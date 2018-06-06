Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Majority of Americans Believe It Is Essential That the US Remain a Global Leader in Space (pewinternet.org) 21

Posted by msmash from the what-we-want dept.
Pew Research: Sixty years after the founding of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), most Americans believe the United States should be at the forefront of global leadership in space exploration. Majorities say the International Space Station has been a good investment for the country and that, on balance, NASA is still vital to the future of U.S. space exploration even as private space companies emerge as increasingly important players. Roughly seven-in-ten Americans (72%) say it is essential for the U.S. to continue to be a world leader in space exploration, and eight-in-ten (80%) say the space station has been a good investment for the country, according to a new Pew Research Center survey conducted March 27-April 9, 2018. These survey results come at a time when NASA finds itself in a much different world from the one that existed when the Apollo astronauts first set foot on the moon nearly half a century ago. The Cold War space race has receded into history, but other countries (including China, Japan and India) have emerged as significant international players in space exploration. Another finding in the report: Most Americans would like NASA to focus on Earth, instead of Mars.

Majority of Americans Believe It Is Essential That the US Remain a Global Leader in Space

  • Moon? (Score:3)

    by Bodhammer ( 559311 ) on Wednesday June 06, 2018 @06:02PM (#56739478)
    Moon colonization shout be the goal along with asteroid mining. That is the best way to build a sustaining space travel infrastructure. Mars can wait.

    • But beware the danger of moon rocks [washingtontimes.com]!

    • On a related note - are there any papers/articles (well regarded by the scientific community) that hypothesize how the moon can be terraformed?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        It cannot. Not enough gravity to retain an atmosphere. What people are talking about is building a self-sustaining (as far as possible) moon base as a demonstration humans can survive long-term without deliveries from earth. My personal guess is this will take at least 100 years to accomplish.

    • First things first -- space station in Earth orbit, able to be replenished with fuel (reaction mass) via automated spacecraft as well as accepting capsules loaded with people. Then use nuclear-rocket powered shuttles for the leg between station and moon.

      Spacecraft designed for travel in space aren't optimized for launch from Earth into orbit, and vice versa. "2001" had it right in the 1960s.

  • Considering 1 in 3 Households in the US rank as âoeThe Working Poorâ, Americaâ(TM)s fastest growing demographic and the fact that the majority of US Households cannot afford to send their children to a college in the US, how exactly shall the US remain relevant at all. Itâ(TM)s a well known fact on Wall Street that the days of US economic supremacy are over. Itâ(TM)s all about the cash heist now. By 2035 China and the BRICS will rule and the US will become a 3rd world shithole renow
  • I'd bet $10 that the stated reason is Trump is destroying Earth's environment so we need to go to space.
  • 72% think it is essential that the US be at the forefront of space EXPLORATION, but 18% think we should do any exploring. People as a whole are completely, utterly useless at directing policy. If you ever want to do anything important or interesting ignore what people think about it.
  • "Majority of Americans Believe It Is Essential That the US Remain a Global Leader in Space As Long As It Doesn't Cost Them Anything"

    fixed it for you

  • Eliminating poverty within your borders is a far more noble pursuit than exploring space. Let's cure problems down here first and then worry about up there.
    • We could do both if we weren't so all-fired eager to get involved in every brushfire war worldwide.
  • They would elect people that believe in science and they don't they elect people based on thieir own personal politics and science counts for jack in the polling booth.

    Theres my .02

  • ... because American voters also want a Wall.

    They want to be isolationist and nationalistic.

    They do not want to invest in the education needed to produce rocket scientists.

    They want coal plants to stay open for jobs despite the owners' assertion that "we don't use manual labour like we used to."

    They want nuclear power but they have no indigenous people who can build a plant.

    They are anti-science [slashdot.org].

    Judge Orders EPA To Produce Science Behind Pruitt's Climate Claims

    America will never dominate in any regard going forward.

    They want to be great again by going backwards.

    • Less than a majority (even less than a plurality) of voters support this nonsense. The problem is that the way the US electoral system is set up gives disproportionate priority to poorly-educated rural voters.

  • Why?

    I get a kick out of space stuff, but what's the return on investment? Could we realize a better return per dollar by spending it on other areas?

  • we cut all this "wasteful" government spending. Every dollar spent being wasteful if it's not spent in their district...

