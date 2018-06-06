Majority of Americans Believe It Is Essential That the US Remain a Global Leader in Space (pewinternet.org) 21
Pew Research: Sixty years after the founding of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), most Americans believe the United States should be at the forefront of global leadership in space exploration. Majorities say the International Space Station has been a good investment for the country and that, on balance, NASA is still vital to the future of U.S. space exploration even as private space companies emerge as increasingly important players. Roughly seven-in-ten Americans (72%) say it is essential for the U.S. to continue to be a world leader in space exploration, and eight-in-ten (80%) say the space station has been a good investment for the country, according to a new Pew Research Center survey conducted March 27-April 9, 2018. These survey results come at a time when NASA finds itself in a much different world from the one that existed when the Apollo astronauts first set foot on the moon nearly half a century ago. The Cold War space race has receded into history, but other countries (including China, Japan and India) have emerged as significant international players in space exploration. Another finding in the report: Most Americans would like NASA to focus on Earth, instead of Mars.
Moon? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
But beware the danger of moon rocks [washingtontimes.com]!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But beware the danger of moon rocks [washingtontimes.com]!
They don't have to be moon rocks [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It cannot. Not enough gravity to retain an atmosphere. What people are talking about is building a self-sustaining (as far as possible) moon base as a demonstration humans can survive long-term without deliveries from earth. My personal guess is this will take at least 100 years to accomplish.
Re: (Score:2)
First things first -- space station in Earth orbit, able to be replenished with fuel (reaction mass) via automated spacecraft as well as accepting capsules loaded with people. Then use nuclear-rocket powered shuttles for the leg between station and moon.
Spacecraft designed for travel in space aren't optimized for launch from Earth into orbit, and vice versa. "2001" had it right in the 1960s.
Need education first (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know why (Score:2)
Ignore what the public thinks (Score:2)
Not quite (Score:2)
fixed it for you
Problems (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If that were true... (Score:2)
Theres my
.02
Doesn't matter ... (Score:2)
... because American voters also want a Wall.
They want to be isolationist and nationalistic.
They do not want to invest in the education needed to produce rocket scientists.
They want coal plants to stay open for jobs despite the owners' assertion that "we don't use manual labour like we used to."
They want nuclear power but they have no indigenous people who can build a plant.
They are anti-science [slashdot.org].
Judge Orders EPA To Produce Science Behind Pruitt's Climate Claims
America will never dominate in any regard going forward.
They want to be great again by going backwards.
Re: (Score:2)
At the risk of sounding like an idiot (Score:2)
Why?
I get a kick out of space stuff, but what's the return on investment? Could we realize a better return per dollar by spending it on other areas?
Doesn't matter ... (Score:2)
... because American voters also want a Wall.
They want to be isolationist and nationalistic.
They do not want to invest in the education needed to produce rocket scientists.
They want coal plants to stay open for jobs despite the owners' assertion that "we don't use manual labour like we used to."
They want nuclear power but they have no indigenous people who can build a plant.
They are anti-science.
America will never dominate in any regard going forward.
They want to be great again by going backwards.
Those same Americans demand (Score:2)