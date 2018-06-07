NASA Mars Rover Finds Organic Matter in Ancient Lake Bed (theguardian.com) 53
NASA's veteran Curiosity rover has found complex organic matter buried and preserved in ancient sediments that formed a vast lake bed on Mars more than 3bn years ago. From a report: The discovery is the most compelling evidence yet that long before the planet became the parched world it is today, Martian lakes were a rich soup of carbon-based compounds that are necessary for life, at least as we know it. Researchers cannot tell how the organic material formed and so leave open the crucial question: are the compounds remnants of past organisms; the product of chemical reactions with rocks; or were they brought to Mars in comets or other falling debris that slammed into the surface? All look the same in the tests performed. But whatever the ultimate source of the material, if microbial life did find a foothold on Mars, the presence of organics meant it would not have gone hungry. "We know that on Earth microorganisms eat all sorts of organics. It's a valuable food source for them," said Jennifer Eigenbrode, a biogeochemist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The Curiosity rover also discovered that methane on the red planet changes with the seasons. The Verge: Where the methane is coming from is still a mystery, but scientists have some ideas, including that microbes may be the source of the gas. Researchers at NASA and other US universities analyzed five years' worth of methane measurements Curiosity took at Gale Crater, where the rover landed in 2012. Curiosity detected background levels of methane of about 0.4 parts per billion, which is a tiny amount. (In comparison, Earth's atmosphere has about 1,800 parts per billion of methane.) Those levels of methane, however, were found to range from 0.2 to about 0.7 parts per billion, with concentrations peaking near the end of the summer in the northern hemisphere, according to a study published today in Science. This seasonal cycle repeated through time and could come from an underground reservoir of methane, the study says. Whether that reservoir is a sign that there is or was life on Mars, however, is impossible to say for now.
Imagine finding remains ... (Score:2)
... of complex life on Mars. Of the sort that screams: "The great filter is still ahead of you guys and it's coming for you too!"
Seems unlikely at this point. For the great filter to be ahead of us, they'd need evidence of complex civilizations that outstripped our current one and then collapsed. From all indications, we greatly surpassed Mars. Any new threats are of our own making, or come from the beyond.
Looking at your sig, the names of languages (eg. English and German) are capitalized in English. Not ALL words capitalized in German are lowercase in other languages.
I hope I'm alive when we discover life on another plant - even if it's just microbes.
Doesn't seem likely. Mars was the best option and it's not panning out. Europa is about the only other option but that's a slim chance. Given we are not leaving the solar system, ever, it doesn't seem likely ANYBODY will discover life on another planet... We are marooned here for the duration of our survival, which will be either until we destroy ourselves, or the Sun takes care of it as it expands and fries earth to a crisp before the end of 5 billion more years.
it doesn't seem likely ANYBODY will discover life on another planet...
Not true. We will likely find life on exoplanets soon. We just need some improvements in spectroscopy so that we get detect molecular oxygen in their atmospheres as they occlude their mother star. That is a sure sign of life. Other than photosynthesis, there is no other plausible explanation for high levels of O2.
The James Webb Space Telescope [wikipedia.org] will launch in May 2020, and can do atmospheric spectroscopy. We may get our first sign of exolife shortly after.
Because of the presence of water, Europa and Enceladus are better possible places to look. We’re focusing on Mars right now because it’s the easiest candidate place to reach.
Re: I hope I'm alive. (Score:2)
I hope I'm alive when we discover life on another plant - even if it's just microbes.
Thereâ(TM)s life on every plant.
Given we are not leaving the solar system, ever,
it doesn't seem likely ANYBODY will discover life on another planet
We are marooned here for the duration of our survival, which will be either until we destroy ourselves, or the Sun takes care of it as it expands and fries earth to a crisp before the end of 5 billion more years.
Thats cool. (Score:2)
"Knowing that there were other organisms"
How do you know that? Chemistry works the same everywhere, molecules just assemble that way naturally.
https://phys.org/news/2014-09-... [phys.org]
Nothing new here. Why get all bent out of shape because MARS!!! LOLOMGWTFBBQ
"discovery of organic matter in the fossils on Mars"
Um, what? Are we reading the same story?
Um, what? Are we reading the same story?
Yes, but many people don't know their basic chemistry.
"Organic," in chemistry terms, is the study of all the fun things Carbon does. [wikipedia.org]
"Organic," in the minds of many, means "non-GMO farming."
As you can see, there is a lot of difference in the scope and implications of those two categories. Someone reading a NASA release and thinking in terms of their soy latte will reach a false interpretation of the terms used.
The Word Organic [Re:Been waiting for this...] (Score:3)
"Organic," in chemistry terms, is the study of all the fun things Carbon does. [wikipedia.org]
"Organic," in the minds of many, means "non-GMO farming."
As you can see, there is a lot of difference in the scope and implications of those two categories.
And "organic" in the original sense of the word, "relating to or derived from living matter."
(cf: https://dictionary.cambridge.o... [cambridge.org])
I think that this is the confusion here. "Organic" molecules, originally, meant molecules which were derived from living matter. But after 1828, when Friedrich Wöhler first synthesized Urea (an organic molecule), it was realized that the carbon molecules labelled "organic" could also be created by non-biological means. The word continues to have both meanings, chemists u
Re: Been waiting for this my whole life! (Score:2)
I was told by many people that organic molecules made from oil in a factory are different from the same molecules made by plants. No amount of explanation could convince them that that is not true.
Organic compounds are not life. The discovery just points in that direction. The seasonally varying methane (natural gas to us) is just as interesting.
Car remains? (Score:3)
Are there the remains of a red Tesla roadster scattered around the area?
Was hoping for more than this (Score:2)
Re: Was hoping for more than this (Score:2)
Problem is: you canâ(TM)t prove that Mars never had life. Even if we search until mankind has become extinct: if we didnâ(TM)t find substantial proof that never means Mars doesnâ(TM)t or didnâ(TM)t have life.
Cue David Bowie! (Score:2)
poor headline (Score:2)
Those scientists need the story to hold, so that they can get paid and remain on the job for 30 or 40 years.
