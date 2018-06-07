Sucking CO2 From Air Is Cheaper Than Scientists Thought (technologyreview.com) 124
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: While avoiding the worst dangers of climate change will likely require sucking carbon dioxide out of the sky, prominent scientists have long dismissed such technologies as far too expensive. But a detailed new analysis published today in the journal Joule finds that direct air capture may be practical after all. The study concludes it would cost between $94 and $232 per ton of captured carbon dioxide, if existing technologies were implemented on a commercial scale. One earlier estimate, published in Proceedings of the National Academies, put that figure at more than $1,000 (though the calculations were made on what's known as an avoided-cost basis, which would add about 10 percent to the new study's figures). Crucially, the lowest-cost design, optimized to produce and sell alternative fuels made from the captured carbon dioxide, could already be profitable with existing public policies in certain markets. The higher cost estimates are for plants that would deliver compressed carbon dioxide for permanent underground storage. David Keith, a Harvard physics professor and lead author of the paper, is also the founder of Carbon Engineering, "a Calgary-based startup that has spent the last nine years designing, refining, and testing a direct air capture pilot plant in Squamish, B.C.," reports MIT. "Carbon Engineering plans to combine the carbon captured at its plants with hydrogen to produce carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, a process the pilot facility has already been performing." The company has secured $30 million, but is seeking additional funds to build a larger facility that will begin selling fuels. CNBC notes that Carbon Engineering is owned by several private investors, including Bill Gates.
Re: (Score:2)
$92-$234 too cheap... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It won't happen unless we start building nuclear power at any price.
I hear this all the time, "We can't use nuclear power, it's too expensive." What of solar power? What do people have to say about that? "We have to subsidize solar power so we can develop the technology and make it cheaper than coal." Okay then, why not subsidize nuclear power so we can develop the technology until it is cheaper than coal?
We dumped a lot of money into solar power and it still costs two or three time that of natural gas.
Re: (Score:2)
I hear this all the time, "We can't use nuclear power, it's too expensive." What of solar power? What do people have to say about that? "We have to subsidize solar power so we can develop the technology and make it cheaper than coal." Okay then, why not subsidize nuclear power so we can develop the technology until it is cheaper than coal?
Did you miss the part where nuclear reached 100 GW of installed capacity in 1970s and where solar reached the same in the 2010s? Nuclear had a forty year headstart - and forty more years of subsidies of course. "Why not subsidize nuclear power so we can develop the technology until it is cheaper than coal?" Well, what the hell were they doing those forty years? Apparently they should have already reached that point by now. Oh, but they didn't. Are you going to give them forty more years?
Nuclear power isn't even asking for subsidies anymore, they are merely asking permission to build.
Heh. "Hinkley Point [telegraph.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
Source? Most everything I've read suggests global biomass is decreasing. Logging, clear-cutting, desertification, etc. is outstripping gains elsewhere - we're doing a bang-up job of banging up the ecosystem.
one trillion dollar is a bargain! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, compared to the Gross World Product (GWP), $100-200 a ton is a BARGAIN.
And it's not like we have to pull it all out in one giant "go".
You set up modest operations worldwide, while still working to reduce emissions.
Also, since we're dealing with essentially free-capture of air, building in things like particulate capture could be straightforward and economical.
Re:one trillion dollar is a bargain! (Score:4, Insightful)
$100-200 a ton is a BARGAIN.
The dollar price is a poor metric. We should really be looking at energy requirements, especially the ratio between energy produced per ton of CO2, and the energy required to pull it back from the air.
Re: (Score:3)
This. Without violating one or both of the laws of thermodynamics, it seems almost certain that any sort of sequestration cannot produce more energy in the form of fuel than it uses as input. After all, you're going from a state that has already reacted with oxygen to a state that will release energy when it
Re: (Score:2)
They claim carbon capture for $200/ton.
Ethanol is 786 kg/m^3, but is only a little under half carbon, call it half, but give them 50% for extra cost of getting useful fuel.
So about 1.3 cubic meters of 190 proof booze for $200...everybody will be able to afford a whole swimming pool of vodka! If it wasn't bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
Now we know. (Score:5, Interesting)
Now that we know how much it should cost to remove CO2 from the sky, we should begin taxing corporations and products that release CO2 in the atmosphere. The money would then be used to pay other corporations to capture CO2 from the atmosphere.
There has been a long history of using environmental capital without consequence and that needs to come to an end if we're going to save this planet.
Re: Now we know. (Score:2, Insightful)
But see, that's not actually what warmists want. They want to create a flow of capital from the developed world to the undeveloped world. And a flow towards perceived "victim" parties like (for example) women.
This technology puts the Marxists on the run.
