Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Science Technology

Why a Group of Physicists Watched a Clock Tick For 14 Years Straight (wired.com) 103

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
An anonymous reader writes: If you drop your phone today and it falls to the ground, you can be fairly certain that if it slips from your grip again tomorrow (butterfingers!), it won't suddenly soar into the sky. That's thanks to one of the basic ideas in Einstein's theory of general relativity, which posits that the laws of physics don't change over space and time. But to actually know that for a fact, you'd have to perform the same task over and over again, in as many locations as possible, and watch closely for any change in outcome. That's why, as Sophia Chen reports, a group of physicists has spent the past 14 years -- or 450 million seconds -- watching clocks tick.

Their results would have made Einstein heave a sigh of relief. The physicists were observing the 12 atomic clocks to see whether their subatomic particles' behavior changed over those 14 years -- but it was completely consistent, even as the clocks moved with the Earth around the sun. Now, these findings don't necessarily mean that the laws of physics are absolutely not changing across time and space. They only definitively show that the laws of physics stayed constant over the 14 years of the experiment. "Still, they can now say this with five times more certainty than they could a decade ago," Chen writes. "And if it holds true for Earth's location in the universe, it's not too much of a leap to imagine it's true elsewhere."

Why a Group of Physicists Watched a Clock Tick For 14 Years Straight More | Reply

Why a Group of Physicists Watched a Clock Tick For 14 Years Straight

Comments Filter:

  • Waiting for Godot (Score:5, Funny)

    by Registered Coward v2 ( 447531 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @08:32AM (#56741944)
    The physics version...

    • Re:Waiting for Godot (Score:5, Interesting)

      by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @11:01AM (#56742798)

      Richard Feynman famously dropped his pencil as part of his quantum mechanics lectures.

      Would look up, explain: There is a chance the pencil will fall up. When it did, he didn't want to miss it.

    • Only for male physicists, though. (wiki [wikipedia.org] for those not in the know)
    • They used atomic clocks -- which measure time in subatomic particles -- to see if there were changes in subatomic particles over time? It sounds to me like they did not think this one through.

  • now, this is a job that could easily be done by an AI program.

    The article summary didn't say if the physicists were actually watching the atomic clocks, or just monitoring them, but I'm hoping they were able to do some other work during the years...

  • Didn't Einstein also say that ALL clocks ran at different rates based (at a minimum) on the speed they were traveling? And isn't "on the Earth" (or even "the orbit of the Earth") literally the same point in space-time compared to the size of the rest of the universe? I'm sorry, but the assumption that space-time is flat everywhere and everywhen based on this experiment is still a simplifying assumption and not some kind of bedrock fact.

    • Re:Sigh (Score:5, Informative)

      by brantondaveperson ( 1023687 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @09:27AM (#56742198) Homepage
      The bedrock fact, or at least, the theory that they're trying to investigate, is the symmetry of the physical laws. So that, no matter where in the universe you perform an experiment, you always get the same result. This is important because the laws of the conservation of energy, and angular momentum, and so-on, can be proved mathematically if you assume this symmetry. This was proved by Emmy Noether [wikipedia.org] in 1915. And yes (although that's not what Literally means, so if you'll forgive me I'll use a different word), the orbit of the earth is virtually the same place when you consider the size of the universe - but the measurements made were orders of magnitude more precise than prior experiments, so if there are any symmetry-breaking phenomena out there, then we know at they are very, very small.

    • Didn't Einstein also say that ALL clocks ran at different rates based (at a minimum) on the speed they were traveling? And isn't "on the Earth" (or even "the orbit of the Earth") literally the same point in space-time compared to the size of the rest of the universe? I'm sorry, but the assumption that space-time is flat everywhere and everywhen based on this experiment is still a simplifying assumption and not some kind of bedrock fact.

      As I'm guessing you know, as soon as you talk about speed, you're talking about motion - and motion is relative. Unless these scientists were observing clocks in orbit while they were on the ground, I don't think this would factor in - nor do I think it's what they were trying to test. I think it's safe to assume each clock and its respective "observer" was at rest relative to one another.

      I imagine there would have been fluctuation of the acceleration both experienced, due to the shifting relative positi

  • First, I'm going to preface this by saying that I'm not objecting to this experiment being carried out. I'm mostly in favor of any ethical experiment being carried out because you never know what you're going to discover. But just to raise the question...

    On a certain level, I question how valuable this confirmation is. They're amount of space that they're measuring is minuscule compared to the size of the universe. The amount of time they're measuring is tiny compared to the total span of possible time

    • Re:It doesn't need to be proven (Score:4, Informative)

      by brantondaveperson ( 1023687 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @09:28AM (#56742204) Homepage

      Anyway, I'd posit that the idea that "the laws of physics don't change" is more of a philosophic tautology that underlies the science of physics

      This isn't true. It does underly physics, in a very important way. Because of this [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      "because you never know what you're going to discover" So, we might find that this experiment could tell us about the sex life of goats? Funny business aside, your experiment is usually prepared in such a way that your detectors will detect something you expect to find if it is there, not just anything.

