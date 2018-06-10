Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Government United States Science Politics

In the Trump Administration, Science Is Unwelcome. So Is Advice. (nytimes.com) 655

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Anonymous readers share a report: As President Trump prepares to meet Kim Jong-un of North Korea to negotiate denuclearization, a challenge that has bedeviled the world for years, he is doing so without the help of a White House science adviser or senior counselor trained in nuclear physics. Mr. Trump is the first president since 1941 not to name a science adviser, a position created during World War II to guide the Oval Office on technical matters ranging from nuclear warfare to global pandemics. As a businessman and president, Mr. Trump has proudly been guided by his instincts. Nevertheless, people who have participated in past nuclear negotiations say the absence of such high-level expertise could put him at a tactical disadvantage in one of the weightiest diplomatic matters of his presidency.

"You need to have an empowered senior science adviser at the table," said R. Nicholas Burns, who led negotiations with India over a civilian nuclear deal during the George W. Bush administration. "You can be sure the other side will have that." The lack of traditional scientific advisory leadership in the White House is one example of a significant change in the Trump administration: the marginalization of science in shaping United States policy. There is no chief scientist at the State Department, where science is central to foreign policy matters such as cybersecurity and global warming. Nor is there a chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture: Mr. Trump last year nominated Sam Clovis, a former talk-show host with no scientific background, to the position, but he withdrew his name and no new nomination has been made.

In the Trump Administration, Science Is Unwelcome. So Is Advice. More | Reply

In the Trump Administration, Science Is Unwelcome. So Is Advice.

Comments Filter:

  • I've got 15 Mod Points (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:01PM (#56761336)

    That expire in 6 hours, time to use them!

  • Advice (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:06PM (#56761352)

    The people giving advice on Korea have been fucking it up for 60-ish years, and REALLY fucking it up for 25 resulting in a viable nuclear program. So I wouldn't listen to them either.

    • Re:Advice (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:14PM (#56761398)

      Yep... This shit should've been dealt with many years ago, but the puppets in office then had less important things to do.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Do you have any examples (specific quotations would be awesome but I think that might be asking too much) of bad science advice people have given with regards to Korea?

      I'm imagining something like "Mr. President, they'll never get an atomic bomb, because according to my phrenology charts, Koreans just aren't smart enough to be able to accomplish it" but I'm just making it up and haven't actually heard such an anecdote. But you have obviously heard some things like that offered to prior presidents, so pleas

      • Yes there are specific examples (Score:4, Insightful)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @06:20PM (#56761772)

        Do you have any examples (specific quotations would be awesome but I think that might be asking too much) of bad science advice people have given with regards to Korea?

        Well the scientists working with intelligence agencies have been wrong about the speed at which North Korean could develop nuclear weapons and delivery technology basically forever - from the most recent example [nytimes.com]:

        " At the start of Donald Trump's presidency, American intelligence agencies told the new administration that while North Korea had built the bomb, there was still ample time - upward of four years - to slow or stop its development of a missile capable of hitting an American city with a nuclear warhead."

        But this kind of terrible under-estimation goes back decades.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by sycodon ( 149926 )

          Ironically the first Science Advisers were to advise on how to make a nuclear weapon and immolate people a few hundred thousand at a time.

          Interesting stance for the NYTs to take.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Waffle Iron ( 339739 )

      The people giving advice on Korea have been fucking it up for 60-ish years, and REALLY fucking it up for 25 resulting in a viable nuclear program. So I wouldn't listen to them either.

      Well, at least they haven't started WWIII over the issue up until now.

      Maybe without all those advisers, Trump will be able to change that.

      • Yes they have (Score:2, Insightful)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

        Well, at least they haven't started WWIII over the issue up until now.

        They very much did by allowing to let North Korean (and Iran) get within one launch or a smuggled shipping port nuke away from starting WWIII (or at least a nuclear conflict).

        You can start wars through inaction as well action, you know.

        Just because the nuclear shot has not been fired does not mean the war has not begin.

        I mean, we have dead U.S. soldiers (from Iran and North Korea) and everything... how is that not a war?

      • Re:Advice (Score:4, Insightful)

        by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @07:17PM (#56761978) Journal
        Seems to me we've had 60 years of cold war and appeasement with North Korea. Now that there's a different approach in place, we're actually negotiating, and the North and South are having talks. What is that old saying about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?

    • I think we were doing just fine (Score:5, Insightful)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @06:15PM (#56761740)
      until Saddam & Gaddafi. In both cases we secured promises, backed up by extensive international inspections, that they would not develop weapons of mass destruction. And in both cases we proved to be untrustworthy and brutal and arranged for both men to be murdered (Gaddafi died with a bayonet twisting in his gut).

