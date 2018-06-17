Studies Find Evidence That Meditation Is Demotivating (nytimes.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report written by behavioral scientists Kathleen D. Vohs and Andrew C. Hafenbrack: The practical payoff of mindfulness [meditation] is backed by dozens of studies linking it to job satisfaction, rational thinking and emotional resilience. But on the face of it, mindfulness might seem counterproductive in a workplace setting. To test this hunch, we recently conducted five studies, involving hundreds of people, to see whether there was a tension between mindfulness and motivation. As we report in a forthcoming article in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, we found strong evidence that meditation is demotivating.
Some of the participants in our studies were trained in a few of the most common mindfulness meditation techniques. They were instructed by a professional meditation coach to focus on their breathing or mentally scan their bodies for physical sensations, being gently reminded throughout that there was no right or wrong way to do the exercise. Other participants were led through a different exercise. Some were encouraged to let their thoughts wander; some were instructed to read the news or write about recent activities they had done. Then we gave everyone a task to do. Among those who had meditated, motivation levels were lower on average. Those people didn't feel as much like working on the assignments, nor did they want to spend as much time or effort to complete them. Meditation was correlated with reduced thoughts about the future and greater feelings of calm and serenity -- states seemingly not conducive to wanting to tackle a work project. The studies also found that meditation "neither benefited nor detracted from a participant's quality of work." Furthermore, Vohs and Hafenbrack found that a financial bonus for outstanding performance did not overcome the demotivating effect of mindfulness. "While the promise of material rewards will always be a useful tool for motivating employees, it is no substitute for internal motivation," the report reads.
they just realized that their work assignments weren't very meaningful?
Desire for jumping through meaningless hoops
Except that the hoops are not meaningless if you want to keep your job, get paid, and feed your family.
Serenity doesn't pay the bills.
However, the hoops in this study were meaningless hoops
Wait, what?
Hoops can be meaningless regardless whether or not you have financial gain out of it. One could, in theory, hire you and pay you big bucks (say, a dollar for each time) to press a button that does nothing every 5 to 10 seconds, with failure to do so being grounds for dismissal. It is, by all intents and purposes, meaningless. Being paid makes it lucrative, not meaningful.
As trite as it sounds, I have found that taking a minute to interrupt a stressful work situation with some “mindfulness” activity seems to help me with work - when I remember to take that minute, anyway.
Of course the stressors I’m dealing with are almost never directly related to my actual job - but we have a couple of very dysfunctional staffers currently at the top of our org right now, and they seemingly revel in creating messes.
I find it really hard to call investigations like this 'science' when they're so subjective and impossible to measure in a consistent manner. That's not to say that having numbers helps guarantee that research is 'science'. Look at so-called climate 'science'. Yes, there are numerical measurements of various kinds involved, but they've also been subjected to 'adjustments' that render them untrustworthy. Or these numerical values have been derived in questionable ways, especially for measurements relating to
So in other words meditating daily does not motivate most people to want to do their shitty jobs any more than not meditating. Got it.
You are now breathing manually.
You are now blinking manually.
It worked, you bastard!
I think these people just realized the actual value of what they were doing.
We can't have people being zen about everything instead of stabbing each other in the back and ratting everybody out to Corporate.
... and other pratices of spritiuality and stoicism makes you more chill and less prone to societies rate-race bullshit.
Next up:
Eating healthy has you spend less money at fast-food joints!
Learning a real skill or art has you spend less time watching TV and spending money on pointless tat!
Regular good sex with a cute sweetheart has you spend less money on expensive brand fashion!
News brought to you by CORI - Captain Obvious Research Institute.
munchies
