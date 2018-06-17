Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Machine Figures Out Rubik's Cube Without Human Assistance

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-free dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: [Stephen McAleer and colleagues from the University of California, Irvine] have pioneered a new kind of deep-learning technique, called "autodidactic iteration," that can teach itself to solve a Rubik's Cube with no human assistance. The trick that McAleer and co have mastered is to find a way for the machine to create its own system of rewards. Here's how it works. Given an unsolved cube, the machine must decide whether a specific move is an improvement on the existing configuration. To do this, it must be able to evaluate the move. Autodidactic iteration does this by starting with the finished cube and working backwards to find a configuration that is similar to the proposed move. This process is not perfect, but deep learning helps the system figure out which moves are generally better than others. Having been trained, the network then uses a standard search tree to hunt for suggested moves for each configuration.

The result is an algorithm that performs remarkably well. "Our algorithm is able to solve 100% of randomly scrambled cubes while achieving a median solve length of 30 moves -- less than or equal to solvers that employ human domain knowledge," say McAleer and co. That's interesting because it has implications for a variety of other tasks that deep learning has struggled with, including puzzles like Sokoban, games like Montezuma's Revenge, and problems like prime number factorization. The paper on the algorithm -- called DeepCube -- is available on Arxiv.

  • Interesting name for a game (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    :D :D :D :D

    Traveler's diarrhea - Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traveler%27s_diarrhea
    "Montezuma's revenge (var. Moctezuma's revenge) is a colloquial term for traveler's diarrhea contracted in Mexico."

  • This is great. Now that we have mastered Chess, Go, and Rubkis Cube all of these "researchers" will put them to work solving meaningful problems. Because AI. Right?

    • Re:Wow amazing! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TFlan91 ( 2615727 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @10:31AM (#56798644)

      Games are easy for "AI" because games have strict rules that a modeler can account for/predict.

      • Games are easy for "AI" because games have strict rules

        Just because the rules are strict (or even simple) does not mean that the game is easy. You can achieve arbitrary complexity by iterating the rules a large number of times. For example, the rules of Go are strict, the question whether a given board position is winning for white is hard. The rules of a programming language are strict. Writing a Linux kernel is hard. The rules of math are strict. Providing a proof for Fermat's last theorem is hard. The rules of physics and soccer are strict. Making a robot

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gl4ss ( 559668 )

          it's still far from AI though.

          making a robot that runs around after a ball and would fullfill the rules of soccer is indeed hard.

          also in this case, the "AI" was shown the wanted end result. it's all very neat except the headline says it solved it by it's own, which would have been a feat if it figured out semi randomly on it's own that this is how it's supposed to be presented for someone to be impressed. after that it's just trial and error loop so remind me again how is this ai?

          if you had _Actual_ friggin

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Exactly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Hehehehe, nice. No, not actually AI, just a planning algorithm as being used and researched for something like > 50 years now. This is another instance of machines getting faster, not of them getting any smarter. On the face of it, the Rubic's cube is a very simple problem with a very simple description and a low number of states. Sure, the number of states is actually pretty large when seen absolutely, but for a planning problem, it is not that large and, in particular, the score for a state is downrig

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sfcat ( 872532 )

        Hehehehe, nice. No, not actually AI, just a planning algorithm as being used and researched for something like > 50 years now. This is another instance of machines getting faster, not of them getting any smarter. On the face of it, the Rubic's cube is a very simple problem with a very simple description and a low number of states. Sure, the number of states is actually pretty large when seen absolutely, but for a planning problem, it is not that large and, in particular, the score for a state is downright simplistic: The number of moves to it being solved.

        Real-world planning problems are nowhere near that simple. Hence while we will continue to see these stunts, we will not see any real-world problems solved this way for a long, long time, if ever. Also take into account that single-core CPU speed scaling is dead and that most planning algorithms are, in the end, strongly constrained by single-core speeds.

        That's not all that off base but its not quite correct either. You are just missing some context. So this appears to be using a part of AI called Reinforcement Learning (I did my thesis on RL at CMU 20 years ago). So in RL, there are a bunch of techniques for taking a pre-defined domain with a reward function that shapes the behavior learned by the system. There are plenty of algorithms (Value Iteration, Polity Iteration, Q-Learning, etc) for solving a problem with an existing reward function and a disc

  • With one exception; the goal state (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Someone had to tell it what is a solution. If you give it a solved cube, that's assistance. Is it really that hard not to inflate headlines?

  • Odd definition of "without human help" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Entrope ( 68843 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @10:44AM (#56798684) Homepage

    This algorithm was able to figure out how to solve Rubik's Cube with no help from humans other than humans providing the (simulated) cubes, describing what the solution looks like, and designing an algorithm specific to solving Rubik's Cube?