      Kim would be a real mad man if he stopped trying to get nukes after seeing what we do to people who relinquish them

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Of course, you lie. We didn't "arrange for" Qaddafi to get killed. He arranged that through an unusually cruel dictatorship. We let it happen, by putting a little bit of ordinance into keeping his military from wholesale slaughter of civillians. Saddam of course, you know, and deny, was delbierately keeping inspectors away from certain facilities while also shooting at aircraft patrolling the no fly zone he agreed to. Shooting at military aircraft is, of course, an act of war. Clearly, it was the Americans

      • Re:I think we were doing just fine (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, 2018 @08:27PM (#56762246)

        I suppose the bit where we didn't actually find any sign that they were producing weapons of mass destruction after deposing Saddam is lost on you? The worst they found were old gas weapons left over from the Iran-Iraq war a decade earlier and those were largely unusable. What we did find were a shitload of documents that confirmed that they'd given up trying to develop WMDs.

        But hey, who cares about facts anymore. If a politician says it, it's your patriotic duty to believe it, right?

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Yes, that's the GP's point. Saddam caved to the US demands for weapons inspectors and stopped developing WMDs of any kind. In response, we killed him.

      • Re:I think we were doing just fine (Score:4, Interesting)

        by bluegutang ( 2814641 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @03:54AM (#56763544)

        Saddam kicked out the inspectors [kitsapsun.com] which were supposed to verify the lack of a nuclear program. Why on earth would he do that if he didn't have a nuclear program?

        The answer is, because he wanted to convince Iran, his regional rival, that he had a nuclear program. Unfortunately, he did too good a job, and convinced the Bush administration too, and we got a very destructive war as a result.

        WRT Libya (and all the more so Ukraine a couple decades earlier) you are correct that the US broke its promises and gave a massive incentive to proliferators in the future.

    • Re:Advice (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jythie ( 914043 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @06:30PM (#56761818)
      The people giving advice for the last 60ish years have managed to not have a cold war go hot and have avoided the massive destabilizing catastrophe that a DPRK collapse would entail.
    • Kim's strategy here is obvious. Start by offering to give up North Korea's supply of depleted uranium, and see where it goes from there.

    • Re:Advice (Score:5, Insightful)

      by golodh ( 893453 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @08:05PM (#56762182)
      Getting North Korea to discontinue its nuclear program was never within the capabilities of the US, short of starting WW-III. Which definitely isn't worth it.

      The US have been unable to stop the Sovjets from obtaining nuclear weapons. And the Chinese. And the Indians. And the Pakistani. And Israel.

      Where do people suddenly get there idea that the US could have stopped North Korea? I think they're wrong.

      I can understand that people might be a bit upset about that, but there it is.

      China, the provider of North Korea's military umbrella, has fought the US to a stalemate in Korea before. And it has only gotten stronger since then. Much stronger. It has kept North Korea in the saddle militarily, politically, and economically ... and there's nothing the US could have done about that.

      The only way North Korea will let of of its nukes is if it wants to. Dangling the view of South Korea has an appeal. Except for the one person in charge. Unfortunately Dirty Donald and his adminstration have made it abundantly clear to North Korea's dictator that he'll be signing his own death warrant if he lets go of his nukes. Do Mr. Bolton's helpful comments on Khadaffi's example ring a bell? Gods, what a fiasco.

      Granted, some arm-twisting can sometimes go a long way. But only competent arm-twisting. Not the incoherent verbiage coming out of the WH now.

      If there's any message that Dirty Donald is managing to convey, that's: if you're enough of a criminal (Putin, Xi, Duterte) you can be his best pal. At least he'll respect you. If you're an honest, decent type of politician then he'll squeeze you like the sucker you are until you drop dead or put up a real fight. Whichever comes first.

      Let's not forget that Mr. Trump has proudly bankrupted several of the companies he ran, and his most impressive accomplishment so far has been to weather those bankruptcies wile avoiding jail time.

      It's fascinating how he seems to be repeating that accomplishment with the US Inc. amidst acclaim from political flat earthers who feel disgruntled about something, hear Dirty Donald's incoherent rants, and decide well ... at least it's different from the usual ... let's give it a try.

    • Re:Advice (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 10, 2018 @09:06PM (#56762390)

      North Korea has been demanding 1 v 1 talks with the USA for 60 years. In all that time the US has counter-demanded that NK must make peace with all interested parties whilst seated at the same table. Suddenly everything has changed.

      Now the North has nukes the US gives in and rushes to a face saving meeting, whilst passing it off as a victory of some kind. The best part is that NK has forced the US to offer a complete removal of trade restrictions and give guarantees of regime stability as well as peace (including withdrawal of troops probably) . All because the North Koreans finally realised that in the past they had nothing to bargain with and decided to do something about it. Trump will have to pass this off as a major win. Nixon declared a huge win in Vietnam as he ran away from the loss. This will be bigger.

      In the meantime, Trump has removed the only barrier that stood in the way of Iran following the same path. They can simply trade with NK now for all the tech and materials they desire. Oil for bombs? No problem. The US has shown that it will surrender immediately you have a bomb and it will bully you mercilessly until you do have one.

