Giant African Baobab Trees Die Suddenly After Thousands of Years (theguardian.com) 130
Some of Africa's oldest and biggest baobab trees have abruptly died, wholly or in part, in the past decade, according to researchers. From a report: The trees, aged between 1,100 and 2,500 years and in some cases as wide as a bus is long, may have fallen victim to climate change, the team speculated. "We report that nine of the 13 oldest ... individuals have died, or at least their oldest parts/stems have collapsed and died, over the past 12 years," they wrote in the scientific journal Nature Plants, describing "an event of an unprecedented magnitude." "It is definitely shocking and dramatic to experience during our lifetime the demise of so many trees with millennial ages," said the study's co-author Adrian Patrut of the Babes-Bolyai University in Romania. Among the nine were four of the largest African baobabs. While the cause of the die-off remains unclear, the researchers "suspect that the demise of monumental baobabs may be associated at least in part with significant modifications of climate conditions that affect southern Africa in particular." Further research is needed, said the team from Romania, South Africa and the United States, "to support or refute this supposition."
Baobob trees were fine for thousands of years...
...until 2005 when researches started examining them, then nearly 70% of the oldest ones die.
HMM.
Are you getting in a car to go to work? I'm pretty sure liberals drive just as much.
SuperKendall mused:
I highly doubt climate change did them in. It just doesn't work that way.
I suspect a newly-introduced pathogen is responsible, as turned out to be the case with sudden oak death syndrome [wikipedia.org] a few years ago.
Don't get me wrong. I do, indeed, expect climate change to negatively impact baobob trees, and many, many other species (coastal and montane redwoods, anyone?) - eventually. Just not yet, and not this suddenly
...
I was just in Rocky Mountain National park last week. Their paper they give you says that now 65% of the pine trees in the park are dead due to the pine beetles. Sobering and sad.
Far more common case is that people who study trees carry pathogens that jump cross tree species. Another point is that studying trees involves invasive procedures like drilling holes in them to make assessments of age, and as any arborist worth his salt will tell you, older trees are very bad at recovering from such shocks than young trees.
This has long been a concern of mine. Our area used to be in agricultural "Zone 2", meaning we'd usually experience a few day snap of -22F winter weather. This killed off a wide variety of non-native pests, such as those that arrived here on trucks and railcars from warmer clones during the summers. After a decade of record warm winters, we've been re-classified as Zone 4 and the transient beasts never die off now. So we've now got emerald ash borers; gypsy moths; new wasps, bees, and ants; and various roaches and snakes we've never had to deal with before, They're killing vast numbers of native trees and plants.
over 50 some years my area has gone from a low zone 4 to a mid zone 5... while we haven't been reclassified officially on the maps, the reality is the annual low temperatures aren't getting down to the -30f they used too... they are only getting down to -15F or -10F...
If a region was a high zone 2 they could very reasonable be a zone 4 now...
So I call BS on your call of BS, because I've watched it happen as I've been gardening, but if that's not enough, here is some data from a meteorologist... https://blog
climate change increasing pathogen range is way beyond the understanding of a closed-minded idiot. A lot of people think the Earth is flat. I mean when you are there, how do you get to second or third-level systems thinking? It's amazing how close-minded people can be, their brain "protecting" them. How... lesser-evolved animal-like of them. Almost like we evolved from, well, lesser animals. Damnit I hate the half of the populace holding the earth down.
:( They are the same people that litter, too. Because
Just not yet, and not this suddenly
...
Using "suddenly" and "over 12 years" together does not compute. I'd be interested in seeing some kind of evidence on how these trees fared in the past. It's quite amazing for these trees to have lived for so long but it would seem feasible to me that 1000 years ago we could have seen trees of this type die off then too. The changing of the climate then could have also done them in.
Consider an analogous situation on a human. We see a 150 year old man fall ill and die. Do we blame this on climate change
blindseer commented:
Using "suddenly" and "over 12 years" together does not compute.
I beg to disagree.
When several 1500-2000 year old trees die in the same area over a period of 12 years, for no apparent reason, I'd call that "sudden."
