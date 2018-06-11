NASA Makes Two Decades of Satellite Images of Earth Available To the Public (discovermagazine.com) 7
The longest continuous daily satellite observation record of Earth ever compiled is now available for all of us to peruse. Tom Yulsman, writing for Discover Magazine: Multiple instruments aboard NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites, launched in 1999 and 2002, respectively, have kept close watch on the virtually the entire planet for nearly 20 years. Now, for the first time, the entire treasure trove of imagery and scientific information is available for exploration in Worldview, an engaging, interactive web-based application. I've been using Worldview regularly to find imagery for use here at ImaGeo since I launched the blog in 2013. But until now, there was a significant limitation: The data available went back only to 2012. Now, after more than five years of work, NASA has extended what's available on Worldview back to the year 2000, when the Terra satellite first became operational. Terra was lofted into polar orbit with a suite of five remote sensors. The most comprehensive is an instrument called the Moderate-resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS.
What's new? (Score:3)
I guess world wide coverage is new. But this isn't all that valuable to most American work because the USGS has published full aerial coverage of the States since the 1940's, and the period between 2002-2016 is pretty extensive and easy to get a hold of.
I found it neat to slide the timeline over dates of hurricanes or big forest fires around here, and see it from a birds eye.
They must have some higher resolution copies of the images however, while it's really easy to see the hurricane path, it's very difficult to see much of the fires.