      This opens up a path to a brighter future for the world. If the answer to halting gun violence is all the good people having a gun then surely the answer to bomb threat is all the good countries having a bomb. One step toward every nation guaranteeing lasting peace through the acquisition of "family atomics".

    • Re:Advice (Score:5, Insightful)

      by multi io ( 640409 ) <olaf.klischat@googlemail.com> on Sunday June 10, 2018 @10:19PM (#56762692)

      The people giving advice on Korea have been fucking it up for 60-ish years, and REALLY fucking it up for 25 resulting in a viable nuclear program. So I wouldn't listen to them either.

      What exactly has been "fucked up"? There's been a ceasefire for 60 years, the two Koreas still exist and are habitable, one of them has become one of the richest, most prosperous countries on earth. That's not ideal, but it's more than could reasonably expected in 1953.

  • Who needs science (Score:3, Insightful)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:07PM (#56761356)
    The only thing Trump believes in is money, and money has "In god we trust", so who the hell needs science. And the problem with science advisors, they know WAY too much that Trump does not understand. And as for all the GREAT PEOPLE that Trump knows....he'll probably end up pardoning most of them, including himself.

  • Well, that would matter... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by OpenSourced ( 323149 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:08PM (#56761368) Journal

    ...if this meeting was something other than a photo-op. I don't think anything of substance will be discussed, and the only question is when exactly will the name-calling start again.

  • In the obama administration (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    science was also unwelcome when it came to facts like sexual dimorphism, the 'wage gap', and 'patriarchy theory.'

    Ideologues hate inconvenient truth.

  • should keep quiet... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:20PM (#56761424) Homepage

    Many people like to blame Trump, but he is a symptom of the US Environment. When Education is constantly cut for a period of 40 years and constant hate towards educated people, this is how things end up.

    On TV you see nothing but Reality Shows and shows talking about Ancient Aliens and other such things. You end you with a population that believes Science is fake and thinks Angels and other such things will come and 'save us'.

    More people seem to believe in pseudoscience (wikipedia) [wikipedia.org] than anything else, thus you get a Trump and I do not see that changing

  • No scientist is needed ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:24PM (#56761442)

    ... because the Americans are anti-science, anyway.

    The People voted and it's their right to reject science.

    They have the right to want coal and oil jobs, and to prevent nuclear power plant shutdowns.

    They have the right to elect politicians who will deregulate industry so sales will go up.

    Americans want to be an isolationist, nationalistic, under-educated, Evangelical Christian, English-speaking country and that's their right.

    If and when Americans decide to change direction, they will communicate such via the election booth.

    Until then, all's right with the world.

  • See recent Slashdot submission titled Petroglyph Explanation Remains Ignored After 15 Years. [slashdot.org] This situation with Trump lacking a science advisor is not especially different in that the person making these petroglyph claims, Anthony Peratt, is a government scientist specializing in high-energy density plasmas and nuclear physics, and has even advised the US government on the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

    The Submission ...

    A government researcher in plasma and nuclear physics [cambridgewhoswho.com] demonstrated in a 2003 paper [ieee.org] that 4 [mythopedia.info]

  • Just to be clear (Score:4, Insightful)

    by kenh ( 9056 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @08:02AM (#56764070) Homepage Journal

    So the trump administration is going to be the first administration in the past few decades to negotiate de-nuclearization in North Korea without a senior White House science advisor at the table (or even in the administration, right?

    And every other administration for the last few decades has had a senior White House science advisor at the table for such talks, right?

    Well, honestly, every prior administration that negotiated with North Korea got rolled and wound up pouring money, aid on North Korea while they kept working on getting the bomb.

    Do we really need to repeat the failures of prior administrations? Why didn't the presence of a senior White House science advisor prevent all the prior administrations from signing flawed agreements?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 )
      So you look at this situation with North Korea, and think "the reason things didn't work in the past was TOO many smart people involved". Given Trump's track record, he's unlikely to sign ANY agreement (see: all other international relations), but I'm sure you'll spin that as a great victory for Trump somehow

  • There's no such thing as a 'scientist' (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Terry Carlino ( 2923311 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @09:33AM (#56764428)

    I work with a lot of physicists. I have three masters degrees myself. There is no such thing a 'scientist' is the sense that there is someone who is qualified advise on nuclear weapons, cybersecurity and AGW. As I said I work with physicist and to many of them think they are competent to speak on any subject, which is of course bollocks.

    If you want to know about nuclear weapons find a nuclear weapons expert, who might be a physicist, but more likely is a nuclear engineer or might even be a historian or a political science major, who has specialize in disarmament and disarmament verification.

    if you want to know about cybersecurity ask a cybersecurity expert. Having a physicist science adviser and asking them about cybersecurity makes as much sense as asking a biologist or a philosopher.

    As for AGW I'm sure there's a propagandist around to give pointers on how to use panic to transfer wealth or you could find someone who knows statistics and model building to explain to the credulous how science really works.

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with being punctual is that nobody's there to appreciate it. -- Franklin P. Jones

Close