    Color me less than impressed.

    • Color me less than impressed.

      What do you mean? White, red, blue, yellow, orange or green?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Oh, it still is a nice result. But you are describing exactly the core problem with it: Everything was clear and described in simple, clear statements from the start. That is not how a real-world problem presents itself.

      • Everything was clear and described in simple, clear statements from the start. That is not how a real-world problem presents itself.

        That's exactly how the problem is described on the box when you buy a Rubik's cube.

  • GOAP? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sounds like GOAP - goal orientated action planning. You start at the end state then perform actions (in reverse) until you get to the current state. I read the article which doesn't tell you much more about how they did it. It sounds like they brute forced a bunch of moves to build up a tree then used A* on the tree. Then they trained a neural net on the brute-forced solutions. They talk about evaluating how close a cube state is to the goal state, but they don't explain how the AI determined that. It

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sfcat ( 872532 )

      Sounds like GOAP - goal orientated action planning. You start at the end state then perform actions (in reverse) until you get to the current state. I read the article which doesn't tell you much more about how they did it. It sounds like they brute forced a bunch of moves to build up a tree then used A* on the tree. Then they trained a neural net on the brute-forced solutions. They talk about evaluating how close a cube state is to the goal state, but they don't explain how the AI determined that. It sounds like they hard coded what closeness means, so they're lying when they say the AI worked without human assistance. Without human assistance means they would have needed to use a GA, self-playing, or some other learning method to determine what closeness means. The article's "without human assistance" refers to them not hard-coding any move sequences. I consider that a very far stretch of the word. I'd call hard-coding moves as cheating. If you give it everything it needs, it turns an AI into an algorithm in my mind.

      Here's a link to the paper from the article. I don't have the time to read it right now: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1805.074... [arxiv.org]

      Search is the basic AI problem and thus part of AI. And no, they are not using GOAP here (which is just a type of search). It looks a lot more like Value Iteration which is a type of RL (Reinforcement Learning). The point of this research is that it learns to not blindly try random things but learns to search in a more intelligent fashion. But unfortunately for them, their technique was invented decades ago and so just slapping a new name on it doesn't really impress anyone.

  • Find state of cube and look up the next move, the lookup table could also include every move from that point to solve with very little future work. Granted, creating that table efficiently is where the magic happens.
  • Searching for long forgotten Sokoban.exe game now... Found it.
  • The fastest way to reset a Rubik's Cube is to pull it apart and reassemble it. That works well on the original Rubik's Cube (3 x 3 x 3). Other variations (4 x 4 x 4, 5 x 5 x5, or 17 x 17 x 17) are increasingly difficult as the parts get smaller.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Overall, when starting from nothing, this _is_ the fastest way. I figured this out as a teenager. But is also is a way these "AI" things cannot come up with, because they do not actually have any general intelligence. They cannot think "outside of the box" at all. Still lots of applications for this, but replacing a smart person is not among them.

  • So these 'Researchers' are calling an 'autodidactic iteration' what is otherwise known as embedding FOR loops with every iteration added to one of two collections: success or failure. Where is the innovation, exactly? Its increased in performance is attained solely by using newer generations of hardware -- give it older hardware and its performance would comparatively deteriorate.

  • If ever you've traveled, you know that Montezuma's Revenge is no game!

  • Either the article writer didn't understand the whitepaper, or the researchers haven't actually done anything novel.

    Having been trained, the network then uses a standard search tree to hunt for suggested moves for each configuration.

    This works because the beginning state and end state of a Rubik's Cube are effectively identical. It's the same number of tiles, in a specific arrangement. As humans, we've defined the "solved" state to be all the tiles color-matched to a side. But the "solved" state could just

    • The summary and article are quite confusing. They started with solved cubes, and scrambled them in different amounts to generate training data so they could train a neural net to give the most likely candidate turns that would solve the cube.

      After the network is trained, you can give it a random scrambled cube, and it will do a Monte-Carlo tree search based on the guidance of the neural net.

  • There are countless videos online that show the same simple technique that can solve any rubix cube. You repeat the same movements over and over -- even blindfolded -- and its solved. Depending on your hand speed you can solve any combination in under a few minutes. I had my mom, who has never seen a rubix cube, repeat the same steps and she was able to solve it with ease. Then she asked what a Rubix Cube was for/about. 'nuf said.
  • Some trig tests consisted of proposed equalities. You had to determine which ones were valid. My technique was to assume it was true, and work backwards. The teacher objected to my starting off assuming it was true. So I wrote the steps from the bottom of the answer box to the top, announcing I had derived it the proposition from a known equality. Teacher couldn't say a damn thing. Just goes to show the quality of math teaching in the 1950s.

