Machine Figures Out Rubik's Cube Without Human Assistance (technologyreview.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-free dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: [Stephen McAleer and colleagues from the University of California, Irvine] have pioneered a new kind of deep-learning technique, called "autodidactic iteration," that can teach itself to solve a Rubik's Cube with no human assistance. The trick that McAleer and co have mastered is to find a way for the machine to create its own system of rewards. Here's how it works. Given an unsolved cube, the machine must decide whether a specific move is an improvement on the existing configuration. To do this, it must be able to evaluate the move. Autodidactic iteration does this by starting with the finished cube and working backwards to find a configuration that is similar to the proposed move. This process is not perfect, but deep learning helps the system figure out which moves are generally better than others. Having been trained, the network then uses a standard search tree to hunt for suggested moves for each configuration.

The result is an algorithm that performs remarkably well. "Our algorithm is able to solve 100% of randomly scrambled cubes while achieving a median solve length of 30 moves -- less than or equal to solvers that employ human domain knowledge," say McAleer and co. That's interesting because it has implications for a variety of other tasks that deep learning has struggled with, including puzzles like Sokoban, games like Montezuma's Revenge, and problems like prime number factorization. The paper on the algorithm -- called DeepCube -- is available on Arxiv.

  • Wow amazing! (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @10:21AM (#56798614) Homepage Journal
    This is great. Now that we have mastered Chess, Go, and Rubkis Cube all of these "researchers" will put them to work solving meaningful problems. Because AI. Right?

  • With one exception; the goal state (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Someone had to tell it what is a solution. If you give it a solved cube, that's assistance. Is it really that hard not to inflate headlines?

  • Odd definition of "without human help" (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Entrope ( 68843 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @10:44AM (#56798684) Homepage

    This algorithm was able to figure out how to solve Rubik's Cube with no help from humans other than humans providing the (simulated) cubes, describing what the solution looks like, and designing an algorithm specific to solving Rubik's Cube?

    Color me less than impressed.

  • GOAP? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sounds like GOAP - goal orientated action planning. You start at the end state then perform actions (in reverse) until you get to the current state. I read the article which doesn't tell you much more about how they did it. It sounds like they brute forced a bunch of moves to build up a tree then used A* on the tree. Then they trained a neural net on the brute-forced solutions. They talk about evaluating how close a cube state is to the goal state, but they don't explain how the AI determined that. It

  • Find state of cube and look up the next move, the lookup table could also include every move from that point to solve with very little future work. Granted, creating that table efficiently is where the magic happens.
  • Searching for long forgotten Sokoban.exe game now... Found it.
  • The fastest way to reset a Rubik's Cube is to pull it apart and reassemble it. That works well on the original Rubik's Cube (3 x 3 x 3). Other variations (4 x 4 x 4, 5 x 5 x5, or 17 x 17 x 17) are increasingly difficult as the parts get smaller.

