A Serious New Hurdle For CRISPR: Edited Cells Might Cause Cancer, Find Two Studies (statnews.com) 42
Editing cell genomes with CRISPR-Cas9 might increase the risk of developing cancer, two studies published Monday warn. From a report: Editing cells' genomes with CRISPR-Cas9 might increase the risk that the altered cells, intended to treat disease, will trigger cancer, two studies published on Monday warn -- a potential game-changer for the companies developing CRISPR-based therapies. In the studies, published in Nature Medicine, scientists found that cells whose genomes are successfully edited by CRISPR-Cas9 have the potential to seed tumors inside a patient. That could make some CRISPR'd cells ticking time bombs, according to researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institute and, separately, Novartis. CRISPR has already dodged two potentially fatal bullets -- a 2017 claim that it causes sky-high numbers of off-target effects was retracted in March, and a report of human immunity to Cas9 was largely shrugged off as solvable. But experts are taking the cancer-risk finding seriously.
I think that the scientists are unworthy of grants.
So because you don't like the results, you want to take away their grants? Are you kidding me? That's not how science works.
In any case, like you, I also hope that the results are wrong, but even if I hate the results, I just can't wish them away (assuming their results are correct, I have no idea if they are, or not).
Thatâ(TM)s what you get for interfering with something designed and created to perfection by God.
If your deity is a perfect designer, He wouldn't allow cancer and other diseases to get by the immune system in the first place. Therefore, God must develop for Microsoft.
We possess utterly complete, perfect knowledge regarding all possible aspects of DNA. Otherwise we wouldn't be doing this, right?
Anyone who's delivered software should intuitively realize this to be true.
Maybe not as a designer baby maker, but CRISPR is a lot more than that, being a potential cure for a huge number of genetic diseases that are devastating to those that have them.
Yes, let's hope for cancer! Hooray!
/sarcasm
I really don't know much about CRISPR, but I know at least one couple that was hoping for it to control the sex of their child. That couple already has a child with (pretty serious) autism and according to the dad at least, he was hoping that having a baby girl would cut the chances of having a second autistic child by a huge margin. Unfortuately, this new study doesn't sound like good news for them.
I'm not sure that gene editing immediately leads to "designer" babies, except in the most superficial way. Sure, you can change things like hair, eye, or skin color, but most parents are going to be interested in those things; they'll be more interested in editing out genetic diseases like Huntington's. It's possible that families undergoing IVF with one or more donated gametes may wish to have the child resemble the non-contributor parents.
The really controversial eugenic manipulations are ones that invo
If CRISPR does cause cancer, researchers might be able to use that to find causes and treatments.
We know how to cause cancer. There are lots of chemicals, not to mention radiation that are known carcinogens. More importantly, we know what cancer is. Cancer is a cell that went haywire. Probably the most promising treatment for cancer involves fingerprinting the particular haywire cell you have and training your immune system to attack it directly.
The article addresses this. P53 is like the ECC of the DNA. It detects errors and then either self destructs the cell or fixes the 'damage'. The concern is that CRISPR weakens the p53 response and therefore the natural Error Correction processes of the cells which normally terminate tumorous dna damage.
However, the cancer treatments using CRISPR (and several other CRISPR therapies) don't rely on p53
CRISPR-based editing of T cells to treat cancer, as scientists at the University of Pennsylvania are studying in a clinical trial, should also not have a p53 problem. Nor should any therapy developed with CRISPR base editing, which does not make the double-stranded breaks that trigger p53.
What's most important about these studies is what they show us about the role of P53. Is it an underlying component of the immune system? If so, can we do a CRISPR edit and then set a new "checksum" for the P53 to guard as the valid version of this cell?
I for one am shocked that gene editing can lead to a disease caused by altered genes.
Could it be used to cure the cancer that itself caused?
Infinite recursion detected.
Though if you tell that to the pharmaceutical companies, they'll fund the fuck out of it.
Cancer is basically cells that went rogue. You telling me that slicing and dicing DNA (sometimes accidentally in non-target locations) can sometimes cause a cell to not do what it was suppose to? CRISPR is more targetted than say getting hit with a blast of radiation which causes random mutations but you are still changing the programming of a highly complex instruction set written in obfuscated code that we barely understand.
Why would it be a surprise that 3.2 billion years of evolution has produced a system you can't just twiddle with? How can you understand a system which has iterated so long and so profoundly?
Scientists found that cells whose genomes are successfully edited by CRISPR-Cas9 have the potential to seed tumors inside a patient.
Regular cells, that haven't been edited by CRISPR, have the potential to seed tumors inside a patient -- that's how people usually get cancer.
This is an obvious and expected issue. Only the particulars are new science. Seems to be solid work, and gives us something else to "tune" in order to make gene editing a reality.