Re: Now we know. (Score:4, Funny)
Women are the most oppressed minority in human history, asshat.
Re: (Score:2)
Only that they're not a minority but who cares about little details like facts, logic and sanity, eh?
Re:Now we know. (Score:4, Informative)
we should begin taxing corporations
Using 'corporations' is a weasel word. Let's be honest, and say that we need to tax people for buying products that release CO2 in the atmosphere. Charging $100-$200 for a ton of CO2 would double the price of gasoline, for instance.
Re: (Score:2)
we should begin taxing corporations
Using 'corporations' is a weasel word
You missed the "and products" part. I specifically mention corporations because many power companies generate and sell electricity by burning fossil fuels at varying levels of efficiency. They should be taxed based on the CO2 they put out, not the amount electricity they sell.
Charging $100-$200 for a ton of CO2 would double the price of gasoline, for instance.
Well that would certainly make electric cars a more attractive option.
Re: (Score:2)
Could we use the revenue to eliminate the sales tax? The gas tax discourages burning fossil fuels while the sales tax discourages commerce. One of these taxes is better for the economy and the environment than the other.
Re:Now we know. (Score:4, Informative)
we should begin taxing corporations and products that release CO2 in the atmosphere.
The main source of CO2 is not "corporations", but personal transportation and residential power. It is YOU, not "them".
Re: (Score:2)
It may be *you*, but with 2 electric vehicles and solar panels to power them, it isn't me.
Some of us have invested our cash to reduce our CO2 footprint. Some of us have put our money where our mouths are.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So where do "you" get the gas you put in your tank from? The main source is the global oil/petrochemicals: BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Dow, BASF, Aramco, Sinopec, Gazprom etc.
Re: (Score:2)
The main source of CO2 is not "corporations", but personal transportation and residential power. It is YOU, not "them".
I'm ok with this.
Re: (Score:2)
and lets not forget the historical back taxes that these companies owe.
Re: (Score:2)
Gravis Zero opined:
There has been a long history of using environmental capital without consequence and that needs to come to an end if we're going to save this planet.
While I agree completely with the first clause of this statement, the second half (which needs a comma after "and," btw) is a popular cliché that never fails to make me groan in frustration.
The Earth will be fine, regardless of whether we, as a species, manage to solve the slow-motion environmental catastrophe we accidentally created. What's at risk is the current ecosystem to which we're accustomed, including most of the extant species of multi-cellular life.
About 250 million years
Re: (Score:2)
Mr. Novelist wrote:
The Earth will be fine, regardless of whether we, as a species, manage to solve the slow-motion environmental catastrophe we accidentally created. What's at risk is the current ecosystem to which we're accustomed, including most of the extant species of multi-cellular life.
You are technically correct, the best kind of correct. I realized this exact thing after I posted and thought, "well fuck..." and moved on with life.
Re: (Score:2)
We already knew the long-term cost of adding CO2 to the atmosphere. This hypothetical possibility merely introduces an upper bound to what we can tax CO2 producers while it is not at all an upper bound to the costs. Even if we'd go full scale, there'd be accidents, leaky reservoirs and eventually us running out of suitable reservoirs, meaning that the long term cost of removing or dealing with excessive CO2 would be much higher than the cost of this technology.
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to be under the impression that we would just bottle the CO2 and leave it there. That's a really dumb assumption because both carbon and oxygen are really useful.
Gee (Score:3)
If there was only some natural process that did this already for free. Well a fellah can certainly dream...
Re: (Score:3)
Trees are not free. They take up valuable space that could be used for more profitable things.
Re: (Score:3)
Trees are not free. They take up valuable space that could be used for more profitable things.
They are also not a net carbon sink.
Re: (Score:2)
And they aren't very efficient either. Photosynthesis only has efficiency of around 5%, much worse than PV solar, and only part of that energy is used for converting CO2 to cellulose.
Replacing coal burning plants with PV solar would be a more effective use of space.
Re: (Score:2)
How much does a tree cost? (Score:2)
At 20kg per year per "mature tree", that's only 50 trees per ton of CO2 per year
Alternative fuels? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think the hope is that if fuels can be made solely from the air then we won't need to refine fossil fuels anymore. In some ways it sounds too good to be true. With carbon neutral hydrocarbon fuels being manufactured our existing infrastructure can stay in place and suddenly becomes carbon neutral. All we'd have to worry about is addressing pollution from nox and co2.
I am cautiously supportive of these guys. The concept is good if the numbers really are economical.
Re: (Score:2)
Oops I meant particulates.
Re: (Score:2)
But doesn't it take energy to create the fuel from the atmospheric CO2? Where does that energy come from?
