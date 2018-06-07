Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Mars NASA

NASA Mars Rover Finds Organic Matter in Ancient Lake Bed

Posted by msmash from the marching-forward dept.
NASA's veteran Curiosity rover has found complex organic matter buried and preserved in ancient sediments that formed a vast lake bed on Mars more than 3bn years ago. From a report: The discovery is the most compelling evidence yet that long before the planet became the parched world it is today, Martian lakes were a rich soup of carbon-based compounds that are necessary for life, at least as we know it. Researchers cannot tell how the organic material formed and so leave open the crucial question: are the compounds remnants of past organisms; the product of chemical reactions with rocks; or were they brought to Mars in comets or other falling debris that slammed into the surface? All look the same in the tests performed. But whatever the ultimate source of the material, if microbial life did find a foothold on Mars, the presence of organics meant it would not have gone hungry. "We know that on Earth microorganisms eat all sorts of organics. It's a valuable food source for them," said Jennifer Eigenbrode, a biogeochemist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The Curiosity rover also discovered that methane on the red planet changes with the seasons. The Verge: Where the methane is coming from is still a mystery, but scientists have some ideas, including that microbes may be the source of the gas. Researchers at NASA and other US universities analyzed five years' worth of methane measurements Curiosity took at Gale Crater, where the rover landed in 2012. Curiosity detected background levels of methane of about 0.4 parts per billion, which is a tiny amount. (In comparison, Earth's atmosphere has about 1,800 parts per billion of methane.) Those levels of methane, however, were found to range from 0.2 to about 0.7 parts per billion, with concentrations peaking near the end of the summer in the northern hemisphere, according to a study published today in Science. This seasonal cycle repeated through time and could come from an underground reservoir of methane, the study says. Whether that reservoir is a sign that there is or was life on Mars, however, is impossible to say for now.

Comments

  • ... of complex life on Mars. Of the sort that screams: "The great filter is still ahead of you guys and it's coming for you too!"

    Ooooh, creeeepy. That would have me scared.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      Seems unlikely at this point. For the great filter to be ahead of us, they'd need evidence of complex civilizations that outstripped our current one and then collapsed. From all indications, we greatly surpassed Mars. Any new threats are of our own making, or come from the beyond.

    • You mean like the cretaceous bottleneck?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Looking at your sig, the names of languages (eg. English and German) are capitalized in English. Not ALL words capitalized in German are lowercase in other languages. ;-)

  • Neat!

  • Car remains? (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @02:31PM (#56744344)
    Are there the remains of a red Tesla roadster scattered around the area?

    • Are there the remains of a red Tesla roadster scattered around the area?

      Was Mars avoidance programmed into the Autopilot braking subroutines?

  • This is an important find, and so far as I'm concerned totally validates the effort that's gone into exploring Mars up to this point, but frankly I was hoping they were going to announce they'd found actual lifeforms, or solid evidence lifeforms once existed there. This is a big step towards that but there's too much wiggle-room to conclude Mars has or once had life of any kind on it. More work to do yet I guess! Progress is progress though.

    • Problem is: you canâ(TM)t prove that Mars never had life. Even if we search until mankind has become extinct: if we didnâ(TM)t find substantial proof that never means Mars doesnâ(TM)t or didnâ(TM)t have life.

    • That's pretty technically difficult, even on Earth it was only relatively recently that we discovered how common archaea are since they generally can't be cultured. We'll probably need to bring samples back or send very well equipped humans there before we can definitively state that we've found Martian life.
  • Life On Mars [youtube.com] never gets old.
  • organic matter = carbon, not proof of life at all as carbon and methane are all over without life too

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by suman28 ( 558822 )
      quit it!
      Those scientists need the story to hold, so that they can get paid and remain on the job for 30 or 40 years.
      You telling the truth will make them jobless. Is that what you want?