In fact, that's exactly what I did call it. In terms of your analogy, if a half-dozen 150-year-olds die in the same area over a period of 12 months, for no apparent reason, I'd also call that "sudden," because it's the cluster of deaths that would make them stand out. One 150-year-old dying for no apparent reason is just a datum. 3 or more
It's a bit more than that.
It's like a half dozen people between 40 and 85 all suddenly died in the same area over a period of less than a 6 months.
The trees were between "1,100 and 2,500".
The young 1,100 year old trees contradict the age argument.
An Anonymous Coward opined:
Pathogens are finding new territories worldwide as the climate change makes that possible, in fact. Sudden Oak Death is a perfect example.
Yes, pathogens are spreading globally. Whether that's related to climate change depends on the particular pathogen and the circumstances of its appearance in new locations.
I doubt SOD is an example of climate change-mediated pathogen migration. I think it's far more likely that it was imported on the shoes of hikers who had previously visited South Asia. There are lots of Northern Californians who have traveled to Nepal, for instance, or to popular locations in the Himalayan footh
The Medieval Warm Period was 300 years long.
The purpose of the study was to learn how these Africans become so enormous
Two words for the scientists: "Chicken Licken".
Yeah, and some of those pathogens and insect Invaders are probably spreading due to climate change. We know for sure that it's happening with insects.
Makes you wonder. I have a oak that is about a century old on my property. The damn carpenter ants are attacking it. The arborist checked it out recently (I love this giant old tree). He said there is not much you can do. Bugs get oaks eventually its what ultimately kills them all. You take it down or you can just wait and let it fall down when its time comes (it won't hit anything but other trees) is what I was advised.
He also told me trees that age don't recover from shocks as easily as younger trees. Don't limb it anymore, if you want to let it go and see how long she lasts. Only cut obviously dead limbs out. Otherwise leave it alone, look enjoy don't touch. Was the rest of his advice.
A few points
1) Trees like all organisms have a finite life span (maybe these baobab trees are just getting to that age)
2) Trees like all things can only take so much abuse maybe being studied is in someway harmful to them.
North Carolina used to have oaks so big that the entire floor of a room could be made from a slab cut through the center of it (and some were). In other words, they were larger in diameter than the shortest measure of a typical room. Sadly, none today come close.
Imagine how long those took to grow.
And guess what... there were people there the whole time. It was only when people of European descent invaded that the trees were utilized in a non-sustainable fashion.
Trees fall to disease early today because of
I would hardly call this romanticizing. It's just stating a fact.
Makes you wonder. I have a oak that is about a century old on my property. The damn carpenter ants are attacking it. The arborist checked it out recently (I love this giant old tree).
Well get rid of the carpenter ants, anyway.
Well get rid of the carpenter ants, anyway.
Or ask them to make you a bookshelf, or something. Try to keep them busy with useful stuff instead of eating trees.
Dr. Schrodinger examined them.
Get ready.
Saying climate change killed these plants is pretty farcical without defining an actual mechanism.
from the article: "Between 2005 and 2017, the researchers probed and dated âoepractically all known very large and potentially oldâ ". If we're looking for something that changed,
You aren't any kind of biological expert of any kind. This has nothing to do with CO2 affecting the tree, it's about the change in the climate, in particular in this case changing rainfall patterns in the area of the world where these trees grow.
They are blaming climate change because the trees exist in a part of the world that has seen one of the biggest changes in rainfall in the world over the last 20 years with around a 40% reduction in annual rainfall for over two decades. That change in rainfall amount has a drastic effect on the oldest trees because they are less able to handle changes and need significant amounts of water due to their size.
They do realize that trees actually do eventually die of old age right?
I put it to you that the researchers involved in this study are at least as knowledgeable as you on this topic. That the conclusions you have considered after reading an article based on their research is likely to have occurred to them (it's not especially novel) and the reason it isn't mentioned is that it has been dismissed.
at least as likely
I'd appreciate you sharing the methodology by which you reached that evaluation.
The summary of the original paper is more cautious than the article (linked, above) and calls for more
Unfounded hypothesis.
Unproven I'll own, but it's not unfounded.