Now multiply by 40 billion (Score:3)
So according to this study [earth-syst-sci-data.net] from 2013, we are putting about 40 billion tons of CO2 into the air every year.
Even with this new downwardly-revised estimate, the cost of taking it out again comes to somewhere between 3.7 trillion dollars and 9.2 trillion dollars. Per year. Every year.
It's an interesting piece of research, but don't start celebrating in the streets just yet.
If they can make fuel (Score:1)
If they can do that next step of actually making hydrocarbon fuel from it, then the biggest source of CO2 into the atmosphere, burning oil = turning stored CO2 into atmospheric CO2, goes away.
In other words, the amount of CO2 we put in the atmosphere drops if they can make fuel by pulling CO2 from the air.
Wouldn't it be strange if we actually can store solar power as fuel. Because storing solar energy is another big PITA we have to solve.
Precision (Score:3)
Between $94 and $232 ? I had assumed it be somewhere between $100 and $250. Apparently I was wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
You were thinking in Canadian dollars.
Alternative fuels is not really removing (Score:2)
Producing fuel from the harvested CO2 is just delaying the actual release, as the fuel will be burned again and released as CO2 into the atmosphere (I'm sure harvesting is not going to be 100% efficient, so even if you are re-harvesting it, it isn't really a closed loop cycle).
Better would be to harvest CO2 for the production of carbon fibre and nanotech materials, as that would take it out of the loop on a longer term basis, while still having a useful and valuable byproduct (the lack of which is the dis
Go ahead & mod me down, dare ya (Score:2)
Fox Translation: "Scientists Suck"
Think of the (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The same stuff they were breathing 100 years ago ?
Re: (Score:2)
Who knew that oil lobbyists could pay to revoke th (Score:2)
I saw this at least 3 years ago from US Navy (Score:3)
Here's a 3 year old video on a US Navy project doing this same thing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
This Navy project is not new but they have people on the project go around to conventions and such to speak on it. They show good economics, being able to convert CO2 and hydrogen from any natural water source into a liquid fuel for aircraft and other uses. All they need is some funding to ramp this up to something that actually produces fuel for military aircraft.
The largest consumer of fuel in the USA is the US Air Force. The largest air force in the world is the US Air Force. The second largest air force in the world is the US Navy. The third largest air force in the world is the US Marine Corps. If we can get the US military to use the technology that they already have to produce jet fuel then that would be a major win in so many ways.
This idea of carbon neutral fuel production is dependent on a carbon neutral energy source. We have this carbon neutral energy source in nuclear power. The US Navy knows how to operate nuclear power safely. The US Coast Guard is desperate for some new ice breakers, let them have them and make them nuclear powered. Making more nuclear powered US Navy and US Coast Guard surface ships, and this fuel synthesis process to fuel the support aircraft and auxiliary boats, means a big dent in consumed petroleum. Add in some nuclear power on shore to power airports and military bases, and make the fuel for the vehicles that come and go, and that's another big dent in petroleum consumed.
Electricity might work for cars and trains but that won't work for boats and planes. A large enough ship can be nuclear powered, and we should embrace that wholeheartedly for military and civilian ships. Planes won't fly without kerosene. We now get kerosene from digging it up from the ground but we can get it from seawater if we just develop the technology and take the problems of digging up petroleum seriously.
I can't take anyone seriously on the threat of global warming if they do not include nuclear power in the solution. They mention this great process of pulling carbon from the air to turn into fuel but say nothing of where the energy to power it comes from. That says a lot to me. They can't bring themselves to admit that nuclear power is necessary to make this viable. The US Navy has no such aversion to nuclear power. We can at least allow the US Navy to develop the technology they have. Like so many things the US military develops it is likely to find its way into the civilian market in time.
Try using less oil fucktards (Score:1)
US oil consumption 2017-2018, up 6.3% or 1.2 million barrels per day!
China up 3.8%, India up 10%, globally up 2.5%
Looks like we are hardly at the beginning of a renewables revolution and oil production is increasing worldwide.
Awesome! (Score:2)
No need to worry about CO2 Anymore, because it is "Cheaper Than Scientists Thought".
So cheap, that this 'new' Thought, will be demonstrated... soon... very soon.
Two weeks.. from the looks of it.
Sure it's cheap (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Plan 4: Replace desktop computers and server racks with wind powered abacuses
I've done that.
Re: No surprise here . . . (Score:1)
The slashdot servers run on a beowulf cluster of wind powered abacuses. You insensitive clod.
Re: (Score:1)
All those ideas were the equivalent of "there's too much litter on the sidewalks, we need to ban production of any product that generates trash", while this is more like "there's too much litter, how about maybe someone go clean up all the litter?"
Re: (Score:2)