 7868 )

      we should keep a bunch of those mosquitoes alive somewhere 'safe', just as we do with all those deadly virusses that are erradicated.
      in case we did screw up, hopefully we can still restore the situation by releasing our safely kept species.

  • This is more than Genetic Engineering (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "The gene-drive technique involves modifying a mosquito's DNA so that, when the insect breeds, it spreads a specific genetic change -- one that's bad for its survival."

    No.. That's genetic engineering. And we're okay with that. Gene drives are far worse than this. A gene drive is self-propagating gene editing. It works such that if ever a mutation occurs, the unmodified gene is put back in place. Gene drives break any chance of mutation ever happening, and break evolution.

  • Everything is dangerous. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You know how many viruses are around you right now? Trillions and trillions. Each one a message to rewrite the DNA of something in your body (mostly of bacteria), each one indirectly competing with eachother to carve a larger niche out of our existences.

    We took a couple of those and use them in the safest way we can to fight against a small number of pathogens.

    I understand the fear - that of Andromeda strains, grey goo, and other explicitly fictional thought experiment scenarios.

    Someone, somewhere is goin

    • but but but but but it has a WARP DRIVE so it goes REALLY FAST and we'll all die if viruses hit us at that speed... right?

  • This technology clearly needs an international regulatory framework, since in principle its possible to exterminate a species in another country with it - country A could decide to wipe out a species it shares with country B, without the consent of country B; I mean: could mexico decide which species should life in the US? Can think of many many nasty scenarios that go beyond the "lets kill these obnoxious mosquitos" type...

    • How about we limit the use of this technology to only species of animals that kill more that 100,000 people per year. (Yes that would include humans, but let's exclude them.)

    • Words on paper won't stop that at all.

      You're either afraid that your neighbors will nuke you for doing it... or you're not.

      If words on paper were going to stop you, you'd already not be doing that thing without an agreement.

  • Gene drives are a powerful new technology which needs to be deployed with caution and respect, with review by peer biologists who are as fully informed as possible about the effect they are having on ecosystems. But when "environmental groups" get involved, the usual suspects will insist on banning any tech that didn't exist in their great-grammaw's time.

    Furthermore, note the shift going on here from opposing an implementation of technology to opposing basic scientific research in a field. When we look more

    • Any group which opposes gene drives will inevitably, by definition, be an environmental group. That obviously doesn't mean that all environmental groups oppose it. Nor does the attitude of environmental activists define "the left" on any issue. I, for one, am a leftist socialist who welcomes our mosquito-extinction-causing overlords.

      • Then let's put an end to the groupthink by which today's version of the Party That Used To Build Stuff rubber-stamps every antiscience cause the hippies come up with. If they wanted to, Democrats could become popular again by building again.

  • That's a lot of humans.
    We should stop them from doing that.

    • At risk of being modded a troll, and that's not my intent, a lot of radical environmentalists are extremely anti-human and would prefer vast numbers of humans die rather than mosquitoes, many of the non-radical ones are simply indifferent to human suffering in favour of fear and paranoia. I honestly feel bad for genuinely decent environmentalists who are also fine with being human and caring for others, it must be really lonely.

      • If you aren't a troll, they you are wildly ignorant. ...Or you watch far too much right-wing propaganda.

        I'm sure you can scratch the bottom of the "environmentalism barrel" and some absolute nut job that would say they want that. But they are such a tiny and insignificant minority of environmentalists (even those you would call "radical") that your statement is horrifyingly incorrect. How could you even say that?
         

        • So I'm wildly ignorant because of far too much right-wing propaganda and yet you readily admit there are people like that, even if they are a tiny minority? So I say people like that exist and they are bad and you say they are bad too, and therefore I'm ignorant and "horrifyingly incorrect." Do they exist or not? It doesn't matter if they're a minority, they still exist

          Did you ever consider that blindly ignoring people who could be bad for your movement and literally pretending they don't exist (except whe

          • You're shifting goalposts. You started with "a lot of", which Dallas May refuted, and now you've moved to "does any awful person exist?", and acted like Dallas May is insane for making arguments that don't refute your new position that you didn't take in the first place.

            • I'm not sure it's moving goal posts when someone else just calls my argument ignorant and horrifyingly incorrect for pointing out misanthropy within the environmental movement and meanwhile admits those people exist, but saying I must be watching too much right-wing propaganda to make such an argument and thus can easily dismiss it -- I notice you don't point out the logical fallacies with that, but then again, logical fallacies only matter when you disagree I guess.

              It'd be moving goal posts if I were try

  • Try the Rats on Tristan da Cunha (Score:3)

    by Ken McE ( 599217 ) <kenmce&spamcop,net> on Wednesday November 14, 2018 @06:45PM (#57646024)

    Tristan is an island a good thousand miles away from anyplace else and rats are not native there. They cause all kinds of grief and there is no normal way to get rid of them. Try a "death gene" drive with them. They are not likely to breed with anything from off island, and if it somehow goes bad you are naturally isolated from, well, everything else in the world.

  • We're screwed! We "eliminate" mosquitoes. Then, the species that only survive on mosquitoes or their larvae die off. Then the species that only exist on those die off and so on and so on and so on. Or, the species that mosquitoes "kill off" overpopulate and kill off something else and so on. It's called a balance of nature. LEAVE IT ALONE
  • I'm against Gates because he's trying to artificially change the natural course of life in Africa with outside resources. If he artificially stops the mortality rate of babies and adults, that means Africa is set for a population explosion. Where are they going to go? They're certainly not going to stay in Africa. They become everybody's problem as we're seeing with the current migrant crisis in Spain, France and England.
  • Environmental protection argument stands on very shaky ground if you consider 200 million malaria cases and near half a million malaria deaths per year as the cost of your caution. I'd like to see greenpeace address grieving mothers and explain why deaths of their children were not prevented because it would have been a risk to the environment.
  • Put the old biddy out to pasture and let the experts take over.