      • So, we might find that this experiment could tell us about the sex life of goats?

        Well if it did, that would be quite a scientific discovery. Prove that ghosts exist, prove that they have sex, and tell us something about their sex lives, all with one experiment?

        I mean, look, a lot of experiments turn out to be valuable not because of what they discover about the thing they're trying to measure, but because of some unexpected result that leads to some new hypothesis. There's some truth to that idea that the phrase that heralds new scientific discoveries isn't "eureka", but "that's odd.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RevDisk ( 740008 )
      Larger area than you think. The planet is going around the sun is 940 million km, per orbit. So, just shy of a billion km. And the solar system is moving. So they have roughly a helix of 14 billion kilometers worth of data. That's... not insignificant data.

      Tiny tiny tiny drop in the bucket, but it's a start. A good start for our current level of technology. The positive results are not show stopping. Negative results would have changed most of our understanding of the universe.

      • So they have roughly a helix of 14 billion kilometers worth of data. That's... not insignificant data.

        If you'd take a boat, and go out on the ocean, you wouldn't be able to detect the tides by comparing two points on the boat.

    • They're amount of space that they're measuring is minuscule compared to the size of the universe. The amount of time they're measuring is tiny compared to the total span of possible time.

      As others have pointed out the space isn't as small as you think, but there's something more fundamental about physics here. We don't conclusively prove much of anything by observation in physics. What we do is increase our confidence.

      This experiment increased confidence significantly due to the duration of time and the movement of the earth during this time.

  • "Not too much of a leap" ???? (Score:3)

    by smishra ( 540867 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @09:48AM (#56742316)
    From the blurb "And if it holds true for Earth's location in the universe, it's not too much of a leap to imagine it's true elsewhere." It is a big leap. We have experienced only a miniscule of space time. The conditions may be remarkably different in other parts of the Universe - say the center of a black hole, or the fringe of the universe, or at some point in past (like the big bang), or in future.

    • The blurb you quote as saying that it's not to much of a leap to _imagine_ it's true elsewhere. I'd say it is indeed likely that it doesn't require much imagination to think that might be possible.
      Being able to imagine it, and stating that it is true, are two very different statements:). I can imagine many things that are much less likely, but which I don't have enough evidence to make a truth statement about. I don't think the blurb and your view are as much in disagreement as your statement implies.

    • How is it a big leap? If you're looking through a telescope to analyze the light of stars, is it a leap to imagine it's the same Periodic Table of Elements giving the same spectral lines as the elements here?

      "say the center of a black hole"

      How is that relevant? No one ran the experiment in a black hole here?

      " the fringe of the universe"

      Ummm....

      " or at some point in past"

      Errr....

  • "And if it holds true for Earth's location in the universe, it's not too much of a leap to imagine it's true elsewhere."

    That's just what the lab coat wearing aliens would want you to think!!!

    • “Pay better attention, Zwwrkjlp! You almost forgot to wind Group 3’s atomic clock. If they’d noticed the key, that would’ve ruined everything!”

  • One (Score:2)

    by JustOK ( 667959 )
    So, they didn't find a damn thing. Repeatedly. Therefore, time is NOT one damn thing after another.

  • They only definitively show that the laws of physics stayed constant over the 14 years of the experiment.

    What if there were two changes which canceleld out in the measured effect?

  • ...and promptly made up for the lost time changing according to schedule.

    You don't know a watched pot never boils?

  • I have heard them all but this one takes the cake!
  • That is a fundamental axiom in Young Earth Creationism to explain away science predicting universe older than 6000 years. "You see, physical laws changed over time, and the time itself slowed. "

    This is different from "Last Thursdayism Creationism" which supposes the universe was created as is 6000 years ago, with buried dinosaur skeletons and starlight already in transit for several billion light years to give the "appearance" of very old Earth.

    • This is different from "Last Thursdayism Creationism" which supposes the universe was created as is 6000 years ago, with buried dinosaur skeletons and starlight already in transit for several billion light years to give the "appearance" of very old Earth.

      Which is effectively indistinguishable from solipsism, at which point why does anybody bother to listen to these clowns? They're as useless as college freshman philosophers.

  • How can you prove something is constant if you yourself is a product of those laws? It's like you hacked a server and obtained root access; now you can cover your tracks anyway you wish (like erase contents in log files n things like that). So if laws of physics conspire to give you an illusion that they are fixed, you can't uncover it. Unless you are operating out the box.. outside the confines of physics; how can you tell anything concrete about it.
  • Clock ticks remained regular over 14 years, but compared to what? If law of physics evolved over the course, all atomic clocks would have drifted the same way.

  • Suppose the clocks stopped for 5 minutes last December. How would they know?

Slashdot Top Deals

I do not fear computers. I fear the lack of them. -- Isaac Asimov

Close