Speculation
True. I'm offering an alternative specualtion to the GPs speculation. In doing so I'm offering what I consider a more likely interpretation than the GP has reached. If you'd like to challenge that assessment, I am interested.
An appeal to a standard you do not meet
Given that I make no evaluation, such as the GPs 'at least as likely', which I took the trouble to quote, I'm not sure what your point is. I'm calling out the GP to explain his assertion. You seem to want me to justify my calling them out.
So essentially it's an admission that they do not, in fact, know, justifying the original skepticism.
I've q
In other news: The oldest humans on the planet are dying, or having parts of their bodies fail, MUCH more often than even those a few years younger.
(According to the Social Security administration's Period Life Table for 2015, the probability of death within a year for a person 119 years old is 90%, while at 107 years it's only 50%. Research papers and tables compiled by other insurance operations give similar numbers.)
Baobab tree trunks are not a single stem growing from the roots, but a cluster of them, of varying ages. This looks like a strategy for achieving long life for the overall organism without having to achieve long life for all of its parts: Just grow additional trunk stems. When the older ones get feeble and die off, the younger ones are still there and take over. (Of course sometimes you end up with a lot of old ones, and losing most of them all at once is the end of the show.)
This is not to say that the deaths observed here are NOT caused, in whole or great part, by climate change or some other stress in recent years. But the study seems to be just a recent look, with nothing in the past to compare it to. So while it indicates that, recently, the oldest individuals and oldest chunks of them died off more than the younger instances, it does nothing to distinguish whether this is the normal condition of the trees vs. the result of something recent.
Truthiness
It's not the science, it's the article. Two completely different things. This is The Guardian, not the journal Nature.
All were in southern Africa – Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia
Did you misspell global warming?
We all know who to blame
It's the millennials' fault
or at least their oldest parts/stems have collapsed and died
So they still have newer growth that is not dead, so.... Not even dead yet.
As to a political angle, couldn't care less about that.
You seem to be stupid. How do you think they get to be older on average? By dying more often?
that it is being spun
that it is being spun
The
/. editors post "stupid people saying stupid things" stories just to get reacts and ad impressions. Topical comments are what ad farms crave.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
"Remove all minorities back to their origin"
Quick Mexico! Flood the borders. If you can tilt the scales so that you have the majority, this asshat has just agreed to deport himself and his kind and confine himself to Britain or Holland or whatever.
I mean, that's assuming he's american, and white, and a he... but who is going to be against that here?
Why don't you go back to your homeland? Where is that, again?
.We are due for a reckoning and frankly if mankind goes extinct, nothing of value will be lost. We live as wasteful parasites on this planet that we rape relentlessly. You have to settle the score sooner or later, it's just how things go. Don't think of me as hateful, just hoping that we can either be humbled, or perish so something better might come later
I never understood this mindset.
How do you live with yourself? If you're the ultimate parasite that deserved extinction as a wasteful, raping, relentless parasite....and you don't kill yourself, you're immoral.
Don't get me wrong; the world has plenty of immoral people in it...but most of them don't so readily identify themselves as immoral; they think they're justified in what they're doing.
Why haven't followed through with the sentiment of your post?
After you.
Of value to whom? In order to reach what goal?
We are human beings, and the proper purpose of all human action is to make things better for humans.
A biological imperative is not a purpose.
No we are not, but you are a idiot. I've tried to take the high road lately but this kind of talk is just imbecile.
Classic sociopath.
Maybe you're right, and this planet deserves to get rid of humans. But look at it this way:
In geological / planetary timescales, humans have only been around for the blink of an eye. Yes we're stupid. Careless. Stomping out species wherever we go. Using this planet's resources wasteful. Poisoning its air, soil & waters. And it probably wouldn't hurt the planet's ecosystems if all humans disappeared yesterday.
BUT: we're also learning. Sloooowwwwly, yes, but learning. How to avoid mistakes made in th
man is the measure, the planet is ours. we don't have to settle any score, we owe no other species anything.
you go ahead and off yourself if you think you're a parasite, nothing of value will be lost. the rest of us can love life, and love mankind.